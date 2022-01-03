Boxing’s welterweight division might be one step closer to becoming whole again thanks to potential unification bouts. New WBA champion Yordenis Ugas may face WBC and IBF champion Errol Spence Jr. earlier than expected.

Attending the Luis Ortiz vs. Charles Martin heavyweight fight this past weekend, Ugas spoke with Fox Sports’ Ray Flores regarding the bout. Now that the WBA has approved the fight, the two could face off in early 2022.

“We are targeting March or April for the fight,” Ugas said, via Boxing Scene. “It’s a fight for three titles. It’s a fight that we want and are targeting the springtime.”

Ugas made his pro debut in 2010. After losing to Amir Imam in 2014, he went on an eight-fight winning streak and secured a title opportunity. He lost to Shawn Porter in 2019 for the WBC welterweight title but rebounded by winning three in a row. The WBA (Regular) champion after beating Abel Ramos, Ugas replaced Spence against Manny Pacquiao in August. He dominated to retain the WBA (Super) welterweight title. The WBA moved Ugas up to Super champion last January because of Pacquiao’s inactivity.

Eimantas Stanionis, Ugas’ initial opponent, is now expected to face Radzhab Butaev, the “regular” WBA welterweight champion.

Spence was much more direct when talking about when the fight would happen.

“The fight’s in April,” he said during an Instagram Live session with Desi Banks, via Boxing Scene. “Man down, strap season. He already know what time it is.”

A 2009 Golden Gloves champion, Spence made his pro debut in 2012. In 2017, he beat Kell Brook for the IBF welterweight title and has defended it five times. In a fight to remember, Spence beat Porter in 2019 to win the WBC title.

Spence was in a terrible car accident right after, and it almost affected his life and career. After making a full recovery, he returned to the ring and beat Danny Garcia in December 2020 to retain his titles. He was supposed to fight Pacquiao, but he suffered a torn retina in his left eye before the bout. Ugas then stepped in.

With Spence and Ugas busy, that leaves WBO champion Terence Crawford without an opponent. He beat Porter in November to retain his title. Porter retired following the fight.

Nothing has been confirmed yet by Premier Boxing Champions, but the two fighters are preparing for a showdown early in the new year.