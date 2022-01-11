When did your team last win a national title in football?

Georgia won its first national championship since 1980 with a 33-18 victory against Alabama in the 2022 College Football Playoff championship game Monday.

Quarterback Stetson Bennett threw two TDs in the fourth quarter, and Georgia coach Kirby Smart finally scored a win against his mentor Nick Saban.

Georgia had one of the more-prolonged droughts among the major powers in the FBS.

So who is next? When did your school last win a national championship in the Poll Era, which began in 1936 when the Associated Press awarded Minnesota with a national championship? The AFCA National Championship Trophy (1945) and Grantland Rice Trophy (1954) also have been used to determine national championships in the past.

Here’s a closer look at all those national championship teams since then: