Yep, it finally happened. After days of drama and speculation about James Harden’s status in Brooklyn, the Nets and 76ers completed a trade headlined by the former NBA MVP and three-time All-Star Ben Simmons.
The blockbuster deal, which was reportedly completed with less than two hours remaining before Thursday’s 3 p.m. ET trade deadline, brought dramatic changes to the rosters of two Eastern Conference teams hoping to reach the 2022 NBA Finals. It also brought an end to the toxic situations surrounding both franchises, though there may be a trail of bitterness left behind.
Those feelings should make the next matchup (and a potential playoff series) between Brooklyn and Philadelphia can’t-miss TV. So, when will basketball fans be able to see Harden and Simmons play against their old teams?
When is the Nets vs. 76ers game?
The Nets and 76ers will meet at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on Thursday, March 10. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET, and the game will be shown on TNT.
The Atlantic Division foes have already battled three times this season. Brooklyn won the first two matchups on Oct. 22 and Dec. 16, and Philadelphia took the third game on Dec. 30.
Will James Harden and Ben Simmons play in the Nets vs. 76ers game?
Before being traded to the Sixers, Harden had missed the Nets’ last three games with left hamstring tightness, but the injury was considered a day-to-day issue. Unless he experiences a setback, he should be able to play.
Simmons’ availability in the near future is unclear. He has not played in an NBA game since June 20, 2021, when Atlanta eliminated Philadelphia from the playoffs. Simmons’ agent, Rich Paul, told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski that Simmons is “eager” to join Brooklyn and “ramp up” mentally and physically for his return to the court.
“We’ve got to work to do to get him back to play, but it’s a great step in (the) right direction,” Paul said.
Will Kyrie Irving play in the Nets vs. 76ers game?
Irving is still not eligible to participate in games held at the Barclays Center because he is unvaccinated. With this game taking place at the Wells Fargo Center, though, Irving should be available to play.
If the local guidelines in New York City are not changed before the end of the regular season, Irving will only be able to play in a maximum of 10 games.
Nets updated roster, depth chart, potential starting lineup
|Position
|Starter
|Backups
|PG
|Kyrie Irving
|Patty Mills, Jevon Carter
|SG
|Seth Curry
|Joe Harris, Cam Thomas
|SF
|Kevin Durant
|Bruce Brown, Kessler Edwards, David Duke Jr.
|PF
|Ben Simmons
|James Johnson, Blake Griffin, Day’Ron Sharpe
|C
|LaMarcus Aldridge
|Andre Drummond, Nicolas Claxton
76ers updated roster, depth chart, potential starting lineup
|Position
|Starter
|Backups
|PG
|Tyrese Maxey
|Shake Milton
|SG
|James Harden
|Furkan Korkmaz, Isaiah Joe
|SF
|Danny Green
|Matisse Thybulle, Paul Reed
|PF
|Tobias Harris
|Georges Niang, Paul Millsap
|C
|Joel Embiid
|Charles Bassey
Nets schedule 2022
|Date
|Opponent
|Time (ET)
|National TV
|Feb. 10
|at Wizards
|7:30 p.m.
|TNT
|Feb. 12
|at Heat
|8 p.m.
|—
|Feb. 14
|vs. Kings
|7:30 p.m.
|—
|Feb. 16
|at Knicks
|7:30 p.m.
|ESPN
|Feb. 17
|vs. Wizards
|7:30 p.m.
|—
|Feb. 24
|vs. Celtics
|7:30 p.m.
|TNT
|Feb. 26
|at Bucks
|8:30 p.m.
|ABC
|Feb. 28
|vs. Raptors
|7:30 p.m.
|—
|March 1
|at Raptors
|7:30 p.m.
|—
|March 3
|vs. Heat
|7:30 p.m.
|TNT
|March 6
|at Celtics
|1 p.m.
|ABC
|March 8
|at Hornets
|7 p.m.
|—
|March 10
|at 76ers
|7:30 p.m.
|TNT
|March 13
|vs. Knicks
|1 p.m.
|ABC
|March 15
|at Magic
|7 p.m.
|—
|March 16
|vs. Mavericks
|7:30 p.m.
|ESPN
|March 18
|vs. Trail Blazers
|7:30 p.m.
|—
|March 21
|vs. Jazz
|7:30 p.m.
|NBA TV
|March 23
|at Grizzlies
|7:30 p.m.
|ESPN
|March 26
|at Heat
|8 p.m.
|NBA TV
|March 27
|vs. Hornets
|7:30 p.m.
|—
|March 29
|vs. Pistons
|7:30 p.m.
|—
|March 31
|vs. Bucks
|7:30 p.m.
|TNT
|April 2
|at Hawks
|7:30 p.m.
|NBA TV
|April 5
|vs. Rockets
|7:30 p.m.
|—
|April 6
|at Knicks
|7:30 p.m.
|ESPN
|April 8
|vs. Cavaliers
|7:30 p.m.
|—
|April 10
|vs. Pacers
|TBD
|—
76ers schedule 2022
|Date
|Opponent
|Time (ET)
|National TV
|Feb. 11
|vs. Thunder
|7 p.m.
|—
|Feb. 12
|vs. Cavaliers
|7:30 p.m.
|—
|Feb. 15
|vs. Celtics
|7:30 p.m.
|TNT
|Feb. 17
|at Bucks
|8:30 p.m.
|TNT
|Feb. 25
|at Timberwolves
|8 p.m.
|—
|Feb. 27
|at Knicks
|1 p.m.
|ABC
|March 2
|vs. Knicks
|7:30 p.m.
|ESPN
|March 4
|vs. Cavaliers
|7 p.m.
|—
|March 5
|at Heat
|8 p.m.
|—
|March 7
|vs. Bulls
|7 p.m.
|—
|March 10
|vs. Nets
|7:30 p.m.
|TNT
|March 13
|at Magic
|6 p.m.
|—
|March 14
|vs. Nuggets
|7:30 p.m.
|ESPN
|March 16
|at Cavaliers
|7 p.m.
|—
|March 18
|vs. Mavericks
|7 p.m.
|—
|March 20
|vs. Raptors
|8:30 p.m.
|—
|March 21
|vs. Heat
|7 p.m.
|—
|March 23
|at Lakers
|10 p.m.
|ESPN
|March 25
|at Clippers
|10:30 p.m.
|NBA TV
|March 27
|at Suns
|6 p.m.
|—
|March 29
|vs. Bucks
|7 p.m.
|—
|March 31
|at Pistons
|7 p.m.
|—
|April 2
|vs. Hornets
|12:30 p.m.
|—
|April 3
|at Cavaliers
|6 p.m.
|—
|April 5
|at Pacers
|7 p.m.
|—
|April 7
|at Raptors
|7:30 p.m.
|—
|April 9
|vs. Pacers
|TBD
|—
|April 10
|vs. Pistons
|TBD
|—