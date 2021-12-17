As positive COVID-19 tests continue to hit the NFL this week, one team that has dealt with a particularly large number of cases could see its game moved back.

Reports have said the Rams’ Sunday clash against the Seahawks might be postponed after Los Angeles has had a large wave of positive tests send more than 20 players to the COVID list.

The Rams are coming off an impressive win against the NFC North-leading Cardinals to move to within a game of the division lead, but they would be playing without a number of key players, including Jalen Ramsey and Odell Beckham Jr., should the game be held Sunday.

Rams vs. Seahawks news updates for Week 15

NFL makes postponement official; game to be carried on Fox

(Dec. 17): The league has officially announced that the game will be pushed back. It is scheduled to be broadcast by Fox at 7 p.m. ET, the same time as the Washington-Eagles game.

Rams-Seahawks expected to be moved to Tuesday

(Dec. 17): The Sunday clash between NFC West foes now looks like it will be set for a Tuesday start, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, along with the Washington-Eagles game. These will be the second and third games moved off their original start date after the Browns-Raiders game, originally scheduled for Saturday, was moved to Monday. Schefter reported the start time will be 7 p.m. ET for Rams-Seahawks.

Seahawks at Rams, and WFT at Eagles both are now expected to be rescheduled for Tuesday, per sources. If the postponed games had been cancelled, players would not have gotten paid for the week. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 17, 2021

Tuesday looking like option for Rams-Seahawks

(Dec. 17): Schefter reported that the Rams-Seahawks game could be postponed to Tuesday, moving the game from its original Sunday start back two days.

NFL now discussing switching Seahawks at Rams to Tuesday, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 17, 2021

Rams-Seahawks could be one of several postponed

(Dec. 17): According to multiple reports, the NFL is looking at postponing several Week 15 games, including the Rams-Seahawks matchup.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported that a decision to postpone the games would be a medical one and that it would not be for competitive reasons. He also added that “a majority of players want to eliminate COVID protocols.”

The NFL and NFL Players Association are in active discussions about postponing multiple Week 15 games in light of recent COVID cases, per sources. Similar circumstances to delays in 2020, with new cases still emerging with #Browns, #Rams, #WFT. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 17, 2021

25 players on Rams’ COVID list

(Dec. 17): USA Today reported that there have been 25 players on both Los Angeles’ roster and practice squad that are currently on the COVID list. Among them are starters like Ramsey, Beckham, Jordan Fuller, Rob Havenstein and Von Miller.