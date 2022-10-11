Where key members of Mets roster stand heading into offseason

Where key members of Mets roster stand heading into offseason

The Mets won 101 games this season using 61 players, many of whom are no longer with the organization.

Here’s a look at where some of the key players stand heading to the offseason.

Pete Alonso: After a 40-homer season he is staring at a huge raise in arbitration — he earned $7.4 million this season. Could the Mets explore a long-term extension with him?

Jeff McNeil: He was on the trade block last winter, but as the NL batting champion count on him returning to his super-utility role.

Francisco Lindor: Rebounded nicely from his underwhelming first season with the Mets. Suddenly, nine more years of Lindor doesn’t sound so bad.

Eduardo Escobar: Finished strong and is under contract for another year. He could remain the starter at third base or move into a utility role depending on Brett Baty’s readiness.

Mark Canha: He’s under contract for another year after a solid first season with the Mets. Ideally he would be part of a job share in left field next season.

Brandon Nimmo: After hiring Scott Boras as his agent last winter he is set to hit the open market. The Mets could re-sign him or look for a bigger bat in the outfield.

Mark Canha, Brandon Nimmo and Starling Marte
Starling Marte: His presence in the lineup was missed over the final month. Marte is under contract for another three seasons. He could shift to center field if Nimmo leaves.

James McCann: A second straight disappointing year for the catcher — and Francisco Alvarez’s expected full-time promotion to the major leagues in 2023 — could spell his departure, with the Mets eating most of the $24 million he is still owed.

Tomas Nido: Provided some offense at the catcher’s spot late in the season and will be arbitration eligible. Could be the perfect complement for Alvarez.

Daniel Vogelbach: He’s under club control for next season, but he can only play DH and the Mets might want more versatility.

Luis Guillorme: A valuable backup at second base, shortstop and third base, his fate could be tied to how Escobar fits with the team next season.

Francisco Alvarez: The only question is whether he’s on the Opening Day roster or begins next season at Triple-A to further develop his skills behind the plate. His right-handed power should boost the lineup.

Darin Ruf: He’s signed through next season, but can the Mets bring him back after his brutal two months with the club?

Mark Vientos: He received an audition in September and could figure into the DH mix next season. But he’s another player without a position.

Jacob deGrom: His stated plan to opt out and potential free agency will be among the intriguing storylines of this offseason.

Max Scherzer: The future Hall of Famer is under contract for another two years and the only member of the rotation certain to return.

Chris Bassitt: The team and player hold a mutual option for next season that likely won’t be exercised, sending the right-hander to free agency.

Mets
Chris Bassitt
Taijuan Walker: The right-hander holds a player option for next season that he’s likely to decline and become a free agent.

Carlos Carrasco: He stayed healthy for most of the season, but didn’t reach the 170-inning mark that would have automatically kicked in his option for next year. The Mets now hold that option.

David Peterson: The lefty was a key piece in helping keep the rotation together through injuries. He could be a back-end option for next year.

Tylor Megill: Two stints on the injured list limited his opportunities to show the Mets he’s ready for a full-time rotation spot. Team officials love his arsenal.

Edwin Diaz: Emerged as baseball’s best closer and is headed toward free agency. It would be surprising if the Mets let him escape.

Adam Ottavino: Was a bargain at $4 million for this season. The veteran right-hander, who is headed to free agency, was the team’s best setup option.

Seth Lugo: Another free agent. Is there a team willing to convert him to a starter that would entice him? Lugo has long yearned for a return to the rotation.

Trevor May: Injuries sabotaged much of his two-year stint with the team. He’s now a free agent.

Drew Smith: He’s under club control and likely to return.

Trevor Williams: An unsung hero for his work as a spot starter and reliever, sometimes following long layoffs. He is headed to free agency.