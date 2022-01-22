The Hamden Journal

When is the NFL Draft in 2022? Date, time, pick order, location, TV channels & updated mock drafts

When is the NFL Draft in 2022? Date, time, pick order, location, TV channels & updated mock drafts

The NFL playoffs are still in full swing, but the eliminated teams have already turned the page and are now looking for ways to improve their rosters. That means NFL Draft season has arrived.

This year’s draft class doesn’t have a can’t-miss quarterback ready to save a franchise. It does have some strong defenders, though. Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson, Oregon’s Kayvon Thibodeaux, Notre Dame’s Kyle Hamilton and LSU’s Derek Stingley Jr. are all expected to receive top-10 consideration.

When will teams be on the clock? And which players could be selected in the first round?

Here’s everything you need to know about the 2022 NFL Draft.

NFL DRAFT 2022: Updated big board | Latest mock draft

When is the NFL Draft in 2022?

  • Date: Thursday, April 28 (Round 1) | Friday, April 29 (Rounds 2-3) | Saturday, April 30 (Rounds 4-7)
  • Start time: 8 p.m. ET (Thursday) | 7 p.m. ET (Friday) | Noon ET (Saturday)
  • TV channels: ABC | ESPN | NFL Network
  • Live stream: ESPN and NFL apps

The 2022 NFL Draft will take place from April 28-30. Round 1 will be held on Thursday, April 28. Rounds 2 and 3 will be held on Friday, April 29, and Rounds 4-7 will be held on Saturday, April 30.

Where is the 2022 NFL Draft?

The 2022 NFL Draft will be held in Las Vegas. “Sin City” was originally set to host the 2020 NFL Draft, but all selections were made virtually amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here is the full list of previous locations for the NFL Draft, starting with Philadelphia in 1936.

Draft Location City
1936 Ritz-Carlton Philadelphia
1937 Hotel Lincoln New York
1938 Hotel Sherman Chicago
1939 Hotel New Yorker New York
1940 Schroeder Hotel Milwaukee
1941 Willard Hotel Washington, D.C.
1942-44 Palmer House Chicago
1945-47 Hotel Commodore New York
1948 Hotel Fort Pitt Pittsburgh
1949-50 Bellevue-Stratford Hotel Philadelphia
1951 Blackstone Hotel Chicago
1952 Hotel Statler New York
1953-54 Bellevue-Stratford Hotel Philadelphia
1955 Warwick Hotel New York
1956 Bellevue-Stratford Hotel (Rounds 1-3) Philadelphia
Ambassador Hotel (Rounds 4-30) Los Angeles
1957 Warwick Hotel (Rounds 1-4) Philadelphia
Bellevue-Stratford Hotel (Rounds 5-30) Philadelphia
1958-61 Warwick Hotel Philadelphia
1962-64 Sheraton Hotel Chicago
1965-66 Summit Hotel New York
1967 Hotel Gotham New York
1968-71 Belmont Plaza Hotel New York
1972 Essex House New York
1973-74 Americana Hotel New York
1975 Hilton Hotel New York
1976-78 Roosevelt Hotel New York
1979 Waldorf New York
1980-83 Sheraton Hotel New York
1984-85 Omni Park Central Hotel New York
1986-94 Marriott Marquis New York
1995-04 Theatre at Madison Square Garden New York
2005 Jacob Javits Convention Center New York
2006-14 Radio City Music Hall New York
2015-16 Auditorium Theatre at Roosevelt University/Grand Park Chicago
2017 Benjamin Franklin Parkway Philadelphia
2018 AT&T Stadium Dallas​
2019 Downtown Nashville Nashville
2020 Las Vegas Boulevard and Surrounding Areas (held virtually) Las Vegas
2021 Downtown Cleveland Cleveland

What time does the 2022 NFL Draft start?

The NFL has not yet announced the official start time for each day of the 2022 NFL Draft, but the event is expected to follow the typical schedule. If the league sticks to the usual script, this year’s draft will kick off at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday, April 28.

Day Rounds Start time
Thursday, April 28 Round 1 8 p.m. ET
Friday, April 29 Rounds 2-3 7 p.m. ET
Saturday, April 30 Rounds 4-7 Noon ET

NFL Draft 2022 TV schedule

The 2022 NFL Draft will be shown on ABC, ESPN and NFL Network. The event can also be streamed on the ESPN and NFL apps.

Round Day Start time TV channels
Round 1 Thursday, April 28 8 p.m. ET ABC, ESPN, NFL Network
Rounds 2-3 Friday, April 29 7 p.m. ET ABC, ESPN, NFL Network
Rounds 4-7 Saturday, April 30 Noon ET ABC, ESPN, NFL Network

NFL Draft pick order 2022

The first 24 picks of the 2022 NFL Draft are locked in. The Giants and Jets both have multiple top-10 picks, and the Eagles have three first-round picks, the most of any team.

Pick No. Team Record
1. Jacksonville Jaguars 3-14
2. Detroit Lions 3-13-1
3. Houston Texans 4-13
4. New York Jets 4-13
5. New York Giants 4-13
6. Carolina Panthers 5-12
7. New York Giants (via Chicago Bears) 6-11
8. Atlanta Falcons 7-10
9. Denver Broncos 7-10
10. New York Jets (via Seattle Seahawks) 7-10
11. Washington Football Team 7-10
12. Minnesota Vikings 8-9
13. Cleveland Browns 8-9
14. Baltimore Ravens 8-9
15. Philadelphia Eagles (via Miami Dolphins) 9-8
16. Philadelphia Eagles (via Indianapolis Colts) 9-8
17. Los Angeles Chargers 9-8
18. New Orleans Saints 9-8
19. Philadelphia Eagles 9-8
20. Pittsburgh Steelers 9-7-1
21. New England Patriots 10-7
22. Las Vegas Raiders 10-7
23. Arizona Cardinals 11-6
24. Dallas Cowboys 12-5

SN’s latest 2022 mock draft

Here’s how The Sporting News’ Vinnie Iyer sees the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft playing out:

Pick No. Team Player
1. Jacksonville Jaguars Aidan Hutchinson, EDGE, Michigan
2. Detroit Lions Kayvon Thibodeaux, EDGE, Oregon
3. Houston Texans Evan Neal, OT, Alabama
4. New York Jets Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
5. New York Giants Tyler Linderbaum, C, Iowa
6. Carolina Panthers Malik Willis, QB, Liberty
7. New York Giants (via Chicago Bears) Ikem Ekwonu, G/OT, N.C. State
8. Atlanta Falcons Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame
9. Denver Broncos Matt Corral, QB, Ole Miss
10. New York Jets (via Seattle Seahawks) George Karlaftis, EDGE, Purdue
11. Washington Football Team Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh
12. Minnesota Vikings Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah
13. Cleveland Browns Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State
14. Baltimore Ravens Kaiir Elam, CB, Florida
15. Philadelphia Eagles (via Miami Dolphins) DeMarvin Leal, DT, Texas A&M
16. Philadelphia Eagles (via Indianapolis Colts) David Ojabo, EDGE, Michigan
17. Los Angeles Chargers Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia
18. New Orleans Saints Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama
19. Philadelphia Eagles Andrew Booth Jr., CB, Clemson
20. Pittsburgh Steelers Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State
21. New England Patriots Nakobe Dean, ILB, Georgia
22. Las Vegas Raiders Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State
23. Arizona Cardinals Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati
24. Dallas Cowboys Travon Walker, DT/DE, Georgia
25. Cincinnati Bengals* Kenyon Green, G, Texas A&M
26. Miami Dolphins (via San Francisco 49ers)* Nicholas Petit-Frere, OT, Ohio State
27. Buffalo Bills* Roger McCreary, CB, Auburn
28. Detroit Lions (via Los Angeles Rams)* Desmond Ridder, QB, Cincinnati
29. Kansas City Chiefs* Drake London, WR, USC
30. Tampa Bay Buccaneers* Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington
31. Tennessee Titans* Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa
32. Green Bay Packers* Jahan Dotson, WR, Penn State

* Projected draft position

Joe founded The Hamden Journal with an aim to bring relevant and unaltered news to the general public with a specific view point for each story catered by the team. He is a proficient journalist who holds a reputable portfolio with proficiency in content analysis and research. With ample knowledge about the business industry, Joe also contributes his knowledge for the business section of the website.