When is the NFL Draft in 2022? Date, time, pick order, location, TV channels & updated mock drafts

The NFL playoffs are still in full swing, but the eliminated teams have already turned the page and are now looking for ways to improve their rosters. That means NFL Draft season has arrived.
This year’s draft class doesn’t have a can’t-miss quarterback ready to save a franchise. It does have some strong defenders, though. Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson, Oregon’s Kayvon Thibodeaux, Notre Dame’s Kyle Hamilton and LSU’s Derek Stingley Jr. are all expected to receive top-10 consideration.
When will teams be on the clock? And which players could be selected in the first round?
Here’s everything you need to know about the 2022 NFL Draft.
When is the NFL Draft in 2022?
- Date: Thursday, April 28 (Round 1) | Friday, April 29 (Rounds 2-3) | Saturday, April 30 (Rounds 4-7)
- Start time: 8 p.m. ET (Thursday) | 7 p.m. ET (Friday) | Noon ET (Saturday)
- TV channels: ABC | ESPN | NFL Network
- Live stream: ESPN and NFL apps
The 2022 NFL Draft will take place from April 28-30. Round 1 will be held on Thursday, April 28. Rounds 2 and 3 will be held on Friday, April 29, and Rounds 4-7 will be held on Saturday, April 30.
Where is the 2022 NFL Draft?
The 2022 NFL Draft will be held in Las Vegas. “Sin City” was originally set to host the 2020 NFL Draft, but all selections were made virtually amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Here is the full list of previous locations for the NFL Draft, starting with Philadelphia in 1936.
|Draft
|Location
|City
|1936
|Ritz-Carlton
|Philadelphia
|1937
|Hotel Lincoln
|New York
|1938
|Hotel Sherman
|Chicago
|1939
|Hotel New Yorker
|New York
|1940
|Schroeder Hotel
|Milwaukee
|1941
|Willard Hotel
|Washington, D.C.
|1942-44
|Palmer House
|Chicago
|1945-47
|Hotel Commodore
|New York
|1948
|Hotel Fort Pitt
|Pittsburgh
|1949-50
|Bellevue-Stratford Hotel
|Philadelphia
|1951
|Blackstone Hotel
|Chicago
|1952
|Hotel Statler
|New York
|1953-54
|Bellevue-Stratford Hotel
|Philadelphia
|1955
|Warwick Hotel
|New York
|1956
|Bellevue-Stratford Hotel (Rounds 1-3)
|Philadelphia
|
|Ambassador Hotel (Rounds 4-30)
|Los Angeles
|1957
|Warwick Hotel (Rounds 1-4)
|Philadelphia
|
|Bellevue-Stratford Hotel (Rounds 5-30)
|Philadelphia
|1958-61
|Warwick Hotel
|Philadelphia
|1962-64
|Sheraton Hotel
|Chicago
|1965-66
|Summit Hotel
|New York
|1967
|Hotel Gotham
|New York
|1968-71
|Belmont Plaza Hotel
|New York
|1972
|Essex House
|New York
|1973-74
|Americana Hotel
|New York
|1975
|Hilton Hotel
|New York
|1976-78
|Roosevelt Hotel
|New York
|1979
|Waldorf
|New York
|1980-83
|Sheraton Hotel
|New York
|1984-85
|Omni Park Central Hotel
|New York
|1986-94
|Marriott Marquis
|New York
|1995-04
|Theatre at Madison Square Garden
|New York
|2005
|Jacob Javits Convention Center
|New York
|2006-14
|Radio City Music Hall
|New York
|2015-16
|Auditorium Theatre at Roosevelt University/Grand Park
|Chicago
|2017
|Benjamin Franklin Parkway
|Philadelphia
|2018
|AT&T Stadium
|Dallas
|2019
|Downtown Nashville
|Nashville
|2020
|Las Vegas Boulevard and Surrounding Areas (held virtually)
|Las Vegas
|2021
|Downtown Cleveland
|Cleveland
What time does the 2022 NFL Draft start?
The NFL has not yet announced the official start time for each day of the 2022 NFL Draft, but the event is expected to follow the typical schedule. If the league sticks to the usual script, this year’s draft will kick off at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday, April 28.
|Day
|Rounds
|Start time
|Thursday, April 28
|Round 1
|8 p.m. ET
|Friday, April 29
|Rounds 2-3
|7 p.m. ET
|Saturday, April 30
|Rounds 4-7
|Noon ET
NFL Draft 2022 TV schedule
The 2022 NFL Draft will be shown on ABC, ESPN and NFL Network. The event can also be streamed on the ESPN and NFL apps.
|Round
|Day
|Start time
|TV channels
|Round 1
|Thursday, April 28
|8 p.m. ET
|ABC, ESPN, NFL Network
|Rounds 2-3
|Friday, April 29
|7 p.m. ET
|ABC, ESPN, NFL Network
|Rounds 4-7
|Saturday, April 30
|Noon ET
|ABC, ESPN, NFL Network
NFL Draft pick order 2022
The first 24 picks of the 2022 NFL Draft are locked in. The Giants and Jets both have multiple top-10 picks, and the Eagles have three first-round picks, the most of any team.
|Pick No.
|Team
|Record
|1.
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|3-14
|2.
|Detroit Lions
|3-13-1
|3.
|Houston Texans
|4-13
|4.
|New York Jets
|4-13
|5.
|New York Giants
|4-13
|6.
|Carolina Panthers
|5-12
|7.
|New York Giants (via Chicago Bears)
|6-11
|8.
|Atlanta Falcons
|7-10
|9.
|Denver Broncos
|7-10
|10.
|New York Jets (via Seattle Seahawks)
|7-10
|11.
|Washington Football Team
|7-10
|12.
|Minnesota Vikings
|8-9
|13.
|Cleveland Browns
|8-9
|14.
|Baltimore Ravens
|8-9
|15.
|Philadelphia Eagles (via Miami Dolphins)
|9-8
|16.
|Philadelphia Eagles (via Indianapolis Colts)
|9-8
|17.
|Los Angeles Chargers
|9-8
|18.
|New Orleans Saints
|9-8
|19.
|Philadelphia Eagles
|9-8
|20.
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|9-7-1
|21.
|New England Patriots
|10-7
|22.
|Las Vegas Raiders
|10-7
|23.
|Arizona Cardinals
|11-6
|24.
|Dallas Cowboys
|12-5
SN’s latest 2022 mock draft
Here’s how The Sporting News’ Vinnie Iyer sees the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft playing out:
|Pick No.
|Team
|Player
|1.
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|Aidan Hutchinson, EDGE, Michigan
|2.
|Detroit Lions
|Kayvon Thibodeaux, EDGE, Oregon
|3.
|Houston Texans
|Evan Neal, OT, Alabama
|4.
|New York Jets
|Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
|5.
|New York Giants
|Tyler Linderbaum, C, Iowa
|6.
|Carolina Panthers
|Malik Willis, QB, Liberty
|7.
|New York Giants (via Chicago Bears)
|Ikem Ekwonu, G/OT, N.C. State
|8.
|Atlanta Falcons
|Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame
|9.
|Denver Broncos
|Matt Corral, QB, Ole Miss
|10.
|New York Jets (via Seattle Seahawks)
|George Karlaftis, EDGE, Purdue
|11.
|Washington Football Team
|Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh
|12.
|Minnesota Vikings
|Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah
|13.
|Cleveland Browns
|Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State
|14.
|Baltimore Ravens
|Kaiir Elam, CB, Florida
|15.
|Philadelphia Eagles (via Miami Dolphins)
|DeMarvin Leal, DT, Texas A&M
|16.
|Philadelphia Eagles (via Indianapolis Colts)
|David Ojabo, EDGE, Michigan
|17.
|Los Angeles Chargers
|Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia
|18.
|New Orleans Saints
|Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama
|19.
|Philadelphia Eagles
|Andrew Booth Jr., CB, Clemson
|20.
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State
|21.
|New England Patriots
|Nakobe Dean, ILB, Georgia
|22.
|Las Vegas Raiders
|Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State
|23.
|Arizona Cardinals
|Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati
|24.
|Dallas Cowboys
|Travon Walker, DT/DE, Georgia
|25.
|Cincinnati Bengals*
|Kenyon Green, G, Texas A&M
|26.
|Miami Dolphins (via San Francisco 49ers)*
|Nicholas Petit-Frere, OT, Ohio State
|27.
|Buffalo Bills*
|Roger McCreary, CB, Auburn
|28.
|Detroit Lions (via Los Angeles Rams)*
|Desmond Ridder, QB, Cincinnati
|29.
|Kansas City Chiefs*
|Drake London, WR, USC
|30.
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers*
|Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington
|31.
|Tennessee Titans*
|Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa
|32.
|Green Bay Packers*
|Jahan Dotson, WR, Penn State
* Projected draft position