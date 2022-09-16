When might Aaron Judge catch Roger Maris?

There are 19 regular-season games to go for Aaron Judge and the Yankees. Nineteen to seal the AL East crown and the No. 2 postseason seed, and 19 for their star slugger to complete the quest for a home run total that fittingly has endured for 61* years.

With the Yankees pushing their divisional lead back to 6.5 games after taking eight of their past 10, Judge will continue his assault this weekend in Milwaukee on the long-standing American League record and franchise high of 61 homers set by Roger Maris in 1961, eclipsing the hallowed previous mark of another pinstriped legend — a fellow named Babe Ruth, who was the first MLB player to reach 60 in 1927.

Judge belted homers No. 56 and 57 on Tuesday night in Boston, tying him for the sixth-highest total in AL history with Alex Rodriguez’s career-best 57 with the Rangers in 2002.

Of course, the six best single-season totals were posted in the National League by three of A-Rod’s fellow steroids-era sluggers: Barry Bonds (73 in 2002), Mark McGwire (70 in 1998 and 65 in 1999) and Sammy Sosa (65 in 1998, 64 in 2001 and 63 in 1999). Yankees teammate Giancarlo Stanton also clubbed 59 for the Marlins in 2017.

Good seats were available at Yankee Stadium on the day Roger Maris connected on 61st home run in 1961. AP

Many fans and media members still view Maris’ figure as the “true” record, but kudos to Judge for saying last week that he still considers Bonds’ mark the long-ball barometer (which, like it or not, it officially is).

Judging by his numbers through the Yankees’ first 143 games, No. 99 is on pace for 64 or 65 home runs this season. That puts him in line conceivably to reach 60 and/or match Maris before the end of their next homestand. They have two games beginning Tuesday against the Pirates followed by four at the Stadium against the Red Sox next weekend.

Interestingly, the get-in price for tickets on StubHub for the Pittsburgh series, as of Thursday afternoon, was $8 for Tuesday’s game and $9 for Wednesday night. The lowest prices for the first two games against Boston were $27, though the price jumps to $51 for the cheapest seats at Saturday’s game.

According to EmpireStakes.com, Judge has a 34.1 percent chance (+193) to eclipse Maris’ mark during the Boston series and a 40 percent shot at doing so during the following three-game series (Sept. 26-28) in Toronto. The Yankees then play three games at home against the Orioles (16.4 percent) before concluding the regular season with four at Texas.

This weekend, the Yankees won’t face reigning NL Cy Young winner Corbin Burnes in their three games at American Family Field. The Brewers are slated to start righties Adrian Houser, Brandon Woodruff and Jason Alexander (not the actor who portrayed the Yankees’ former assistant to the traveling secretary on “Seinfeld”).

Aaron Judge’s trajectory and the Yankees’ upcoming schedule make him more likely to hit a record-breaking 62nd home run at Yankee Stadium, though a late-September series in Toronto also stands out as a possibility. Charles Wenzelberg / New York Post

Judge has belted 44 of his 57 homers in 387 at-bats against right-handed pitchers — one every 8.8 at-bats. That’s slightly better than the one in 9.7 at-bats (13 in 126) he’s registered against lefties.

The Yankees will play 10 of their final 19 games away from The Bronx, and Judge’s home/road splits also are nearly identical this season: 29 homers with a .316/.408/.684 slash line at the Stadium and 28 with a .304/.419/.692 slash line on the road.

No matter where the total winds up, Judge’s season has been otherworldly. His 57 homers also are 22 more than Mike Trout, the current runner-up in the American League, and 19 more than NL leader Kyle Schwarber. Incredibly, Judge even has an outside chance at the Triple Crown, with his .310 batting average entering Thursday’s off-day leaving him 10 points behind Twins first baseman Luis Arreaz.

As a product of the Yankees’ system, though, the pending free agent is well-versed in the notion that the only true measure of success will come in the postseason, which makes for a convenient distraction when feeling the weight of history on your shoulders.

Roger, over and out

Roger Federer was the first of the Big 3 of men’s tennis to win a Grand Slam, taking the Wimbledon crown at 21 years old in 2003.

It was the true dawn of an unprecedented stretch in the sport’s history: Federer and fellow European stars Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic combined for 63 Grand Slam titles in a 20-year span.

By 2009, Federer’s sixth of eight career championships at Wimbledon moved him past American great Pete Sampras with a then-record 15 majors on his way to 20 in a stellar career that will officially come to a close later this month with the Swiss legend finally announcing his anticipated retirement.

Yes, farewell to Serena and to Fed in the same month.

Roger Federer won 20 majors in a legendary tennis career that will come to a close next week — and looked effortless and graceful doing it. Getty Images

Nadal (22 Grand Slam titles) and Djokovic (21) have since surpassed Federer’s total with the possibility of adding a few more to their overflowing trophy cases.

It was Federer’s smooth and flawless game and all-around class, however, that transitioned tennis away from the age associated with American champions Andre Agassi and Sampras and even Andy Roddick, still the last U.S.-born player to win a men’s Slam (2003 U.S. Open). Before them, it was Jimmy Connors and John McEnroe and Jim Courier and, briefly, Michael Chang.

With Federer missing, with Nadal fighting through injuries and with Djokovic absent due to COVID restrictions, we received a glimpse of the game’s new wave at this month’s U.S. Open with first-time champ Carlos Alcaraz of Spain and rising American Frances Tiafoe, who upended Nadal to reach the quarterfinals before losing to Alcaraz in the semis.

The 41-year-old Federer’s departure — without an additional Grand Slam title since the 2018 Australian Open — leaves us once again with the reminder that Father Time remains undefeated.

But it was a hell of an impressive run.

Bucking (and Buc-cing) the trend

Daniel Vogelbach helped the Mets restore a one-game lead in the NL East. AP

Buck Showalter’s Mets got off to a needed strong start in their latest crack at a sub-.500 team, bouncing back from a damaging sweep against the Cubs earlier this week with a 7-1 win over the Pirates on Roberto Clemente Day to boost their lead over the Braves back to a full game.

A couple of things were significant here, beyond the first major-league hit for rookie Mark Vientos after an 0-for-10 start to his career.

Wins for starting pitchers have become devalued in recent years, but Carlos Carrasco has been so steady over his 26 starts amid injuries to the entire pitching staff, improving to a team-best 15-6 with 11 strikeouts over six innings of one-run ball.

And skidding DH Daniel Vogelbach certainly needed to start rediscovering some of the folk-hero status he’d attained in the first weeks following his trade deadline arrival. The lefty-swinging Vogelbach knocked in three runs with a double and single after notching just five hits in his previous 43 at-bats. The Mets are desperate for such from Vogelbach, Vientos and fellow midsummer pickups Tyler Naquin and Darin Ruf to lengthen their lineup down the stretch.