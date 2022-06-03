Where Aaron Hicks’ struggles leave him in Yankees’ outfield

Go beyond the box score with the Bombers Sign up for Inside the Yankees by Dan Martin, exclusively on Sports+.

The only thing stopping Aaron Hicks from having one of the 15 worst OPS figures in baseball this season is the fact he doesn’t have enough plate appearances to qualify. And if things don’t turn around soon for the beleaguered outfielder, he’ll be getting even fewer at-bats.

The Yankees’ outfield construction has been messy all season, an issue they have yet to sort out.

Aaron Judge has been solid in center field, something Aaron Boone acknowledged after Tuesday’s win over the Angels, when Judge robbed Shohei Ohtani of a home run. Who plays alongside him, though, has been in question.

The much-maligned Joey Gallo started in right field on Tuesday and made two stellar defensive plays. Afterwards, Gallo said right field “feels like home.”