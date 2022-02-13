When is Kendrick Lamar’s new album coming out? Super Bowl halftime performer could use show to promote next project

It’s the question on the mind of every Kendrick Lamar fan in the world: When will his next album come out?

The 34-year-old rapper hasn’t released a solo studio album since 2017’s “Damn,” which topped the Billboard 200 chart and earned him a Grammy Award and Pulitzer Prize. Lamar is famously private about his personal life, only increasing the speculation about his next project and its potential release date.

On Sunday, Lamar will join Dr. Dre, Eminem, Snoop Dogg and Mary J. Blige at SoFi Stadium for the Super Bowl halftime show. Could that stage provide the perfect opportunity for Lamar to debut new music?

Here are the latest rumors and news about Lamar’s next album.

Is Kendrick Lamar dropping a new album?

In August 2021, Lamar tweeted out a link to a site called Oklama which included a message to his fans. He announced he was in the process of producing his final album under the Top Dawg Entertainment label.

Lamar’s full post:

I spend most of my days with fleeting thoughts. Writing. Listening. And collecting old Beach cruisers. The morning rides keep me on a hill of silence. I go months without a phone. Love, loss, and grief have disturbed my comfort zone, but the glimmers of God speak through my music and family. While the world around me evolves, I reflect on what matters the most. The life in which my words will land next. As I produce my final TDE album, I feel joy to have been a part of such a cultural imprint after 17 years. The Struggles. The Success. And most importantly, the Brotherhood. May the Most High continue to use Top Dawg as a vessel for candid creators. As I continue to pursue my life’s calling. There’s beauty in completion. And always faith in the unknown. Thank you for keeping me in your thoughts. I’ve prayed for you all. See you soon enough.

Top Dawg Entertainment CEO Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith addressed Lamar’s message with his own social media post, saying his last album under TDE will be “a victory lap.”

“I know [Lamar] will be successful in whatever it is he decides to do and will have our full support,” Tiffith said. “As for Top Dawg Entertainment, we will continue to grow, develop and give artists the platform to expand into whatever way they choose.”

While he hasn’t revealed an official release date for his next album, several music publications have taken Lamar’s announcement as an indication it will drop at some point in 2022.

Will Kendrick Lamar play a new song at the Super Bowl halftime show?

Billboard reported in late January that a possible Lamar single could be released on either Feb. 4 or Feb. 11. Those dates came and went without a new song hitting streaming services, though, leaving fans disappointed.

It’s possible Lamar could perform a new song, then officially release it after the Super Bowl halftime show in order to capitalize on all of the free publicity. However, given the time constraints, his set list may only include some of his previous hit songs.

Kendrick Lamar albums and discography

“Section.80” (2011; studio album)

“Good Kid, M.A.A.D City” (2012; studio album)

“To Pimp a Butterfly” (2015; studio album)

“Untitled Unmastered” (2016; compilation album)

“Damn” (2017; studio album)

“Black Panther: The Album” (2018; soundtrack album)

Super Bowl 56 halftime show trailer