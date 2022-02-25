The Hamden Journal

Where Freddie Freeman, Carlos Correa could land

We are closer to major league baseball.

That sentence contains no great insight. Either the league and the Players Association will negotiate a settlement in the coming days and the season will start on time on March 31, or they won’t and Opening Day will be pushed back to mid-April or early May, or …

Unless the league is disbanding, though, every second moves us closer to a return of the sport. And I might not have the greatest faith in the negotiators, but I doubt this will lead to disbandment. OK, I am certain it won’t lead to disbandment.

So at some point, the whistle is going to blow and there is going to be a flurry of transactional activity. There are three linchpins to that activity: Will Freddie Freeman really leave the Braves? Can Scott Boras get Carlos Correa more than he got Corey Seager ($325 million)? How many players will the A’s be trading and how quickly?

