When Jacob deGrom could return to Mets after next rehab start

ATLANTA — Jacob deGrom dominated at Low-A, but now will be moving up in class.

The Mets ace is expected to throw roughly 50 pitches Thursday for Triple-A Syracuse in what could be his final minor league rehab start before rejoining the Mets rotation. DeGrom, in his rehab from a stress reaction on his right scapula, combined to pitch 4 ²/₃ shutout innings with 11 strikeouts in two starts for St. Lucie.

In each of his two appearances, deGrom has topped 100 mph on the radar gun.

Team officials have discussed various scenarios for deGrom slotting into the rotation. After deGrom’s start for Syracuse, the Mets plan to organize a camp game for him in Port St. Lucie next week — the minor league schedule will be blank during the All-Star break — before potentially activating the right-hander. One possibility is having him pitch on July 24 against the Padres at Citi Field. But if it’s decided he needs extra rest, deGrom might pitch the opener of the Subway Series two days later. Mets officials also haven’t ruled out the possibility of an additional minor league rehab start after the break if they feel it’s warranted.

DeGrom last pitched in a regular season game on July 7 of last year.

Jacob deGrom Daytona Tortugas

Manager Buck Showalter said he is hopeful to have Jeff McNeil and Starling Marte for the series opener against the Cubs on Thursday. McNeil’s wife, Tatiana, gave birth Wednesday. Marte missed a fourth straight start Wednesday with left groin tightness, but was showing improvement in pregame workouts.

<br />

Drew Smith and Tommy Hunter combined Wednesday to allow two runs over the final three innings of the Mets’ 7-3 win over the Braves. Showalter appreciated that he didn’t have to use Adam Ottavino and Edwin Diaz. Hunter surrendered a solo home run to Eddie Rosario in the ninth.

“Tommy pitched a big inning for us to keep us from getting to Edwin or Otto there,” Showalter said. “That’s why you like guys like Tommy around: He gives up the home run and gets right back on the horse and keeps us from having to get anybody up.”

The Mets will reunite with Marcus Stroman on Friday afternoon at Wrigley Field, when the right-hander is scheduled to pitch against Taijuan Walker in the second game of the series.