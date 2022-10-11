Where key members of Mets roster stand heading into offseason

The Mets won 101 games this season using 61 players, many of whom are no longer with the organization.

Here’s a look at where some of the key players stand heading to the offseason.

Pete Alonso: After a 40-homer season he is staring at a huge raise in arbitration — he earned $7.4 million this season. Could the Mets explore a long-term extension with him?

Jeff McNeil: He was on the trade block last winter, but as the NL batting champion count on him returning to his super-utility role.

Francisco Lindor: Rebounded nicely from his underwhelming first season with the Mets. Suddenly, nine more years of Lindor doesn’t sound so bad.

Eduardo Escobar: Finished strong and is under contract for another year. He could remain the starter at third base or move into a utility role depending on Brett Baty’s readiness.

Mark Canha: He’s under contract for another year after a solid first season with the Mets. Ideally he would be part of a job share in left field next season.

Brandon Nimmo: After hiring Scott Boras as his agent last winter he is set to hit the open market. The Mets could re-sign him or look for a bigger bat in the outfield.

Starling Marte: His presence in the lineup was missed over the final month. Marte is under contract for another three seasons. He could shift to center field if Nimmo leaves.

James McCann: A second straight disappointing year for the catcher — and Francisco Alvarez’s expected full-time promotion to the major leagues in 2023 — could spell his departure, with the Mets eating most of the $24 million he is still owed.

Tomas Nido: Provided some offense at the catcher’s spot late in the season and will be arbitration eligible. Could be the perfect complement for Alvarez.

Daniel Vogelbach: He’s under club control for next season, but he can only play DH and the Mets might want more versatility.

Luis Guillorme: A valuable backup at second base, shortstop and third base, his fate could be tied to how Escobar fits with the team next season.

Francisco Alvarez: The only question is whether he’s on the Opening Day roster or begins next season at Triple-A to further develop his skills behind the plate. His right-handed power should boost the lineup.

Darin Ruf: He’s signed through next season, but can the Mets bring him back after his brutal two months with the club?

Mark Vientos: He received an audition in September and could figure into the DH mix next season. But he’s another player without a position.

Jacob deGrom: His stated plan to opt out and potential free agency will be among the intriguing storylines of this offseason.

Max Scherzer: The future Hall of Famer is under contract for another two years and the only member of the rotation certain to return.

Chris Bassitt: The team and player hold a mutual option for next season that likely won’t be exercised, sending the right-hander to free agency.

Taijuan Walker: The right-hander holds a player option for next season that he’s likely to decline and become a free agent.

Carlos Carrasco: He stayed healthy for most of the season, but didn’t reach the 170-inning mark that would have automatically kicked in his option for next year. The Mets now hold that option.

David Peterson: The lefty was a key piece in helping keep the rotation together through injuries. He could be a back-end option for next year.

Tylor Megill: Two stints on the injured list limited his opportunities to show the Mets he’s ready for a full-time rotation spot. Team officials love his arsenal.

Edwin Diaz: Emerged as baseball’s best closer and is headed toward free agency. It would be surprising if the Mets let him escape.

Adam Ottavino: Was a bargain at $4 million for this season. The veteran right-hander, who is headed to free agency, was the team’s best setup option.

Seth Lugo: Another free agent. Is there a team willing to convert him to a starter that would entice him? Lugo has long yearned for a return to the rotation.

Trevor May: Injuries sabotaged much of his two-year stint with the team. He’s now a free agent.

Drew Smith: He’s under club control and likely to return.

Trevor Williams: An unsung hero for his work as a spot starter and reliever, sometimes following long layoffs. He is headed to free agency.