When is Super Bowl 2022? Date, location, odds, halftime show for Super Bowl 56

Super Bowl 56 is now the only game left in the 2022 NFL playoffs. The AFC and NFC champions have been crowned, and the Bengals will now face the Rams to determine the NFL champion for the 2021 NFL season.

The 2022 NFL playoffs proved as unpredictable as the regular season. Wild-card weekend largely went as expected, but after that, chaos reigned. Both of the No. 1 seeds, the Packers and Titans, lost their first game in the divisional round, as all but one of the underdogs won outright. The lone exception was the favored Chiefs, who mounted a game-tying drive with 13 seconds left before winning in overtime.

The conference championship games were wild in their own right. Both the Bengals and Rams trailed by double digits in the second half of their wins over the Chiefs and 49ers. They mounted comebacks and as a result, the Bengals will have a chance to win their first Super Bowl in franchise history in their first appearance since 1989. Meanwhile, the Rams will have a chance to avenge their loss against the Patriots in the big game just three years ago.

As unpredictable as the playoffs have been, the Super Bowl broadcast, location and date are set in stone. Here’s everything you need to know about the big game in 2022, including when Super Bowl 56 will be played.

When is Super Bowl 2022?

Date : Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022

: Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022 Kickoff time : 6:30 p.m. (unofficial)

: 6:30 p.m. (unofficial) TV channel : NBC

: NBC Live stream: NBC Sports App | fuboTV | DAZN (in Canada)

The Super Bowl will take place on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022. It marks the first time since 2003 that the Super Bowl has not been held on the first Sunday in February. Because of the NFL’s expanded, 17-game, 18-week schedule, it will be held on the second Sunday in February.

This is the latest that a Super Bowl has ever been held. Super Bowls 44, 50 and 55 all were held on Feb. 7, which was previously the record for the latest Super Bowl. Under the NFL’s new format, the latest date on which a Super Bowl can occur is Feb. 14.

NBC is set to broadcast the Super Bowl. Al Michael, Cris Collinsworth and the rest of the “Sunday Night Football” crew will presumably broadcast the event. NBC’s last Super Bowl broadcast came in 2019, when Tom Brady’s Patriots beat Jared Goff’s Rams 13-3.

Where is Super Bowl 2022?

City : Inglewood, Calif.

: Inglewood, Calif. Stadium: SoFi Stadium

SoFi Stadium — the home of the Rams and the Chargers — will host the Super Bowl in 2022. Originally, the new stadium, which opened in 2020, was scheduled to host the Super Bowl in 2021. However, weather-related construction delays caused the league to move the 2021 Super Bowl to Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Fla. and the 2022 Super Bowl to Los Angeles.

The Super Bowl will be the first big event scheduled for SoFi Stadium, with both the College Football Playoff Championship and WrestleMania 39 scheduled to take place there in 2023. The Chargers and Rams both began playing there in 2020, though fans weren’t allowed at either of their home games as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

SoFi Stadium seats 70,240 people normally, but it can be expanded greatly for major events, including the Super Bowl, to seat up to 100,240. The stadium was originally expected to cost $2.5 billion to build, but because of the construction delays, it cost $5.5 billion, making it the most expensive stadium ever built .

(Getty Images)

https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/a9/c0/sofi-stadium-090120-getty-ftr_f53wszq9wm9d1xupsb9q7qk7n.jpg?t=1268911716&w=500&quality=80



Super Bowl odds 2022

Opening spread : Rams -3.5

: Rams -3.5 Moneyline : Rams -180; Bengals +155

: Rams -180; Bengals +155 Over/under: 49.5

The Rams will be the favorites for Super Bowl 56. They are technically the visitors at their home stadium — SoFi Stadium — but bookmakers evidently expect their defensive line to get pressure on Joe Burrow, who was the most sacked quarterback in the NFL during the 2021 NFL season.

Future Super Bowl locations, host sites

The NFL had previously announced that State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ari. — home of the Cardinals — would host the 2023 Super Bowl and the Caesar’s Superdome — home of the Saints — would host the 2025 Super Bowl, but the league hadn’t confirmed a host city for the 2024 event. Why? Because New Orleans was supposed to host it, but a conflict with Mardi Gras forced them to push hosting back to 2025.

The NFL officially announced that Las Vegas would host the 2024 Super Bowl. Allegiant Stadium, the new home of the Raiders, will host Super Bowl 58, which is no surprise given that the NFL prioritizes hosting the Super Bowl at stadiums with recently updated and upgraded amenities. Location also plays a role in this, as the NFL has historically preferred warm-weather locations for stadiums without a dome.

SoFi Stadium has a roof, but the sides of the structure are open. As such, it is considered an open-air stadium.

Below are the sites the NFL has pinned as future Super Bowl locations.

Year Super Bowl host site 2022 Los Angeles, Los Angeles Stadium, Super Bowl 56 2023 Glendale, State Farm Stadium, Super Bowl 57 2024 Las Vegas, Allegiant Stadium, Super Bowl 58 2025 New Orleans, Caesar’s Superdome, Super Bowl 59

Super Bowl halftime show 2022

The Super Bowl halftime show will feature five rap and R&B legends in 2022. Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar will be the performers for the spectacle. The quintet has a combined total of 43 Grammys and 21 Billboard No. 1 albums.

For more information on the five performers, click here .

Super Bowl national anthem singer 2022

The national anthem singers for 2022 have yet to be announced. The NFL will likely announce the anthem singers at some point during the NFL playoffs, as it’s often one of the last elements of the Super Bowl that the league finalizes. Eric Church and Jazmine Sullivan performed the anthem in 2021.

