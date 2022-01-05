When will we see Alexander Volkanovski-Max Holloway 3, Aljamain Sterling-Petr Yan 2?

The term “rematch” and “revenge” will be the theme of UFC 272 on March 5.

UFC president Dana White informed ESPN’s Brett Okamoto on Wednesday that Alexander Volkanovski will defend the UFC featherweight title against former champion Max Holloway in a trilogy fight. Also announced: Aljamain Sterling and Petr Yan will fight in a UFC bantamweight unification bout. As of now, UFC 272 is expected to take place in the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Volkanovski beat Holloway back at UFC 245 in 2019 to win the featherweight title. The two met in a rematch back in July 2020, with Volkanovski squeaking out a controversial split-decision win.

MORE: UFC 259: Petr Yan disqualified after illegal knee; Aljamain Sterling new bantamweight champion

Making his MMA debut in 2012, Volkanovski joined the UFC in 2016. After beating Holloway twice, he successfully defended the title against Brian Ortega in September at UFC 266. Holloway made his MMA debut in 2010 and joined the UFC in 2012. His 13-fight win streak ended against Dustin Poirier for the interim UFC lightweight title. Following the Volkanovski bouts, Holloway put on striking clinics against Calvin Kattar and Yair Rodriguez, winning both bouts in 2021.

Sterling and Yan are looking to settle a long rivalry. The two fought one another in March 2021 at UFC 259. During the event, Yan hit an illegal knee while Sterling was on the floor. As a result of the DQ finish, Sterling was awarded the title.

Yan made his MMA debut in 2014 and joined the UFC in 2018. Rising quickly, Yan beat Jose Aldo for the UFC bantamweight title in 2020. After losing the title to Sterling, Yan beat Cory Sandhagen at UFC 267 in October to win the interim bantamweight belt.

MORE: Will Dustin Poirier, Nate Diaz fight one another in 2022?

Sterling made his MMA debut in 2011 and joined the UFC in 2014. After suffering a brutal loss at the hands of Marlon Moraes, Sterling went on a six-fight win streak, which includes the win against Yan. Both bantamweights were supposed to fight one another at UFC 267, but Sterling, who had to receive surgery on his neck, withdrew from the bout.

Other fights set to take place on the card include Yan Xiaonan vs. Marina Rodriguez, Jessica Eye vs. Manon Fiorot, Tim Elliott vs. Tagir Ulanbekov and Michal Oleksiejczuk vs. Dustin Jacoby.