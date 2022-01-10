When is Super Bowl 56? Date, location, odds, halftime show for the 2022 Super Bowl

The 2022 NFL playoffs have arrived and soon enough, two teams will be battling to win Super Bowl 56. It may seem like the Buccaneers were just becoming the first team to take home a title on their home soil, but soon enough, a new team will have a shot to unseat the reigning champions.

History will have a chance to repeat itself in 2022. The Buccaneers could either become the second Tom Brady-led team to win back-to-back Super Bowls or either the Rams or Chargers could make it back-to-back years that a team wins the Super Bowl at its home arena, as SoFi Stadium is set to host the 2022 Super Bowl.

It won’t be an easy path for either Los Angeles squad to do that. Both the AFC and NFC have been unpredictable this year, as few teams have proven consistent throughout the whole season. That said, there are still plenty of well-built, talented teams among the 14-team playoff field and if any of the talented quarterbacks like Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady, Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes get hot, their team could quickly become the team to beat.

But as unpredictable as the playoffs may be, the Super Bowl broadcast, location and date are basically set in stone. Here’s everything you need to know about the big game in 2022, including when Super Bowl 56 will be played.

When is Super Bowl 2022?

Date : Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022

: Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022 Kickoff time : 6:30 p.m. (unofficial)

: 6:30 p.m. (unofficial) TV channel : NBC

: NBC Live stream: NBC Sports App | fuboTV | DAZN (in Canada)

The Super Bowl will take place on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022. It marks the first time since 2003 that the Super Bowl has not been held on the first Sunday in February. Because of the NFL’s expanded, 17-game, 18-week schedule, it will be held on the second Sunday in February.

This is the latest that a Super Bowl has ever been held. Super Bowls 44, 50 and 55 all were held on Feb. 7, which was previously the record for the latest Super Bowl. Under the NFL’s new format, the latest date on which a Super Bowl can occur is Feb. 14.

NBC is set to broadcast the Super Bowl. Al Michael, Cris Collinsworth and the rest of the “Sunday Night Football” crew will presumably broadcast the event. NBC’s last Super Bowl broadcast came in 2019, when Tom Brady’s Patriots beat Jared Goff’s Rams 13-3.

Where is Super Bowl 2022?

City : Inglewood, Calif.

: Inglewood, Calif. Stadium: SoFi Stadium

SoFi Stadium — the home of the Rams and the Chargers — will host the Super Bowl in 2022. Originally, the new stadium, which opened in 2020, was scheduled to host the Super Bowl in 2021. However, weather-related construction delays caused the league to move the 2021 Super Bowl to Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Fla. and the 2022 Super Bowl to Los Angeles.

The Super Bowl will be the first big event scheduled for SoFi Stadium, with both the College Football Playoff Championship and WrestleMania 39 scheduled to take place there in 2023. The Chargers and Rams both began playing there in 2020, though fans weren’t allowed at either of their home games as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

SoFi Stadium seats 70,240 people normally, but it can be expanded greatly for major events, including the Super Bowl, to seat up to 100,240. The stadium was originally expected to cost $2.5 billion to build, but because of the construction delays, it cost $5.5 billion, making it the most expensive stadium ever built.

(Getty Images)

Super Bowl odds 2022

The Chiefs and Buccaneers opened the season as the two Super Bowl favorites, as sportsbooks predicted a Super Bowl rematch in 2022. However, both teams finished as the No. 2 seeds in their respective conferences, and that allowed the Packers to leapfrog them, per odds from FanDuel Sportsbook.

The Titans, the No. 1 seed in the AFC, have the fifth-shortest odds to win the 2022 Super Bowl. Meanwhile, the Cowboys have the shortest odds (+1100) of any team to miss the postseason last year.

Below are the odds, which are subject to change ahead of the Wild Card round, which begins on Saturday, Jan. 15.

Team Odds Packers +380 Chiefs +450 Buccaneers +750 Bills +750 Titans +850 Rams +950 Cowboys +1100 Bengals +1700 Cardinals +2100 49ers +2100 Patriots +2200 Eagles +5500 Raiders +5500 Steelers +9000

Future Super Bowl locations, host sites

The NFL had previously announced that State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ari. — home of the Cardinals — would host the 2023 Super Bowl and the Caesar’s Superdome — home of the Saints — would host the 2025 Super Bowl, but the league hadn’t confirmed a host city for the 2024 event. Why? Because New Orleans was supposed to host it, but a conflict with Mardi Gras forced them to push hosting back to 2025.

The NFL officially announced that Las Vegas would host the 2024 Super Bowl. Allegiant Stadium, the new home of the Raiders, will host Super Bowl 58, which is no surprise given that the NFL prioritizes hosting the Super Bowl at stadiums with recently updated and upgraded amenities. Location also plays a role in this, as the NFL has historically preferred warm-weather locations for stadiums without a dome.

SoFi Stadium has a roof, but the sides of the structure are open. As such, it is considered an open-air stadium.

Below are the sites the NFL has pinned as future Super Bowl locations.

Year Super Bowl host site 2022 Los Angeles, Los Angeles Stadium, Super Bowl 56 2023 Glendale, State Farm Stadium, Super Bowl 57 2024 Las Vegas, Allegiant Stadium, Super Bowl 58 2025 New Orleans, Caesar’s Superdome, Super Bowl 59

Super Bowl halftime show 2022

The Super Bowl halftime show will feature five rap and R&B legends in 2022. Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar will be the performers for the spectacle. The quintet has a combined total of 43 Grammys and 21 Billboard No. 1 albums.

For more information on the five performers, click here.

Super Bowl national anthem singer 2022

The national anthem singers for 2022 have yet to be announced. The NFL will likely announce the anthem singers at some point during the NFL playoffs, as it’s often one of the last elements of the Super Bowl that the league finalizes. Eric Church and Jazmine Sullivan performed the anthem in 2021.

