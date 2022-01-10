When is Super Bowl 56? Date, location, odds, halftime show for the 2022 Super Bowl

The 2022 NFL playoffs have arrived and soon enough, two teams will be battling to win Super Bowl 56. It may seem like the Buccaneers were just becoming the first team to take home a title on their home soil, but soon enough, a new team will have a shot to unseat the reigning champions.
History will have a chance to repeat itself in 2022. The Buccaneers could either become the second Tom Brady-led team to win back-to-back Super Bowls or either the Rams or Chargers could make it back-to-back years that a team wins the Super Bowl at its home arena, as SoFi Stadium is set to host the 2022 Super Bowl.
It won’t be an easy path for either Los Angeles squad to do that. Both the AFC and NFC have been unpredictable this year, as few teams have proven consistent throughout the whole season. That said, there are still plenty of well-built, talented teams among the 14-team playoff field and if any of the talented quarterbacks like Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady, Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes get hot, their team could quickly become the team to beat.
But as unpredictable as the playoffs may be, the Super Bowl broadcast, location and date are basically set in stone. Here’s everything you need to know about the big game in 2022, including when Super Bowl 56 will be played.
When is Super Bowl 2022?
- Date: Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022
- Kickoff time: 6:30 p.m. (unofficial)
- TV channel: NBC
- Live stream: NBC Sports App | fuboTV | DAZN (in Canada)
The Super Bowl will take place on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022. It marks the first time since 2003 that the Super Bowl has not been held on the first Sunday in February. Because of the NFL’s expanded, 17-game, 18-week schedule, it will be held on the second Sunday in February.
This is the latest that a Super Bowl has ever been held. Super Bowls 44, 50 and 55 all were held on Feb. 7, which was previously the record for the latest Super Bowl. Under the NFL’s new format, the latest date on which a Super Bowl can occur is Feb. 14.
NBC is set to broadcast the Super Bowl. Al Michael, Cris Collinsworth and the rest of the “Sunday Night Football” crew will presumably broadcast the event. NBC’s last Super Bowl broadcast came in 2019, when Tom Brady’s Patriots beat Jared Goff’s Rams 13-3.
Where is Super Bowl 2022?
- City: Inglewood, Calif.
- Stadium: SoFi Stadium
SoFi Stadium — the home of the Rams and the Chargers — will host the Super Bowl in 2022. Originally, the new stadium, which opened in 2020, was scheduled to host the Super Bowl in 2021. However, weather-related construction delays caused the league to move the 2021 Super Bowl to Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Fla. and the 2022 Super Bowl to Los Angeles.
The Super Bowl will be the first big event scheduled for SoFi Stadium, with both the College Football Playoff Championship and WrestleMania 39 scheduled to take place there in 2023. The Chargers and Rams both began playing there in 2020, though fans weren’t allowed at either of their home games as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
SoFi Stadium seats 70,240 people normally, but it can be expanded greatly for major events, including the Super Bowl, to seat up to 100,240. The stadium was originally expected to cost $2.5 billion to build, but because of the construction delays, it cost $5.5 billion, making it the most expensive stadium ever built.
Super Bowl odds 2022
The Chiefs and Buccaneers opened the season as the two Super Bowl favorites, as sportsbooks predicted a Super Bowl rematch in 2022. However, both teams finished as the No. 2 seeds in their respective conferences, and that allowed the Packers to leapfrog them, per odds from FanDuel Sportsbook.
The Titans, the No. 1 seed in the AFC, have the fifth-shortest odds to win the 2022 Super Bowl. Meanwhile, the Cowboys have the shortest odds (+1100) of any team to miss the postseason last year.
Below are the odds, which are subject to change ahead of the Wild Card round, which begins on Saturday, Jan. 15.
|Team
|Odds
|Packers
|+380
|Chiefs
|+450
|Buccaneers
|+750
|Bills
|+750
|Titans
|+850
|Rams
|+950
|Cowboys
|+1100
|Bengals
|+1700
|Cardinals
|+2100
|49ers
|+2100
|Patriots
|+2200
|Eagles
|+5500
|Raiders
|+5500
|Steelers
|+9000
Future Super Bowl locations, host sites
The NFL had previously announced that State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ari. — home of the Cardinals — would host the 2023 Super Bowl and the Caesar’s Superdome — home of the Saints — would host the 2025 Super Bowl, but the league hadn’t confirmed a host city for the 2024 event. Why? Because New Orleans was supposed to host it, but a conflict with Mardi Gras forced them to push hosting back to 2025.
The NFL officially announced that Las Vegas would host the 2024 Super Bowl. Allegiant Stadium, the new home of the Raiders, will host Super Bowl 58, which is no surprise given that the NFL prioritizes hosting the Super Bowl at stadiums with recently updated and upgraded amenities. Location also plays a role in this, as the NFL has historically preferred warm-weather locations for stadiums without a dome.
SoFi Stadium has a roof, but the sides of the structure are open. As such, it is considered an open-air stadium.
Below are the sites the NFL has pinned as future Super Bowl locations.
|Year
|Super Bowl host site
|2022
|Los Angeles, Los Angeles Stadium, Super Bowl 56
|2023
|Glendale, State Farm Stadium, Super Bowl 57
|2024
|Las Vegas, Allegiant Stadium, Super Bowl 58
|2025
|New Orleans, Caesar’s Superdome, Super Bowl 59
Super Bowl halftime show 2022
The Super Bowl halftime show will feature five rap and R&B legends in 2022. Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar will be the performers for the spectacle. The quintet has a combined total of 43 Grammys and 21 Billboard No. 1 albums.
Super Bowl national anthem singer 2022
The national anthem singers for 2022 have yet to be announced. The NFL will likely announce the anthem singers at some point during the NFL playoffs, as it’s often one of the last elements of the Super Bowl that the league finalizes. Eric Church and Jazmine Sullivan performed the anthem in 2021.
Super Bowl winners by year
|Date
|Super Bowl
|Winner
|Points
|Loser
|Points
|MVP
|Stadium
|City
|State
|Feb. 7, 2021
|LV (55)
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|31
|Kansas City Chiefs
|9
|Tom Brady
|Raymond James Stadium
|Tampa Bay
|Florida
|Feb. 2, 2020
|LIV (54)
|Kansas City Chiefs
|31
|San Francisco 49ers
|20
|Patrick Mahomes
|Hard Rock Stadium
|Miami Gardens
|Florida
|Feb 3, 2019
|LIII (53)
|New England Patriots
|13
|Los Angeles Rams
|3
|Julian Edelman
|Mercedez-Benz Stadium
|Atlanta
|Georgia
|Feb 4, 2018
|LII (52)
|Philadelphia Eagles
|41
|New England Patriots
|33
|Nick Foles
|U.S. Bank Stadium
|Minneapolis
|Minnesota
|Feb 5, 2017
|LI (51)
|New England Patriots
|34
|Atlanta Falcons
|28
|Tom Brady
|NRG Stadium
|Houston
|Texas
|Feb 7, 2016
|50
|Denver Broncos
|24
|Carolina Panthers
|10
|Von Miller
|Levi’s Stadium
|Santa Clara
|California
|Feb 1, 2015
|XLIX (49)
|New England Patriots
|28
|Seattle Seahawks
|24
|Tom Brady
|University of Phoenix Stadium
|Glendale
|Arizona
|Feb 2, 2014
|XLVIII (48)
|Seattle Seahawks
|43
|Denver Broncos
|8
|Malcolm Smith
|MetLife Stadium
|East Rutherford
|New Jersey
|Feb 3, 2013
|XLVII (47)
|Baltimore Ravens
|34
|San Francisco 49ers
|31
|Joe Flacco
|Mercedes-Benz Superdome
|New Orleans
|Louisiana
|Feb 5, 2012
|XLVI (46)
|New York Giants
|21
|New England Patriots
|17
|Eli Manning
|Lucas Oil Stadium
|Indianapolis
|Indiana
|Feb 6, 2011
|XLV (45)
|Green Bay Packers
|31
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|25
|Aaron Rodgers
|Cowboys Stadium
|Arlington
|Texas
|Feb 7, 2010
|XLIV (44)
|New Orleans Saints
|31
|Indianapolis Colts
|17
|Drew Brees
|Sun Life Stadium
|Miami Gardens
|Florida
|Feb 1, 2009
|XLIII (43)
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|27
|Arizona Cardinals
|23
|Santonio Holmes
|Raymond James Stadium
|Tampa
|Florida
|Feb 3, 2008
|XLII (42)
|New York Giants
|17
|New England Patriots
|14
|Eli Manning
|University of Phoenix Stadium
|Glendale
|Arizona
|Feb 4, 2007
|XLI (41)
|Indianapolis Colts
|29
|Chicago Bears
|17
|Peyton Manning
|Dolphin Stadium
|Miami Gardens
|Florida
|Feb 5, 2006
|XL (40)
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|21
|Seattle Seahawks
|10
|Hines Ward
|Ford Field
|Detroit
|Michigan
|Feb 6, 2005
|XXXIX (39)
|New England Patriots
|24
|Philadelphia Eagles
|21
|Deion Branch
|Alltel Stadium
|Jacksonville
|Florida
|Feb 1, 2004
|XXXVIII (38)
|New England Patriots
|32
|Carolina Panthers
|29
|Tom Brady
|Reliant Stadium
|Houston
|Texas
|Jan 26, 2003
|XXXVII (37)
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|48
|Oakland Raiders
|21
|Dexter Jackson
|Qualcomm Stadium
|San Diego
|California
|Feb 3, 2002
|XXXVI (36)
|New England Patriots
|20
|St. Louis Rams
|17
|Tom Brady
|Louisiana Superdome
|New Orleans
|Louisiana
|Jan 28, 2001
|XXXV (35)
|Baltimore Ravens
|34
|New York Giants
|7
|Ray Lewis
|Raymond James Stadium
|Tampa
|Florida
|Jan 30, 2000
|XXXIV (34)
|St. Louis Rams
|23
|Tennessee Titans
|16
|Kurt Warner
|Georgia Dome
|Atlanta
|Georgia
|Jan 31, 1999
|XXXIII (33)
|Denver Broncos
|34
|Atlanta Falcons
|19
|John Elway
|Pro Player Stadium
|Miami Gardens
|Florida
|Jan 25, 1998
|XXXII (32)
|Denver Broncos
|31
|Green Bay Packers
|24
|Terrell Davis
|Qualcomm Stadium
|San Diego
|California
|Jan 26, 1997
|XXXI (31)
|Green Bay Packers
|35
|New England Patriots
|21
|Desmond Howard
|Louisiana Superdome
|New Orleans
|Louisiana
|Jan 28, 1996
|XXX (30)
|Dallas Cowboys
|27
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|17
|Larry Brown
|Sun Devil Stadium
|Tempe
|Arizona
|Jan 29, 1995
|XXIX (29)
|San Francisco 49ers
|49
|San Diego Chargers
|26
|Steve Young
|Joe Robbie Stadium
|Miami Gardens
|Florida
|Jan 30, 1994
|XXVIII (28)
|Dallas Cowboys
|30
|Buffalo Bills
|13
|Emmitt Smith
|Georgia Dome
|Atlanta
|Georgia
|Jan 31, 1993
|XXVII (27)
|Dallas Cowboys
|52
|Buffalo Bills
|17
|Troy Aikman
|Rose Bowl
|Pasadena
|California
|Jan 26, 1992
|XXVI (26)
|Washington Redskins
|37
|Buffalo Bills
|24
|Mark Rypien
|Metrodome
|Minneapolis
|Minnesota
|Jan 27, 1991
|XXV (25)
|New York Giants
|20
|Buffalo Bills
|19
|Ottis Anderson
|Tampa Stadium
|Tampa
|Florida
|Jan 28, 1990
|XXIV (24)
|San Francisco 49ers
|55
|Denver Broncos
|10
|Joe Montana
|Louisiana Superdome
|New Orleans
|Louisiana
|Jan 22, 1989
|XXIII (23)
|San Francisco 49ers
|20
|Cincinnati Bengals
|16
|Jerry Rice
|Joe Robbie Stadium
|Miami Gardens
|Florida
|Jan 31, 1988
|XXII (22)
|Washington Redskins
|42
|Denver Broncos
|10
|Doug Williams
|Jack Murphy Stadium
|San Diego
|California
|Jan 25, 1987
|XXI (21)
|New York Giants
|39
|Denver Broncos
|20
|Phil Simms
|Rose Bowl
|Pasadena
|California
|Jan 26, 1986
|XX (20)
|Chicago Bears
|46
|New England Patriots
|10
|Richard Dent
|Louisiana Superdome
|New Orleans
|Louisiana
|Jan 20, 1985
|XIX (19)
|San Francisco 49ers
|38
|Miami Dolphins
|16
|Joe Montana
|Stanford Stadium
|Palo Alto
|California
|Jan 22, 1984
|XVIII (18)
|Los Angeles Raiders
|38
|Washington Redskins
|9
|Marcus Allen
|Tampa Stadium
|Tampa
|Florida
|Jan 30, 1983
|XVII (17)
|Washington Redskins
|27
|Miami Dolphins
|17
|John Riggins
|Rose Bowl
|Pasadena
|California
|Jan 24, 1982
|XVI (16)
|San Francisco 49ers
|26
|Cincinnati Bengals
|21
|Joe Montana
|Pontiac Silverdome
|Pontiac
|Michigan
|Jan 25, 1981
|XV (15)
|Oakland Raiders
|27
|Philadelphia Eagles
|10
|Jim Plunkett
|Louisiana Superdome
|New Orleans
|Louisiana
|Jan 20, 1980
|XIV (14)
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|31
|Los Angeles Rams
|19
|Terry Bradshaw
|Rose Bowl
|Pasadena
|California
|Jan 21, 1979
|XIII (13)
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|35
|Dallas Cowboys
|31
|Terry Bradshaw
|Orange Bowl
|Miami
|Florida
|Jan 15, 1978
|XII (12)
|Dallas Cowboys
|27
|Denver Broncos
|10
|Harvey Martin, Randy White
|Superdome
|New Orleans
|Louisiana
|Jan 9, 1977
|XI (11)
|Oakland Raiders
|32
|Minnesota Vikings
|14
|Fred Biletnikoff
|Rose Bowl
|Pasadena
|California
|Jan 18, 1976
|X (10)
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|21
|Dallas Cowboys
|17
|Lynn Swann
|Orange Bowl
|Miami
|Florida
|Jan 12, 1975
|IX (9)
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|16
|Minnesota Vikings
|6
|Franco Harris
|Tulane Stadium
|New Orleans
|Louisiana
|Jan 13, 1974
|VIII (8)
|Miami Dolphins
|24
|Minnesota Vikings
|7
|Larry Csonka
|Rice Stadium
|Houston
|Texas
|Jan 14, 1973
|VII (7)
|Miami Dolphins
|14
|Washington Redskins
|7
|Jake Scott
|Memorial Coliseum
|Los Angeles
|California
|Jan 16, 1972
|VI (6)
|Dallas Cowboys
|24
|Miami Dolphins
|3
|Roger Staubach
|Tulane Stadium
|New Orleans
|Louisiana
|Jan 17, 1971
|V (5)
|Baltimore Colts
|16
|Dallas Cowboys
|13
|Chuck Howley
|Orange Bowl
|Miami
|Florida
|Jan 11, 1970
|IV (4)
|Kansas City Chiefs
|23
|Minnesota Vikings
|7
|Len Dawson
|Tulane Stadium
|New Orleans
|Louisiana
|Jan 12, 1969
|III (3)
|New York Jets
|16
|Baltimore Colts
|7
|Joe Namath
|Orange Bowl
|Miami
|Florida
|Jan 14, 1968
|II (2)
|Green Bay Packers
|33
|Oakland Raiders
|14
|Bart Starr
|Orange Bowl
|Miami
|Florida
|Jan 15, 1967
|I (1)
|Green Bay Packers
|35
|Kansas City Chiefs
|10
|Bart Starr
|Memorial Coliseum
|Los Angeles
|California