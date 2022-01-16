The Hamden Journal

When do the Olympics start? Opening ceremony date, time, schedule for 2022 Winter Games

The 2022 Beijing Olympics are nearly here. And, like all previous iterations, it will officially begin with the opening ceremony, complete with pomp, pageantry and parade of nations.

Adding to the excitement of this year’s Winter Games is the fact the opening ceremony will be headed by Zhang Yimou, the director responsible for creating the opening ceremony of the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing — generally considered one of the best opening ceremonies in Olympic history.

This year’s edition, however, will feature some notable differences, not only from more recent ceremonies, but also to the one Zhang directed in 2008. It will be considerably shorter than the 2008 ceremony, featuring roughly 3,000 artists — compared to 15,000 from 2008 — because of the cold weather and COVID-19 pandemic. It will feature three major themes: those of world peace, the Olympic motto and Beijing 2022’s “together for a shared future.”

Because the program will be on a smaller scale in 2022, Zhang will use improved technology to make the opening ceremony “ethereal and romantic,” per Chinese state media. Zhang has also promised the Olympic flame will be lit in an “unprecedented in the over 100-year history of the Olympic Games.”

“It’s a great honor to direct the opening ceremony for the second time,” Zhang said. “I hope to make a good impression and create some wonderful moments that will go down in history.”

Here’s everything you need to know about the Olympic opening ceremony and how to watch it as these long-awaited Olympics draw nearer and nearer.

When do the Olympics start in 2022?

  • Start date: Friday, Feb. 4
  • Opening ceremony time: 6:30 a.m. ET / 3:30 a.m. PT

The 2022 Olympic Games will begin with the opening ceremony on Friday at 7:30 p.m. China Standard Time (or 6:30 a.m. Eastern Time). For those who don’t want to wake up to watch the event as it happens live, NBC will provide a special presentation of the opening ceremony from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m., featuring special coverage of Team USA alongside the performances and parade of nations.

How to watch the opening ceremony in USA

  • TV channel: NBC
  • Live stream: Peacock, NBCOlympics.com, fuboTV

NBC will carry live coverage of the opening ceremony and all other Olympic events through its family of networks. The main network, NBC, will host the opening ceremonies. There are plenty of streaming options for Olympics fans as well. Peacock is NBC’s free streaming platform and will be carrying coverage of the opening ceremonies. NBCOlympics.com will be as well. FuboTV, which offers a free trial, is also a streaming option for these events.

How long is the Olympics opening ceremony?

Zhang has said this year’s Olympics opening ceremony will be less than 100 minutes long — roughly an hour and a half — as opposed to the ceremony he directed in 2008, which ran roughly four hours.

Where are the 2022 Olympics?

The 2022 Olympics will be held in Beijing, which was awarded the bid by the International Olympic Committee at the 128th IOC Session in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, in 2015. The final operating budget for this year’s Olympics is listed at $3.9 billion (though it should be noted many of the events will take place at China’s Beijing National Stadium, which itself cost $428 million to construct).

Beijing is 13 hours ahead of Eastern Time, meaning many events will be tape-delayed for prime-time audiences in the United States.

The 2022 Olympics will include a record-109 events across seven umbrella sports: biathlon, bobsledding, curling, ice hockey, luge, skating and skiing. Below are the venues for the 2022 Olympics, plus the accompanying events for each:

Venue Events
National Stadium Opening, closing ceremonies
National Aquatics Center Curling/wheelchair curling
National Indoor Stadium Ice hockey/para ice hockey
Wukesong Sports Center Ice hockey
National Speed Skating Oval Speed skating
Capital Indoor Stadium Short-track speed skating, figure skating
Big Air Shougang Freestyle skiing big air, snowboard big air
National Sliding Center Bobsleigh, skeleton, luge
National Alpine Ski Center Alpine skiing/para alpine skiing
National Biathlon Center Biathlon/para biathlon, para cross-country skiing
National Ski Jumping Center Ski jumping, Nordic combined
National Cross-Country Center Cross-country, Nordic combined
Genting Snow Park Freestyle skiing, snowboarding/para snowboarding

Olympics schedule 2022

Here’s a full breakdown of every live event the NBC family of networks will be showing during the Olympics. There will be plenty of other tape-delayed coverage throughout the event because of the 13-hour time difference between Beijing and the Eastern time zone.

Events will be broadcast on NBC, USA, CNBC and NBC’s streaming platform, Peacock.

Wednesday, Feb. 2

Sport Event Time (ET) Channel
Curling Mixed doubles round robin 7-10 a.m. NBC
Figure skating Practice 6-8 p.m. NBC
Curling Mixed doubles round robin 8-10 p.m. NBC
Alpine skiing Men’s downhill training 10-11 p.m. NBC
Hockey Women’s prelims 11 p.m. NBC

Thursday, Feb. 3

Sport Event Time (ET) Channel
Curling Mixed doubles round robin 7-8 a.m. NBC
Hockey Women’s prelims (Finland vs. USA) 8 a.m. NBC
Figure skating Day 1 warm-up 5-6 p.m. NBC
Figure skating Practice rink training 6-7 p.m. NBC
Curling Mixed doubles round robin 7-8 p.m. NBC
Figure skating Men’s short, rhythm dance, pairs’ short qualifications 8-10 p.m. NBC
Alpine skiing Men’s downhill training 10-11 p.m. NBC
Hockey Women’s prelims 11 p.m. NBC

Friday, Feb. 4

Sport Event Time (ET) Channel
Curling Mixed Doubles Round Robin 12 a.m.-7 a.m. NBC
Figure skating Practice rink training 6 p.m. NBC
Curling Mixed Doubles Round Robin 8-10 p.m. NBC
Alpine skiing Men’s downhill training 10-11 p.m. NBC
Hockey Women’s prelims 11 p.m. NBC

Saturday, Feb. 5

Sport Event Time (ET) Channel
Ski jumping Men’s normal hill qualifying 12 a.m.-1 a.m. NBC
Curling Mixed doubles round robin 1-2 a.m. NBC
Cross-country skiing Women’s 15km skiathlon 2 a.m. NBC
Speed skating Women’s 3000m 3-4 a.m. NBC
Hockey Women’s prelim 3-4 a.m NBC
Biathlon Mixed relay 4x6km 4-5 a.m NBC
Ski jumping Women’s normal hill final 4-5 a.m NBC
Freestyle skiing Men’s moguls qualifying 2 5-6 a.m. NBC
Short track Women’s 500m heats, Men’s 1000m heats, Mixed team relay 6-7 a.m. NBC
Curling Mixed doubles round robin 7-8 a.m. NBC
Hockey Women’s preliminaries 8 a.m. NBC
Figure skating Day 2 warm-up 5-6 p.m. NBC
Figure skating Practice rink training 6-8 p.m. NBC
Curling Mixed doubles round robin 8-10 p.m. NBC
Alpine skiing Downhill men’s competition 10-11 p.m. NBC
Snowboarding Men’s slopestyle qualifying 11 p.m. NBC

Sunday, Feb. 6

Sport Event Time (ET) Channel
Curling Mixed doubles round robin 1-2 a.m. NBC
Cross-country skiing Men’s 30km skiathlon classical/freestyle 2-3 a.m. NBC
Speed skating Men’s 3000m all skaters 3-5 a.m. NBC
Hockey Women’s preliminaries (China vs. Japan) 3-5 a.m. NBC
Freestyle skiing Women’s Moguls qualifying 2 5-6 a.m. NBC
Ski jumping Men’s normal hill final 5-6 a.m. NBC
Freestyle skiing Women’s moguls final 6-7 a.m. NBC
Luge Men’s singles, Runs 3 & 4 6-7 a.m. NBC
Curling Mixed doubles round robin 7-8 a.m. NBC
Hockey Women’s preliminaries (Switzerland vs. USA) 8 a.m. NBC
Figure skating Day 3 warm-up 5-6 p.m. NBC
Figure skating Practice rink training 6-8 p.m. NBC
Curling Mixed doubles round robin 8-9 p.m. NBC
Figure skating Pairs’ free skate final, free dance final, women’s free skate final 8-9 p.m. NBC
Freestyle skiing Women’s big air qualifying 8-9 p.m. NBC
Alpine skiing Women’s giant slalom run 1 9-11 p.m. NBC
Snowboarding Men’s slopestyle final 11 p.m. NBC
Hockey Women’s preliminaries (Canada vs. ROC) 11 p.m. NBC

Monday, Feb. 7

Sport Event Time (ET) Channel
Freestyle skiing Men’s big air qualifying 12-3 a.m. NBC
Alpine skiing Women’s giant slalom run 2 12-3 a.m. NBC
Speed skating Women’s 1500m all skaters 3-4 a.m. NBC
Hockey Women’s preliminaries (Czechia vs. Denmark) 3-4 a.m. NBC
Biathlon Women’s individual 15km 4-5 a.m. NBC
Ski jumping Mixed team normal hill 5-6 a.m. NBC
Short track Women’s 500m, men’s 1000m medals 6-7 a.m. NBC
Luge Women’s singles runs 1 and 2 6-7 a.m. NBC
Curling Mixed doubles round robin 7-8 a.m. NBC
Hockey Women’s preliminaries (Finland vs. Switzerland, Sweden vs. China) 8 a.m. NBC
Figure skating Practice rink training 6-8 p.m. NBC
Figure skating Warm-up, Men’s short program 6-8 p.m. NBC
Freestyle skiing Women’s big air final 8-9 p.m. NBC
Snowboarding Mixed parallel giant slalom qualifying 9-10 p.m. NBC
Alpine skiing Super-G men’s competition 10-11 p.m. NBC
Hockey Women’s preliminaries (USA vs. Canada) 11 p.m. NBC

Tuesday, Feb. 8

Sport Event Time (ET) Channel
Curling Mixed doubles bronze medal 1-3 a.m. NBC
Snowboarding Men’s, women’s parallel giant slalom finals 1-3 a.m. NBC
Cross-country skiing Men’s, women’s individual sprint freestyle qualifying, finals 3-5 a.m. NBC
Biathlon Men’s 20km individual 3-5 a.m. NBC
Hockey Women’s hockey preliminaries (Czechia vs. Japan) 3-5 a.m. NBC
Speed skating Men’s 1500m 5-6 a.m. NBC
Luge Women’s singles runs 3 & 4 6-7 a.m. NBC
Curling Mixed doubles gold medal 7-8 a.m. NBC
Hockey Women’s preliminaries (ROC vs. Finland, Sweden vs. Denmark) 8 a.m. NBC
Figure skating Practice rink training 6-8 p.m. NBC
Snowboarding Women’s halfpipe qualifying 8-9 p.m. NBC
Alpine skiing Women’s slalom run 1 9-10 p.m. NBC
Freestyle skiing Men’s big air final 10-11 p.m. NBC
Snowboarding Women’s snowboarding cross qualifying 11 p.m. NBC
Snowboarding Men’s halfpipe qualifying 11 p.m. NBC

Wednesday, Feb. 9

Sport Event Time (ET) Channel
Alpine skiing Women’s slalom run 2 12-1 a.m. NBC
Snowboarding Women’s snowboarding cross finals 1-2 a.m. NBC
Snowboarding Men’s Nordic combined individual normal hill 2-3 a.m. NBC
Hockey Men’s hockey preliminaries (ROC vs. Switzerland) 3 a.m. NBC
Nordic combined Men’s Nordic combined individual 10km NO. 1 6-7 a.m. NBC
Short track Men’s 1500m, women’s 1000m and relay quarters, semis & finals 6-7 a.m. NBC
Curling Men’s round robin 7-8 a.m. NBC
Luge Doubles all run 7-8 a.m. NBC
Hockey Men’s prelims (Czechia vs. Denver) 8 a.m. NBC
Figure skating Practice rink training 6-8 p.m. NBC
Figure skating Men’s free skate warm-up 6-8 p.m. NBC
Curling Women’s round robin 8-9 p.m. NBC
Figure skating Men’s singles free skating 8-9 p.m. NBC
Skeleton Men’s skeleton heats 1 & 2 8-9 p.m. NBC
Snowboarding Women’s halfpipe final 8-9 p.m. NBC
Alpine skiing Men’s combined downhill 9-10 p.m. NBC
Snowboarding Men’s snowboarding cross qualifying 10-11 p.m. NBC
Hockey Men’s preliminaries (Sweden vs. Latvia) 11 p.m. NBC

Thursday, Feb. 10

Sport Event Time (ET) Channel
Snowboarding Men’s snowboard cross finals 1-2 a.m. NBC
Curling Curling men’s round robin 1-2 a.m. NBC
Alpine skiing Men’s combined slalom 1-2 a.m. NBC
Cross-country skiing Women’s 10km classical 2-3 a.m. NBC
Hockey Men’s preliminaries (Finland vs. Slovakia) 3 a.m. NBC
Freestyle skiing Mixed team aerials finals 6-7 a.m. NBC
Speed skating Women’s 5000m all skaters 7-8 a.m. NBC
Curling Women’s round robin 7-8 a.m. NBC
Hockey Men’s preliminaries (Canada vs. Germany, USA vs. China) 8 a.m. NBC
Luge Team relay all runs 8 a.m. NBC
Figure skating Practice rink training 6-8 p.m. NBC
Curling Men’s round robin 8-10 pm. NBC
Skeleton Women’s skeletons heat 1 and 2 8-10 pm. NBC
Snowboarding Men’s halfpipe final 8-10 pm. NBC
Alpine skiing Super-5 women’s competition 10-11 p.m. NBC
Hockey Men’s preliminaries (Denmark vs. ROC) 11 p.m. NBC
Hockey Women’s quarterfinal 11 p.m. NBC

Friday, Feb. 11

Sport Event Time (ET) Channel
Curling Women’s round robin 1-2 a.m. NBC
Cross-country skiing Men’s 15km classical 2-3 a.m. NBC
Speed skating Men’s 10000m all skaters 3-4 a.m. NBC
Hockey Men’s prelims (Czechia vs. Switzerland, Sweden vs. Slovakia) 3-4 a.m. NBC
Biathlon Women’s sprint 7.5km 4-6 a.m. NBC
Ski jumping Men’s large hill qualifying 4-6 a.m. NBC
Short track Women’s 1000m, men’s 500m relay quarters, semis, finals 6-7 a.m. NBC
Curling Men’s round robin 7-8 a.m. NBC
Skeleton Men’s skeleton heats 3 & 4 7-8 a.m. NBC
Hockey Men’s preliminaries (Latvia vs. Finland) 8 a.m. NBC
Hockey Women’s quarterfinal 8 a.m. NBC
Figure skating Practice rink training 6-8 p.m. NBC
Hockey Women’s round robin 8-9 p.m. NBC
Bobsled Women’s monobob training heats 5 & 6 9-10 p.m. NBC
Snowboarding Mixed team’s snowboarding cross finals 9-10 p.m. NBC
Alpine skiing Women’s downhill training 10-11 p.m. NBC
Hockey Men’s preliminaries (Canada vs. USA) 11 p.m. NBC
Hockey Women’s quarterfinal 11 p.m. NBC

Saturday, Feb. 12

Sport Event Time (ET) Channel
Curling Men’s round robin 1-2 a.m. NBC
Cross-country skiing Women’s 4x5km relay classical/freestyle 2-3 a.m. NBC
Speed skating Women’s team pursuit, men’s 500m pursuit quarters, 500 finals 3-4 a.m. NBC
Hockey Men’s preliminaries (Germany vs. China), women’s quarterfinal 3-4 a.m. NBC
Figure skating Warm-up rhythm dance 3-4 a.m. NBC
Biathlon Men’s sprint 10km 4-5 a.m. NBC
Ski jumping Men’s large hill final 5-6 a.m. NBC
Figure skating Ice dance, rhythm dance 6-7 a.m. NBC
Curling Women’s round robin 7-8 a.m. NBC
Skeleton Women’s skeleton heats 3 & 4 7-8 a.m. NBC
Hockey Men’s prelims (ROC vs. Czechia, Switzerland vs. Denmark) 8 a.m. NBC
Figure skating Practice rink skating 6-8 p.m. NBC
Curling Men’s round robin 8-9 p.m. NBC
Bobsled Women’s monbob heats 1 & 2 8-9 p.m. NBC
Freestyle skiing Women’s slopestyle qualifying 9-11 p.m. NBC
Alpine skiing Men’s giant slalom run 1 9-11 p.m. NBC
Hockey Men’s prelims (Slovakia vs. Latvia) 11 p.m. NBC

Sunday, Feb. 13

Sport Event Time (ET) Channel
Alpine skiing Men’s giant slalom run 2 12-1 a.m. NBC
Curling Women’s round robin 1-2 a.m. NBC
Cross-country skiing Men’s 4x10km relay classical/freestyle 2-3 a.m. NBC
Hockey Men’s prelims (Finland vs. Sweden) 3-4 a.m. NBC
Biathlon Women’s & men’s pursuit 10km & 12.5 km 4-6 a.m. NBC
Freestyle skiing Women’s aerials qualifying 6-7 a.m. NBC
Curling Men’s round robin 7-8 a.m. NBC
Speed skating Men’s team pursuit, women’s 500m pursuit quarters, 500m finals 8 a.m. NBC
Hockey Men’s prelims (China vs. Canada, USA vs. Germany) 8 a.m. NBC
Figure skating Practice rink training 6-8 p.m. NBC
Figure skating Warm-up free dance 6-8 p.m. NBC
Curling Women’s round robin 8-10 p.m. NBC
Figure skating Ice dance, free dance 8-10 p.m. NBC
Bobsled Women’s monobob heats 3 & 4 8-10 p.m. NBC
Freestyle skiing Women’s slopestyle freestyle 8-10 p.m. NBC
Snowboarding Women’s big air qualifying 8-10 p.m. NBC
Alpine skiing Training women’s downhill 10-11 p.m. NBC
Hockey Women’s semifinal 11 p.m. NBC
Freestyle skiing Men’s slopestyle qualifying 11 p.m. NBC

Monday, Feb. 14

Sport Event Time (ET) Channel
Snowboarding Men’s big air qualifying 12-1 a.m. NBC
Curling Men’s round robin 1 a.m. NBC
Ski jumping Men’s large hill 5-6 a.m. NBC
Freestyle skiing Women’s aerials finals 6-7 a.m. NBC
Short track Women’s 3000m relay, men’s 500m quarters, semis, finals 6-7 a.m. NBC
Bobsled Two-man heats 1 & 2 7-8 a.m. NBC
Curling Women’s round robin 7-8 a.m. NBC
Hockey Women’s semifinal 8 a.m. NBC
Figure skating Practice rink training 6-8 p.m. NBC
Curling Men’s round robin 8-10 p.m. NBC
Freestyle skiing Men’s slopestyle final 8-10 p.m. NBC
Snowboarding Women’s big air final 8-10 p.m. NBC
Alpine skiing Women’s downhill competition 10-11 p.m. NBC
Hockey Men’s QF playoffs 11 p.m. NBC

Tuesday, Feb. 15

Sport Event Time (ET) Channel
Snowboarding Men’s big air final 12-1 a.m. NBC
Curling Women’s round robin 1-2 a.m. NBC
Speed skating Men’s, women’s team pursuit semis, finals 1-2 a.m. NBC
Nordic combined Men’s nordic combined individual large hill 2-3 a.m. NBC
Figure skating Warm-up, women’s short program 3-4 a.m. NBC
Hockey Men’s QF playoff 3-4 a.m. NBC
Biathlon Men’s relay 4×7.5km 4-5 a.m. NBC
Figure skating Women’s singles short program 5-6 a.m. NBC
Freestyle skiing Men’s aerial qualifying 6-7 a.m. NBC
Nordic combined Men’s nordic combined individual 10km No. 2 6-7 a.m. NBC
Curling Men’s round robin 7-8 a.m. NBC
Bobsled Two-man heats 3 & 4 7-8 a.m. NBC
Hockey Men’s QF playoff 8 a.m. NBC
Figure skating Practice rink training 6-8 p.m. NBC
Curling Women’s round robin 8-9 p.m. NBC
Alpine skiing Men’s slalom run 1 9-11 p.m. NBC
Hockey Men’s quarterfinal 11 p.m. NBC

Wednesday, Feb. 16

Sport Event Time (ET) Channel
Alpine skiing Men’s slalom run 2 12-1 a.m. NBC
Hockey Men’s quarterfinal 1-2 a.m. NBC
Curling Men’s round robin 1-2 a.m. NBC
Biathlon Women’s relay 4x6km 2-3 a.m. NBC
Hockey Men’s quarterfinal 3-4 a.m. NBC
Cross-country skiing M/W sprint classical semis and finals 4-6 a.m. NBC
Freestyle skiing Men’s aerials finals 6-7 a.m. NBC
Hockey Women’s bronze medal game 6-7 a.m. NBC
Short track Men’s 5000m relay, women’s 1500km quarters, semis, finals 6-7 a.m. NBC
Curling Women’s round robin 7-8 a.m. NBC
Hockey Men’s quarterfinal 8 a.m. NBC
Figure skating Practice rink training 6-8 p.m. NBC
Curling Men’s round robin halfpipe 8-9 p.m. NBC
Freestyle skiing Women’s halfpipe qualifying 8-9 p.m. NBC
Alpine skiing Women’s combined downhill 9-10 p.m. NBC
Freestyle skiing Women’s ski cross qualifying 10-11 p.m. NBC
Figure skating Warm-up women’s free skate 11 p.m. NBC
Hockey Women’s gold medal game 11 p.m. NBC
Freestyle skiing Men’s halfpipe qualifying 11 p.m. NBC

Thursday, Feb. 17

Sport Event Time (ET) Channel
Alpine skiing Women’s combined slalom 1-2 a.m. NBC
Freestyle skiing Women’s ski cross finals 1-2 a.m. NBC
Curling Women’s round robin 1-2 a.m. NBC
Nordic combined Men’s Nordic combined team large hill 2-3 a.m. NBC
Speed skating Women’s 1000m all skaters 3-5 a.m. NBC
Figure skating Women’s singles free skating 5-6 a.m. NBC
Nordic combined Men’s Nordic combined team 4×5 10km 6-7 a.m. NBC
Curling Men’s semifinals 7 a.m. NBC
Figure skating Practice rink training 6-8 p.m. NBC
Freestyle skiing Women’s halfpipe final 8-10 p.m. NBC
Freestyle skiing Men’s ski cross qualifying 10-11 p.m. NBC
Hockey Men’s semifinal 11 p.m. NBC

Friday, Feb. 18

Sport Event Time (ET) Channel
Figure skating Warm-up, pairs short program 12-1- a.m. NBC
Freestyle skiing Men’s ski cross finals 1-3 a.m. NBC
Curling Men’s bronze medal game 1-3 a.m. NBC
Speed skating Men’s 1000m all skaters 3-4 a.m. NBC
Biathlon Men’s mass start 15km 4-5 a.m. NBC
Figure skating Pairs short program 5-6 a.m. NBC
Bobsled Two-woman heats 1 & 2 7-8 a.m. NBC
Curling Women’s semifinals 7-8 a.m. NBC
Hockey Men’s semifinal 8 a.m. NBC
Figure skating Practice rink training 6-8 p.m. NBC
Bobsled Four-man heats 1 & 2 8-10 p.m. NBC
Freestyle skiing Men’s halfpipe final 8-10 p.m. NBC
Alpine skiing Alpine skiing team event 10 p.m. NBC

Saturday, Feb. 19

Sport Event Time (ET) Channel
Figure skating Warm-up, pairs free skate 12-1 a.m. NBC
Cross-country skiing Men’s 50km freestyle 1-2 a.m. NBC
Curling Men’s gold medal game 1-2 a.m. NBC
Speed skating Men’s, women’s mass starts semis and finals 2-4 a.m. NBC
Biathlon Women’s mass start 12.5km 4-6 a.m. NBC
Figure skating Pairs free skating 6-7 a.m. NBC
Bobsled Two-woman heats 3 & 4 7-8 a.m. NBC
Curling Women’s bronze medal game 7-8 a.m. NBC
Hockey Men’s bronze medal game 8 a.m. NBC
Curling Women’s gold medal game 8-11 p.m. NBC
Bobsled Four-man heats 3 & 4 8-11 p.m. NBC
Figure skating Exhibition gala skating showcase 11 p.m. NBC
Hockey Men’s gold medal game 11 p.m. NBC

Sunday, Feb. 20

Sport Event Time (ET) Channel
Freestyle skiing Women’s 30km freestyle 1 a.m. NBC
Beijing Olympics Closing ceremony 7 a.m. NBC

