When Jets could take run at a linebacker

As part of The Post’s 2022 NFL Draft preview, we examine what the Jets might do at each position. Today: linebackers Next up: cornerbacks.

Linebacker is an underrated need for the Jets. They do not have much depth beyond C.J. Mosley. Quincy Williams was a nice find last year, but they could still use an upgrade at the position.

Head coach Robert Saleh has made it clear he does not believe in drafting linebackers in the first round unless the player is a “unicorn.” We don’t see any unicorns in this group. The Jets may look at linebackers on Day 2 of the draft, though. Alabama’s Christian Harris and Georgia’s Quay Walker could be taken by the Jets with one of their two second-round picks.

If the Jets do not grab one in the second round, linebacker should be a target in the middle rounds. Taking linebackers not only helps the defense, but also is usually a nice addition to special teams.

Chad Muma of Wyoming, Leo Chenal of Wisconsin and Troy Andersen of Montana State are all interesting mid-round picks who could wind up as Jets.

There is a lot of focus on what the Jets can do on offense to help Zach Wilson, but general manager Joe Douglas also needs to fix this defense. The Jets were 32nd in the NFL in yards and points allowed last year. Adding a nice player in the middle of the defense to play next to and learn from Mosley would go a long way toward fixing things and helping Wilson by getting him the ball back more often.