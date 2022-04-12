Where Scottie Scheffler futures odds stand after his Masters win

Commercial content. 21+



Scottie Scheffler was fourth in total bets for the Masters at PointsBet and third on the liability list at BetMGM. Separate bettors at BetMGM and FanDuel laid $50,000 on Scheffler at 15/1 before the tournament to win the green jacket.

With the win, Scheffler reached the $10 million mark for the year in just eight starts. Last year, Jon Rahm was the money leader on the PGA Tour with $7.7 million.

Next up on Scheffler’s schedule is the Zurich Classic, which is a team event that he’ll be playing alongside Ryan Palmer, from April 21-24. He’ll likely be in the field at the AT&T Byron Nelson in mid-May, which is the week before the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Okla.

Scottie Scheffler puts on the green jacket after his win at Augusta National on Sunday, April 10, 2022. EPA

At BetMGM, Scheffler is 12/1 for the PGA Championship at Southern Hills in Tulsa, Okla., in May and 14/1 for both the U.S. Open in June at The Country Club in Brookline, Mass., and the Open Championship in July at St. Andrews.

Since golf returned from the pandemic in June 2020, Scheffler has posted five top-10 finishes in seven major starts. Ironically, his two non-top-10 finishes in that span came at the Masters in ’20 and ’21.

Scheffler’s two starts at the PGA Championship ended T4 and T8. He was T7 at Torrey Pines for last year’s U.S. Open, and he finished T8 in his Open Championship debut last year.