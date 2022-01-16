When do the Olympics start? Opening ceremony date, time, schedule for 2022 Winter Games

The 2022 Beijing Olympics are nearly here. And, like all previous iterations, it will officially begin with the opening ceremony, complete with pomp, pageantry and parade of nations.

Adding to the excitement of this year’s Winter Games is the fact the opening ceremony will be headed by Zhang Yimou, the director responsible for creating the opening ceremony of the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing — generally considered one of the best opening ceremonies in Olympic history.

This year’s edition, however, will feature some notable differences, not only from more recent ceremonies, but also to the one Zhang directed in 2008. It will be considerably shorter than the 2008 ceremony, featuring roughly 3,000 artists — compared to 15,000 from 2008 — because of the cold weather and COVID-19 pandemic. It will feature three major themes: those of world peace, the Olympic motto and Beijing 2022’s “together for a shared future.”

Because the program will be on a smaller scale in 2022, Zhang will use improved technology to make the opening ceremony “ethereal and romantic,” per Chinese state media. Zhang has also promised the Olympic flame will be lit in an “unprecedented in the over 100-year history of the Olympic Games.”

“It’s a great honor to direct the opening ceremony for the second time,” Zhang said. “I hope to make a good impression and create some wonderful moments that will go down in history.”

Here’s everything you need to know about the Olympic opening ceremony and how to watch it as these long-awaited Olympics draw nearer and nearer.

MORE: Watch the 2022 Olympics live with fuboTV (free trial)

When do the Olympics start in 2022?

Start date: Friday, Feb. 4

Friday, Feb. 4 Opening ceremony time: 6:30 a.m. ET / 3:30 a.m. PT

The 2022 Olympic Games will begin with the opening ceremony on Friday at 7:30 p.m. China Standard Time (or 6:30 a.m. Eastern Time). For those who don’t want to wake up to watch the event as it happens live, NBC will provide a special presentation of the opening ceremony from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m., featuring special coverage of Team USA alongside the performances and parade of nations.

How to watch the opening ceremony in USA

TV channel : NBC

: NBC Live stream: Peacock, NBCOlympics.com, fuboTV

NBC will carry live coverage of the opening ceremony and all other Olympic events through its family of networks. The main network, NBC, will host the opening ceremonies. There are plenty of streaming options for Olympics fans as well. Peacock is NBC’s free streaming platform and will be carrying coverage of the opening ceremonies. NBCOlympics.com will be as well. FuboTV, which offers a free trial, is also a streaming option for these events.

How long is the Olympics opening ceremony?

Zhang has said this year’s Olympics opening ceremony will be less than 100 minutes long — roughly an hour and a half — as opposed to the ceremony he directed in 2008, which ran roughly four hours.

Where are the 2022 Olympics?

The 2022 Olympics will be held in Beijing, which was awarded the bid by the International Olympic Committee at the 128th IOC Session in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, in 2015. The final operating budget for this year’s Olympics is listed at $3.9 billion (though it should be noted many of the events will take place at China’s Beijing National Stadium, which itself cost $428 million to construct).

Beijing is 13 hours ahead of Eastern Time, meaning many events will be tape-delayed for prime-time audiences in the United States.

The 2022 Olympics will include a record-109 events across seven umbrella sports: biathlon, bobsledding, curling, ice hockey, luge, skating and skiing. Below are the venues for the 2022 Olympics, plus the accompanying events for each:

Venue Events National Stadium Opening, closing ceremonies National Aquatics Center Curling/wheelchair curling National Indoor Stadium Ice hockey/para ice hockey Wukesong Sports Center Ice hockey National Speed Skating Oval Speed skating Capital Indoor Stadium Short-track speed skating, figure skating Big Air Shougang Freestyle skiing big air, snowboard big air National Sliding Center Bobsleigh, skeleton, luge National Alpine Ski Center Alpine skiing/para alpine skiing National Biathlon Center Biathlon/para biathlon, para cross-country skiing National Ski Jumping Center Ski jumping, Nordic combined National Cross-Country Center Cross-country, Nordic combined Genting Snow Park Freestyle skiing, snowboarding/para snowboarding

Olympics schedule 2022

Here’s a full breakdown of every live event the NBC family of networks will be showing during the Olympics. There will be plenty of other tape-delayed coverage throughout the event because of the 13-hour time difference between Beijing and the Eastern time zone.

Events will be broadcast on NBC, USA, CNBC and NBC’s streaming platform, Peacock.

Wednesday, Feb. 2

Sport Event Time (ET) Channel Curling Mixed doubles round robin 7-10 a.m. NBC Figure skating Practice 6-8 p.m. NBC Curling Mixed doubles round robin 8-10 p.m. NBC Alpine skiing Men’s downhill training 10-11 p.m. NBC Hockey Women’s prelims 11 p.m. NBC

Thursday, Feb. 3

Sport Event Time (ET) Channel Curling Mixed doubles round robin 7-8 a.m. NBC Hockey Women’s prelims (Finland vs. USA) 8 a.m. NBC Figure skating Day 1 warm-up 5-6 p.m. NBC Figure skating Practice rink training 6-7 p.m. NBC Curling Mixed doubles round robin 7-8 p.m. NBC Figure skating Men’s short, rhythm dance, pairs’ short qualifications 8-10 p.m. NBC Alpine skiing Men’s downhill training 10-11 p.m. NBC Hockey Women’s prelims 11 p.m. NBC

Friday, Feb. 4

Sport Event Time (ET) Channel Curling Mixed Doubles Round Robin 12 a.m.-7 a.m. NBC Figure skating Practice rink training 6 p.m. NBC Curling Mixed Doubles Round Robin 8-10 p.m. NBC Alpine skiing Men’s downhill training 10-11 p.m. NBC Hockey Women’s prelims 11 p.m. NBC

Saturday, Feb. 5

Sport Event Time (ET) Channel Ski jumping Men’s normal hill qualifying 12 a.m.-1 a.m. NBC Curling Mixed doubles round robin 1-2 a.m. NBC Cross-country skiing Women’s 15km skiathlon 2 a.m. NBC Speed skating Women’s 3000m 3-4 a.m. NBC Hockey Women’s prelim 3-4 a.m NBC Biathlon Mixed relay 4x6km 4-5 a.m NBC Ski jumping Women’s normal hill final 4-5 a.m NBC Freestyle skiing Men’s moguls qualifying 2 5-6 a.m. NBC Short track Women’s 500m heats, Men’s 1000m heats, Mixed team relay 6-7 a.m. NBC Curling Mixed doubles round robin 7-8 a.m. NBC Hockey Women’s preliminaries 8 a.m. NBC Figure skating Day 2 warm-up 5-6 p.m. NBC Figure skating Practice rink training 6-8 p.m. NBC Curling Mixed doubles round robin 8-10 p.m. NBC Alpine skiing Downhill men’s competition 10-11 p.m. NBC Snowboarding Men’s slopestyle qualifying 11 p.m. NBC

Sunday, Feb. 6

Sport Event Time (ET) Channel Curling Mixed doubles round robin 1-2 a.m. NBC Cross-country skiing Men’s 30km skiathlon classical/freestyle 2-3 a.m. NBC Speed skating Men’s 3000m all skaters 3-5 a.m. NBC Hockey Women’s preliminaries (China vs. Japan) 3-5 a.m. NBC Freestyle skiing Women’s Moguls qualifying 2 5-6 a.m. NBC Ski jumping Men’s normal hill final 5-6 a.m. NBC Freestyle skiing Women’s moguls final 6-7 a.m. NBC Luge Men’s singles, Runs 3 & 4 6-7 a.m. NBC Curling Mixed doubles round robin 7-8 a.m. NBC Hockey Women’s preliminaries (Switzerland vs. USA) 8 a.m. NBC Figure skating Day 3 warm-up 5-6 p.m. NBC Figure skating Practice rink training 6-8 p.m. NBC Curling Mixed doubles round robin 8-9 p.m. NBC Figure skating Pairs’ free skate final, free dance final, women’s free skate final 8-9 p.m. NBC Freestyle skiing Women’s big air qualifying 8-9 p.m. NBC Alpine skiing Women’s giant slalom run 1 9-11 p.m. NBC Snowboarding Men’s slopestyle final 11 p.m. NBC Hockey Women’s preliminaries (Canada vs. ROC) 11 p.m. NBC

Monday, Feb. 7

Sport Event Time (ET) Channel Freestyle skiing Men’s big air qualifying 12-3 a.m. NBC Alpine skiing Women’s giant slalom run 2 12-3 a.m. NBC Speed skating Women’s 1500m all skaters 3-4 a.m. NBC Hockey Women’s preliminaries (Czechia vs. Denmark) 3-4 a.m. NBC Biathlon Women’s individual 15km 4-5 a.m. NBC Ski jumping Mixed team normal hill 5-6 a.m. NBC Short track Women’s 500m, men’s 1000m medals 6-7 a.m. NBC Luge Women’s singles runs 1 and 2 6-7 a.m. NBC Curling Mixed doubles round robin 7-8 a.m. NBC Hockey Women’s preliminaries (Finland vs. Switzerland, Sweden vs. China) 8 a.m. NBC Figure skating Practice rink training 6-8 p.m. NBC Figure skating Warm-up, Men’s short program 6-8 p.m. NBC Freestyle skiing Women’s big air final 8-9 p.m. NBC Snowboarding Mixed parallel giant slalom qualifying 9-10 p.m. NBC Alpine skiing Super-G men’s competition 10-11 p.m. NBC Hockey Women’s preliminaries (USA vs. Canada) 11 p.m. NBC

Tuesday, Feb. 8

Sport Event Time (ET) Channel Curling Mixed doubles bronze medal 1-3 a.m. NBC Snowboarding Men’s, women’s parallel giant slalom finals 1-3 a.m. NBC Cross-country skiing Men’s, women’s individual sprint freestyle qualifying, finals 3-5 a.m. NBC Biathlon Men’s 20km individual 3-5 a.m. NBC Hockey Women’s hockey preliminaries (Czechia vs. Japan) 3-5 a.m. NBC Speed skating Men’s 1500m 5-6 a.m. NBC Luge Women’s singles runs 3 & 4 6-7 a.m. NBC Curling Mixed doubles gold medal 7-8 a.m. NBC Hockey Women’s preliminaries (ROC vs. Finland, Sweden vs. Denmark) 8 a.m. NBC Figure skating Practice rink training 6-8 p.m. NBC Snowboarding Women’s halfpipe qualifying 8-9 p.m. NBC Alpine skiing Women’s slalom run 1 9-10 p.m. NBC Freestyle skiing Men’s big air final 10-11 p.m. NBC Snowboarding Women’s snowboarding cross qualifying 11 p.m. NBC Snowboarding Men’s halfpipe qualifying 11 p.m. NBC

Wednesday, Feb. 9

Sport Event Time (ET) Channel Alpine skiing Women’s slalom run 2 12-1 a.m. NBC Snowboarding Women’s snowboarding cross finals 1-2 a.m. NBC Snowboarding Men’s Nordic combined individual normal hill 2-3 a.m. NBC Hockey Men’s hockey preliminaries (ROC vs. Switzerland) 3 a.m. NBC Nordic combined Men’s Nordic combined individual 10km NO. 1 6-7 a.m. NBC Short track Men’s 1500m, women’s 1000m and relay quarters, semis & finals 6-7 a.m. NBC Curling Men’s round robin 7-8 a.m. NBC Luge Doubles all run 7-8 a.m. NBC Hockey Men’s prelims (Czechia vs. Denver) 8 a.m. NBC Figure skating Practice rink training 6-8 p.m. NBC Figure skating Men’s free skate warm-up 6-8 p.m. NBC Curling Women’s round robin 8-9 p.m. NBC Figure skating Men’s singles free skating 8-9 p.m. NBC Skeleton Men’s skeleton heats 1 & 2 8-9 p.m. NBC Snowboarding Women’s halfpipe final 8-9 p.m. NBC Alpine skiing Men’s combined downhill 9-10 p.m. NBC Snowboarding Men’s snowboarding cross qualifying 10-11 p.m. NBC Hockey Men’s preliminaries (Sweden vs. Latvia) 11 p.m. NBC

Thursday, Feb. 10

Sport Event Time (ET) Channel Snowboarding Men’s snowboard cross finals 1-2 a.m. NBC Curling Curling men’s round robin 1-2 a.m. NBC Alpine skiing Men’s combined slalom 1-2 a.m. NBC Cross-country skiing Women’s 10km classical 2-3 a.m. NBC Hockey Men’s preliminaries (Finland vs. Slovakia) 3 a.m. NBC Freestyle skiing Mixed team aerials finals 6-7 a.m. NBC Speed skating Women’s 5000m all skaters 7-8 a.m. NBC Curling Women’s round robin 7-8 a.m. NBC Hockey Men’s preliminaries (Canada vs. Germany, USA vs. China) 8 a.m. NBC Luge Team relay all runs 8 a.m. NBC Figure skating Practice rink training 6-8 p.m. NBC Curling Men’s round robin 8-10 pm. NBC Skeleton Women’s skeletons heat 1 and 2 8-10 pm. NBC Snowboarding Men’s halfpipe final 8-10 pm. NBC Alpine skiing Super-5 women’s competition 10-11 p.m. NBC Hockey Men’s preliminaries (Denmark vs. ROC) 11 p.m. NBC Hockey Women’s quarterfinal 11 p.m. NBC

Friday, Feb. 11

Sport Event Time (ET) Channel Curling Women’s round robin 1-2 a.m. NBC Cross-country skiing Men’s 15km classical 2-3 a.m. NBC Speed skating Men’s 10000m all skaters 3-4 a.m. NBC Hockey Men’s prelims (Czechia vs. Switzerland, Sweden vs. Slovakia) 3-4 a.m. NBC Biathlon Women’s sprint 7.5km 4-6 a.m. NBC Ski jumping Men’s large hill qualifying 4-6 a.m. NBC Short track Women’s 1000m, men’s 500m relay quarters, semis, finals 6-7 a.m. NBC Curling Men’s round robin 7-8 a.m. NBC Skeleton Men’s skeleton heats 3 & 4 7-8 a.m. NBC Hockey Men’s preliminaries (Latvia vs. Finland) 8 a.m. NBC Hockey Women’s quarterfinal 8 a.m. NBC Figure skating Practice rink training 6-8 p.m. NBC Hockey Women’s round robin 8-9 p.m. NBC Bobsled Women’s monobob training heats 5 & 6 9-10 p.m. NBC Snowboarding Mixed team’s snowboarding cross finals 9-10 p.m. NBC Alpine skiing Women’s downhill training 10-11 p.m. NBC Hockey Men’s preliminaries (Canada vs. USA) 11 p.m. NBC Hockey Women’s quarterfinal 11 p.m. NBC

Saturday, Feb. 12

Sport Event Time (ET) Channel Curling Men’s round robin 1-2 a.m. NBC Cross-country skiing Women’s 4x5km relay classical/freestyle 2-3 a.m. NBC Speed skating Women’s team pursuit, men’s 500m pursuit quarters, 500 finals 3-4 a.m. NBC Hockey Men’s preliminaries (Germany vs. China), women’s quarterfinal 3-4 a.m. NBC Figure skating Warm-up rhythm dance 3-4 a.m. NBC Biathlon Men’s sprint 10km 4-5 a.m. NBC Ski jumping Men’s large hill final 5-6 a.m. NBC Figure skating Ice dance, rhythm dance 6-7 a.m. NBC Curling Women’s round robin 7-8 a.m. NBC Skeleton Women’s skeleton heats 3 & 4 7-8 a.m. NBC Hockey Men’s prelims (ROC vs. Czechia, Switzerland vs. Denmark) 8 a.m. NBC Figure skating Practice rink skating 6-8 p.m. NBC Curling Men’s round robin 8-9 p.m. NBC Bobsled Women’s monbob heats 1 & 2 8-9 p.m. NBC Freestyle skiing Women’s slopestyle qualifying 9-11 p.m. NBC Alpine skiing Men’s giant slalom run 1 9-11 p.m. NBC Hockey Men’s prelims (Slovakia vs. Latvia) 11 p.m. NBC

Sunday, Feb. 13

Sport Event Time (ET) Channel Alpine skiing Men’s giant slalom run 2 12-1 a.m. NBC Curling Women’s round robin 1-2 a.m. NBC Cross-country skiing Men’s 4x10km relay classical/freestyle 2-3 a.m. NBC Hockey Men’s prelims (Finland vs. Sweden) 3-4 a.m. NBC Biathlon Women’s & men’s pursuit 10km & 12.5 km 4-6 a.m. NBC Freestyle skiing Women’s aerials qualifying 6-7 a.m. NBC Curling Men’s round robin 7-8 a.m. NBC Speed skating Men’s team pursuit, women’s 500m pursuit quarters, 500m finals 8 a.m. NBC Hockey Men’s prelims (China vs. Canada, USA vs. Germany) 8 a.m. NBC Figure skating Practice rink training 6-8 p.m. NBC Figure skating Warm-up free dance 6-8 p.m. NBC Curling Women’s round robin 8-10 p.m. NBC Figure skating Ice dance, free dance 8-10 p.m. NBC Bobsled Women’s monobob heats 3 & 4 8-10 p.m. NBC Freestyle skiing Women’s slopestyle freestyle 8-10 p.m. NBC Snowboarding Women’s big air qualifying 8-10 p.m. NBC Alpine skiing Training women’s downhill 10-11 p.m. NBC Hockey Women’s semifinal 11 p.m. NBC Freestyle skiing Men’s slopestyle qualifying 11 p.m. NBC

Monday, Feb. 14

Sport Event Time (ET) Channel Snowboarding Men’s big air qualifying 12-1 a.m. NBC Curling Men’s round robin 1 a.m. NBC Ski jumping Men’s large hill 5-6 a.m. NBC Freestyle skiing Women’s aerials finals 6-7 a.m. NBC Short track Women’s 3000m relay, men’s 500m quarters, semis, finals 6-7 a.m. NBC Bobsled Two-man heats 1 & 2 7-8 a.m. NBC Curling Women’s round robin 7-8 a.m. NBC Hockey Women’s semifinal 8 a.m. NBC Figure skating Practice rink training 6-8 p.m. NBC Curling Men’s round robin 8-10 p.m. NBC Freestyle skiing Men’s slopestyle final 8-10 p.m. NBC Snowboarding Women’s big air final 8-10 p.m. NBC Alpine skiing Women’s downhill competition 10-11 p.m. NBC Hockey Men’s QF playoffs 11 p.m. NBC

Tuesday, Feb. 15

Sport Event Time (ET) Channel Snowboarding Men’s big air final 12-1 a.m. NBC Curling Women’s round robin 1-2 a.m. NBC Speed skating Men’s, women’s team pursuit semis, finals 1-2 a.m. NBC Nordic combined Men’s nordic combined individual large hill 2-3 a.m. NBC Figure skating Warm-up, women’s short program 3-4 a.m. NBC Hockey Men’s QF playoff 3-4 a.m. NBC Biathlon Men’s relay 4×7.5km 4-5 a.m. NBC Figure skating Women’s singles short program 5-6 a.m. NBC Freestyle skiing Men’s aerial qualifying 6-7 a.m. NBC Nordic combined Men’s nordic combined individual 10km No. 2 6-7 a.m. NBC Curling Men’s round robin 7-8 a.m. NBC Bobsled Two-man heats 3 & 4 7-8 a.m. NBC Hockey Men’s QF playoff 8 a.m. NBC Figure skating Practice rink training 6-8 p.m. NBC Curling Women’s round robin 8-9 p.m. NBC Alpine skiing Men’s slalom run 1 9-11 p.m. NBC Hockey Men’s quarterfinal 11 p.m. NBC

Wednesday, Feb. 16

Sport Event Time (ET) Channel Alpine skiing Men’s slalom run 2 12-1 a.m. NBC Hockey Men’s quarterfinal 1-2 a.m. NBC Curling Men’s round robin 1-2 a.m. NBC Biathlon Women’s relay 4x6km 2-3 a.m. NBC Hockey Men’s quarterfinal 3-4 a.m. NBC Cross-country skiing M/W sprint classical semis and finals 4-6 a.m. NBC Freestyle skiing Men’s aerials finals 6-7 a.m. NBC Hockey Women’s bronze medal game 6-7 a.m. NBC Short track Men’s 5000m relay, women’s 1500km quarters, semis, finals 6-7 a.m. NBC Curling Women’s round robin 7-8 a.m. NBC Hockey Men’s quarterfinal 8 a.m. NBC Figure skating Practice rink training 6-8 p.m. NBC Curling Men’s round robin halfpipe 8-9 p.m. NBC Freestyle skiing Women’s halfpipe qualifying 8-9 p.m. NBC Alpine skiing Women’s combined downhill 9-10 p.m. NBC Freestyle skiing Women’s ski cross qualifying 10-11 p.m. NBC Figure skating Warm-up women’s free skate 11 p.m. NBC Hockey Women’s gold medal game 11 p.m. NBC Freestyle skiing Men’s halfpipe qualifying 11 p.m. NBC

Thursday, Feb. 17

Sport Event Time (ET) Channel Alpine skiing Women’s combined slalom 1-2 a.m. NBC Freestyle skiing Women’s ski cross finals 1-2 a.m. NBC Curling Women’s round robin 1-2 a.m. NBC Nordic combined Men’s Nordic combined team large hill 2-3 a.m. NBC Speed skating Women’s 1000m all skaters 3-5 a.m. NBC Figure skating Women’s singles free skating 5-6 a.m. NBC Nordic combined Men’s Nordic combined team 4×5 10km 6-7 a.m. NBC Curling Men’s semifinals 7 a.m. NBC Figure skating Practice rink training 6-8 p.m. NBC Freestyle skiing Women’s halfpipe final 8-10 p.m. NBC Freestyle skiing Men’s ski cross qualifying 10-11 p.m. NBC Hockey Men’s semifinal 11 p.m. NBC

Friday, Feb. 18

Sport Event Time (ET) Channel Figure skating Warm-up, pairs short program 12-1- a.m. NBC Freestyle skiing Men’s ski cross finals 1-3 a.m. NBC Curling Men’s bronze medal game 1-3 a.m. NBC Speed skating Men’s 1000m all skaters 3-4 a.m. NBC Biathlon Men’s mass start 15km 4-5 a.m. NBC Figure skating Pairs short program 5-6 a.m. NBC Bobsled Two-woman heats 1 & 2 7-8 a.m. NBC Curling Women’s semifinals 7-8 a.m. NBC Hockey Men’s semifinal 8 a.m. NBC Figure skating Practice rink training 6-8 p.m. NBC Bobsled Four-man heats 1 & 2 8-10 p.m. NBC Freestyle skiing Men’s halfpipe final 8-10 p.m. NBC Alpine skiing Alpine skiing team event 10 p.m. NBC

Saturday, Feb. 19

Sport Event Time (ET) Channel Figure skating Warm-up, pairs free skate 12-1 a.m. NBC Cross-country skiing Men’s 50km freestyle 1-2 a.m. NBC Curling Men’s gold medal game 1-2 a.m. NBC Speed skating Men’s, women’s mass starts semis and finals 2-4 a.m. NBC Biathlon Women’s mass start 12.5km 4-6 a.m. NBC Figure skating Pairs free skating 6-7 a.m. NBC Bobsled Two-woman heats 3 & 4 7-8 a.m. NBC Curling Women’s bronze medal game 7-8 a.m. NBC Hockey Men’s bronze medal game 8 a.m. NBC Curling Women’s gold medal game 8-11 p.m. NBC Bobsled Four-man heats 3 & 4 8-11 p.m. NBC Figure skating Exhibition gala skating showcase 11 p.m. NBC Hockey Men’s gold medal game 11 p.m. NBC

Sunday, Feb. 20