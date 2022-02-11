When will Christian Eriksen play for Brentford? Denmark star set for Premier League return after cardiac arrest

Christian Eriksen was forthcoming about his return to the Premier League after suffering a cardiac arrest episode during a match last summer.

Speaking to BBC Sport, Eriksen discussed taking the field again, after officially joining Premier League side Brentford on deadline day of the January transfer window.

The 29-year-old collapsed on the field during a Euro 2021 match in his home country of Denmark, suffering a terrifying medical emergency that left fans around the world holding their collective breath.

MORE: Why did Inter release Eriksen?

With that episode in the rearview mirror, Eriksen said he is “not far off” from seeing the field once again, something his new coach Thomas Frank called a “little bit of a miracle.”

How can Christian Eriksen play again?

His first order of business was reiterating his gratitude for those who saved his life, and those who have supported him on the journey since.

“I am very lucky and I have told them face to face,” Eriksen said in a conversation with BBC Sport on Thursday. “I am very happy they did what they did, otherwise I would not be here.”

But the installation of an ICD (implantable cardioverter defibrillator) to maintain his heart rhythm should he ever experience another episode, led to his departure from his Italian club since playing with an ICD is not permitted in Italy.

After his release from Inter Milan, the 29-year-old joined Brentford on a six-month contract eyeing a return to Premier League play. He said he believes he can return to the playmaking star he once was with Tottenham and Inter before the June 2021 incident.

“I won’t change my style of play,” Eriksen said. “I have had the time to be disciplined for the last six months to do extras, so even now maybe I am in a better condition than before, just the football missing. I feel like me so don’t see a reason why I can’t get back to the same level.”

MORE: Premier League promotion & relegation races

He said he expects to feel emotional as his return gets closer. “I think it will get more and more obvious the closer it gets to being in a real game — being in a stadium, being in a game, you get all the emotion and adrenaline from that.”

Eriksen reiterated that according to all the medical advice he has received, he is safe to return to the field thanks to the defibrillator implant he has in his heart that will jolt it with an electrical surge if it ever stops again.

“I wanted to get all the tests done and get to talk with all the doctors to see what is a possibility and what is not,” Eriksen said, “but then ever since, I think less than a week after, they said ‘you have an ICD [implantable cardioverter defibrillator] but otherwise nothing has changed, you can continue like a normal life and there is no limit to what you want to do’.

“It was a relief, that is true, but also weird because I wouldn’t want to overdo it, I wouldn’t want to take any chances with it, so that’s why I am doing many tests to make sure that it is OK. It is not going to affect me in 30 years what I am doing now and that was the main aim, otherwise if they tell me something has changed then I will be on another page. I don’t see any risk, no. I have an ICD, if anything would happen then I am safe.”

Is Eriksen training again?

The Danish star has returned to club training, participating in Brentford practice for the first time on Feb. 7.

“He’s training well and he looks like the quality player we know he is,” said manager Thomas Frank in a press conference. “It’s a joy watching him play football — so natural for him — so that’s fantastic to see.”

Frank described Eriksen as “bubbling” and said he is rediscovering his love for the game.

“We are having him seven months after the incident so he missed badly being part of the group, being part of a club and hopefully we can add new chapters to the Brentford story,” Frank said. “He loves to be with the boys, being on the grass, playing football.

“He’s one of those where he needs to touch a ball all the time, so when the drill is done, and I start talking and as soon as we start again, he just needs to touch a ball or something like that. He’s just enjoying it, he’s bubbling and just wants to play football.”

Frank said Eriksen would not be available for the match against Crystal Palace on Feb. 12, but he would take part in a closed-door friendly on Monday, Feb. 14.

When could Eriksen return to the field?

Eriksen wouldn’t commit to an expected date for a return to official competition, knowing he has to build full match fitness having not played since the incident last summer.

Still, he said he believes his return is “not far off” and that he expects to be back “hopefully in a few weeks.”

MORE: Who will win 2021/22 Champions League?

“It takes some time to get the football fitness, the condition-wise is good. I have done a lot of running and a lot of tests, so the condition is good. The football touch is something of course you get in games, but of course to get there is still a few more weeks.

“At the moment, when the coach sees me fit and wants me to play, then I’ll be able. But at the moment we just take it day by day.”

🗣️ “It’s getting easier everyday, It won’t be far off” Christian Eriksen discusses when he thinks he will be able to play his first game for Brentford pic.twitter.com/E9FHy8wuce — Football Daily (@footballdaily) February 11, 2022

Brentford takes on Crystal Palace (Feb. 12) and Arsenal (Feb. 19) in Premier League play over its next two matches, and it’s unlikely Eriksen would be ready in time for those.

There is another slate of matches in late February and early March, highlighted by a trio of critical battles against consecutive relegation rivals. Brentford takes on Newcastle on Feb. 26, Norwich City on March 5, and Burnley on March 12, a stretch during which Eriksen could be eased back into play.

If he needs a full month to gain match fitness, Brentford visits Leicester City on March 19. Denmark also has a pair of friendlies in late March against the Netherlands and Serbia, but it’s not clear whether the national team program would add him back to the team before he’s enjoyed an extended spell for Brentford.

Brentford hosts Eriksen’s former club Tottenham on April 23, a match for which he projects to be available and during which he would also receive a warm welcome from the Spurs faithful. Eriksen starred for Tottenham over seven seasons from 2013-2020.