When is a fight between Johnny Walker and Jamahal Hill taking place?

Two dangerous light heavyweights have a chance to prove their value in the rankings in an open division. Johnny Walker will face Jamahal Hill on February 19 inside the UFC’s APEX Center.

MMA Fighting confirmed the matchup following an initial report by MMA Ideas. Walker’s addition to this flight card is significant, as he just recently signed a new six-fight deal with the UFC.

Making his MMA debut in 2013, Walker has fought in both the heavyweight and light heavyweight divisions. Competing on Dana White’s Contender Series in 2018, the flashy Walker started his UFC career 4-0. Against Misha Cirkunov in 2019, Walker dislocated his shoulder during a post-fight victory dance. He returned later that year and lost to Corey Anderson via TKO. After losing to Nikita Krylov, Walker rebounded in September 2020 by beating Ryan Spann.

Walker’s last fight was in October, losing to Thiago Santos via unanimous decision.

Making his MMA debut in 2017, Hill is another Contender Series alum. He is 4-1 with one no-contest in his UFC career. The no-contest was originally a win against Klidson Abreu, but it was overturned when Hill tested positive for marijuana. Hill’s last fight was a dramatic knockout win over Jimmy Crute on December 4.

Walker is ranked tenth in the UFC’s light heavyweight rankings while Hill is ranked twelfth.

The main event of the UFC’s February 19 card has not been announced. Several fights already on the card include Kyle Daukaus v. Julian Marquez, Ilir Latifi v. Alexander Romanov, and Jessica-Rose Clark v. Stephanie Egger.