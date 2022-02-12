When and where is Super Bowl 2023? Date, location, odds for Super Bowl 57 next year

Super Bowl 56 has arrived, and that means we’ll soon be putting a bow on the 2021 NFL season and 2022 NFL playoffs. That will restore hope to 31 of the NFL’s 32 teams that maybe this year can be their year.
Super Bowl 57 is still a ways away, but many will still begin looking forward to the event — especially if they believe that their team has a chance to win.
As the Bengals proved in 2022, any NFL team can exceed expectations and make a run. That’s the beauty of a parity-driven league. So, while the fans of some downtrodden franchises may have little faith that there’s a Super Bowl run in the cards, there is always hope — especially if you find a strong quarterback.
As such, every team in the NFL should be looking forward to next year’s Super Bowl. There is still plenty of time to reshape rosters and make the necessary additions needed to make a title run.
Here’s everything you need to know about the 2023 Super Bowl, as the NFL’s 32 teams get ready to battle for another league championship.
When is Super Bowl 2023?
- Date: Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023
- Kickoff time: 6:30 p.m. (unofficial)
- TV channel: Fox
- Live stream: fuboTV | DAZN (in Canada)
It will be Fox’s turn to broadcast the Super Bowl in 2023. This will be the first year of the NFL’s new, 11-year media contract which will determine who broadcasts the Super Bowl. Fox, CBS and NBC will each get three Super Bowls during that span with ABC getting the rights to the remaining two.
Fox’s top broadcast team will be on the call for this game. Joe Buck and Troy Aikman have comprised that duo for quite a long time, but that could change during the 2022 offseason, as Aikman is a rumored target of Amazon Prime for its “Thursday Night Football” package. So, we’ll see if Buck has a new broadcast partner or if Fox retains Aikman.
Super Bowl 57 will be played on the second Sunday in February for the second consecutive season. Since 2003, it had been held on the first Sunday in February, but the NFL’s pivot to a 17-game schedule necessitated a change.
Before 2003, all but one Super Bowl had taken place in January.
Where is Super Bowl 2023?
- City: Glendale, Arizona
- Stadium: State Farm Stadium
State Farm Stadium, the home of the Cardinals, is set to host the Super Bowl in 2023. It will mark the third time that the arena will host a Super Bowl since it opened in 2006.
The first Super Bowl State Farm Stadium hosted came in 2008 and saw the Giants upset the undefeated Patriots in Super Bowl 42. The second, in 2015, saw the Patriots beat the Seahawks after Malcolm Butler logged a goal-line interception in the final minute of the game.
The arena can fit up to 78,600 spectators, including standing room. It’s an indoor stadium that uses natural grass as its playing surface. The stadium cost $455 million when it was built in 2006.
Super Bowl 2023 odds
Super Bowl 57 is a long way away, but bettors will want to get some early wagers in to try to capitalize on value before free agency and the 2022 NFL Draft roll around.
Currently, the Chiefs and Bills are the co-favorites to hoist the Lombardi Trophy in 2023. That said, the Bengals were 150-1 longshots to win the Super Bowl before the 2021 NFL season. They made it to the Super Bowl, so don’t count the teams lower on the totem pole out completely.
Here’s a look at the initial odds, per FanDuel Sportsbook, which will change frequently throughout the 2022 NFL offseason to account for notable roster moves and injuries across the league.
|Team
|Odds
|Kansas City Chiefs
|+700
|Buffalo Bills
|+700
|Los Angeles Rams
|+1200
|Dallas Cowboys
|+1200
|San Francisco 49ers
|+1500
|Green Bay Packers
|+1500
|Cincinnati Bengals
|+1900
|Baltimore Ravens
|+1900
|Denver Broncos
|+2200
|Cleveland Browns
|+2200
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|+2200
|Los Angeles Chargers
|+2400
|Tennessee Titans
|+2400
|Arizona Cardinals
|+2400
|Indianapolis Colts
|+2400
|New England Patriots
|+2800
|New Orleans Saints
|+3000
|Philadelphia Eagles
|+3300
|Minnesota Vikings
|+3300
|Washington Commanders
|+3300
|Seattle Seahawks
|+3300
|Carolina Panthers
|+3600
|Miami Dolphins
|+3600
|Las Vegas Raiders
|+6000
|Atlanta Falcons
|+6000
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|+7000
|Chicago Bears
|+7500
|Detroit Lions
|+10000
|New York Giants
|+10000
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|+12000
|New York Jets
|+15000
|Houston Texans
|+18000
Future Super Bowl locations, host sites
The NFL has the locations of the next three Super Bowls set. There was originally some intrigue surrounding the 2024 Super Bowl, as New Orleans was supposed to host it but saw its duties pushed back a year.
The NFL announced that Las Vegas and the Raiders will host Super Bowl 58 at Allegiant Stadium, which opened in 2020. It will be the first Super Bowl held in Las Vegas.
Below are the sites the NFL has picked as future Super Bowl locations.
|Year
|Super Bowl host site
|2023
|Glendale, State Farm Stadium, Super Bowl 57
|2024
|Las Vegas, Allegiant Stadium, Super Bowl 58
|2025
|New Orleans, Mercedes-Benz Superdome, Super Bowl 59
Super Bowl halftime show 2023
The Super Bowl halftime show for 2023 has not yet been announced. Typically, the NFL waits until the Fall to announce its halftime performers. The 2021 performer, The Weeknd, was announced in November of 2020 while the five artists performing in the 2022 show were revealed in September of 2021.
As such, it will be a long wait before we know who will perform at Super Bowl 57.
Super Bowl national anthem singer 2023
The national anthem singer for the Super Bowl is usually announced between two weeks and a month before the actual event. So, you’ll need to wait about a calendar year to know that — unless the NFL changes its procedure with the singer.
Super Bowl 2023 tickets
It’s impossible to know exactly how much Super Bowl 57 tickets will cost, but it won’t be cheap. The cheapest tickets for Super Bowl 56 cost about $6,600, so it’s safe to assume that the prices will be similar.
A few years ago, Sporting News looked into how the Average Joe can afford to attend the Super Bowl. The easy answer, we found: It depends.
Super Bowl winners by year
|Date
|Super Bowl
|Winner
|Points
|Loser
|Points
|MVP
|Stadium
|City
|State
|Feb. 7, 2021
|LV (55)
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|31
|Kansas City Chiefs
|9
|Tom Brady
|Raymond James Stadium
|Tampa Bay
|Florida
|Feb. 2, 2020
|LIV (54)
|Kansas City Chiefs
|31
|San Francisco 49ers
|20
|Patrick Mahomes
|Hard Rock Stadium
|Miami Gardens
|Florida
|Feb 3, 2019
|LIII (53)
|New England Patriots
|13
|Los Angeles Rams
|3
|Julian Edelman
|Mercedez-Benz Stadium
|Atlanta
|Georgia
|Feb 4, 2018
|LII (52)
|Philadelphia Eagles
|41
|New England Patriots
|33
|Nick Foles
|U.S. Bank Stadium
|Minneapolis
|Minnesota
|Feb 5, 2017
|LI (51)
|New England Patriots
|34
|Atlanta Falcons
|28
|Tom Brady
|NRG Stadium
|Houston
|Texas
|Feb 7, 2016
|50
|Denver Broncos
|24
|Carolina Panthers
|10
|Von Miller
|Levi’s Stadium
|Santa Clara
|California
|Feb 1, 2015
|XLIX (49)
|New England Patriots
|28
|Seattle Seahawks
|24
|Tom Brady
|University of Phoenix Stadium
|Glendale
|Arizona
|Feb 2, 2014
|XLVIII (48)
|Seattle Seahawks
|43
|Denver Broncos
|8
|Malcolm Smith
|MetLife Stadium
|East Rutherford
|New Jersey
|Feb 3, 2013
|XLVII (47)
|Baltimore Ravens
|34
|San Francisco 49ers
|31
|Joe Flacco
|Mercedes-Benz Superdome
|New Orleans
|Louisiana
|Feb 5, 2012
|XLVI (46)
|New York Giants
|21
|New England Patriots
|17
|Eli Manning
|Lucas Oil Stadium
|Indianapolis
|Indiana
|Feb 6, 2011
|XLV (45)
|Green Bay Packers
|31
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|25
|Aaron Rodgers
|Cowboys Stadium
|Arlington
|Texas
|Feb 7, 2010
|XLIV (44)
|New Orleans Saints
|31
|Indianapolis Colts
|17
|Drew Brees
|Sun Life Stadium
|Miami Gardens
|Florida
|Feb 1, 2009
|XLIII (43)
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|27
|Arizona Cardinals
|23
|Santonio Holmes
|Raymond James Stadium
|Tampa
|Florida
|Feb 3, 2008
|XLII (42)
|New York Giants
|17
|New England Patriots
|14
|Eli Manning
|University of Phoenix Stadium
|Glendale
|Arizona
|Feb 4, 2007
|XLI (41)
|Indianapolis Colts
|29
|Chicago Bears
|17
|Peyton Manning
|Dolphin Stadium
|Miami Gardens
|Florida
|Feb 5, 2006
|XL (40)
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|21
|Seattle Seahawks
|10
|Hines Ward
|Ford Field
|Detroit
|Michigan
|Feb 6, 2005
|XXXIX (39)
|New England Patriots
|24
|Philadelphia Eagles
|21
|Deion Branch
|Alltel Stadium
|Jacksonville
|Florida
|Feb 1, 2004
|XXXVIII (38)
|New England Patriots
|32
|Carolina Panthers
|29
|Tom Brady
|Reliant Stadium
|Houston
|Texas
|Jan 26, 2003
|XXXVII (37)
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|48
|Oakland Raiders
|21
|Dexter Jackson
|Qualcomm Stadium
|San Diego
|California
|Feb 3, 2002
|XXXVI (36)
|New England Patriots
|20
|St. Louis Rams
|17
|Tom Brady
|Louisiana Superdome
|New Orleans
|Louisiana
|Jan 28, 2001
|XXXV (35)
|Baltimore Ravens
|34
|New York Giants
|7
|Ray Lewis
|Raymond James Stadium
|Tampa
|Florida
|Jan 30, 2000
|XXXIV (34)
|St. Louis Rams
|23
|Tennessee Titans
|16
|Kurt Warner
|Georgia Dome
|Atlanta
|Georgia
|Jan 31, 1999
|XXXIII (33)
|Denver Broncos
|34
|Atlanta Falcons
|19
|John Elway
|Pro Player Stadium
|Miami Gardens
|Florida
|Jan 25, 1998
|XXXII (32)
|Denver Broncos
|31
|Green Bay Packers
|24
|Terrell Davis
|Qualcomm Stadium
|San Diego
|California
|Jan 26, 1997
|XXXI (31)
|Green Bay Packers
|35
|New England Patriots
|21
|Desmond Howard
|Louisiana Superdome
|New Orleans
|Louisiana
|Jan 28, 1996
|XXX (30)
|Dallas Cowboys
|27
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|17
|Larry Brown
|Sun Devil Stadium
|Tempe
|Arizona
|Jan 29, 1995
|XXIX (29)
|San Francisco 49ers
|49
|San Diego Chargers
|26
|Steve Young
|Joe Robbie Stadium
|Miami Gardens
|Florida
|Jan 30, 1994
|XXVIII (28)
|Dallas Cowboys
|30
|Buffalo Bills
|13
|Emmitt Smith
|Georgia Dome
|Atlanta
|Georgia
|Jan 31, 1993
|XXVII (27)
|Dallas Cowboys
|52
|Buffalo Bills
|17
|Troy Aikman
|Rose Bowl
|Pasadena
|California
|Jan 26, 1992
|XXVI (26)
|Washington Redskins
|37
|Buffalo Bills
|24
|Mark Rypien
|Metrodome
|Minneapolis
|Minnesota
|Jan 27, 1991
|XXV (25)
|New York Giants
|20
|Buffalo Bills
|19
|Ottis Anderson
|Tampa Stadium
|Tampa
|Florida
|Jan 28, 1990
|XXIV (24)
|San Francisco 49ers
|55
|Denver Broncos
|10
|Joe Montana
|Louisiana Superdome
|New Orleans
|Louisiana
|Jan 22, 1989
|XXIII (23)
|San Francisco 49ers
|20
|Cincinnati Bengals
|16
|Jerry Rice
|Joe Robbie Stadium
|Miami Gardens
|Florida
|Jan 31, 1988
|XXII (22)
|Washington Redskins
|42
|Denver Broncos
|10
|Doug Williams
|Jack Murphy Stadium
|San Diego
|California
|Jan 25, 1987
|XXI (21)
|New York Giants
|39
|Denver Broncos
|20
|Phil Simms
|Rose Bowl
|Pasadena
|California
|Jan 26, 1986
|XX (20)
|Chicago Bears
|46
|New England Patriots
|10
|Richard Dent
|Louisiana Superdome
|New Orleans
|Louisiana
|Jan 20, 1985
|XIX (19)
|San Francisco 49ers
|38
|Miami Dolphins
|16
|Joe Montana
|Stanford Stadium
|Palo Alto
|California
|Jan 22, 1984
|XVIII (18)
|Los Angeles Raiders
|38
|Washington Redskins
|9
|Marcus Allen
|Tampa Stadium
|Tampa
|Florida
|Jan 30, 1983
|XVII (17)
|Washington Redskins
|27
|Miami Dolphins
|17
|John Riggins
|Rose Bowl
|Pasadena
|California
|Jan 24, 1982
|XVI (16)
|San Francisco 49ers
|26
|Cincinnati Bengals
|21
|Joe Montana
|Pontiac Silverdome
|Pontiac
|Michigan
|Jan 25, 1981
|XV (15)
|Oakland Raiders
|27
|Philadelphia Eagles
|10
|Jim Plunkett
|Louisiana Superdome
|New Orleans
|Louisiana
|Jan 20, 1980
|XIV (14)
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|31
|Los Angeles Rams
|19
|Terry Bradshaw
|Rose Bowl
|Pasadena
|California
|Jan 21, 1979
|XIII (13)
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|35
|Dallas Cowboys
|31
|Terry Bradshaw
|Orange Bowl
|Miami
|Florida
|Jan 15, 1978
|XII (12)
|Dallas Cowboys
|27
|Denver Broncos
|10
|Harvey Martin, Randy White
|Superdome
|New Orleans
|Louisiana
|Jan 9, 1977
|XI (11)
|Oakland Raiders
|32
|Minnesota Vikings
|14
|Fred Biletnikoff
|Rose Bowl
|Pasadena
|California
|Jan 18, 1976
|X (10)
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|21
|Dallas Cowboys
|17
|Lynn Swann
|Orange Bowl
|Miami
|Florida
|Jan 12, 1975
|IX (9)
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|16
|Minnesota Vikings
|6
|Franco Harris
|Tulane Stadium
|New Orleans
|Louisiana
|Jan 13, 1974
|VIII (8)
|Miami Dolphins
|24
|Minnesota Vikings
|7
|Larry Csonka
|Rice Stadium
|Houston
|Texas
|Jan 14, 1973
|VII (7)
|Miami Dolphins
|14
|Washington Redskins
|7
|Jake Scott
|Memorial Coliseum
|Los Angeles
|California
|Jan 16, 1972
|VI (6)
|Dallas Cowboys
|24
|Miami Dolphins
|3
|Roger Staubach
|Tulane Stadium
|New Orleans
|Louisiana
|Jan 17, 1971
|V (5)
|Baltimore Colts
|16
|Dallas Cowboys
|13
|Chuck Howley
|Orange Bowl
|Miami
|Florida
|Jan 11, 1970
|IV (4)
|Kansas City Chiefs
|23
|Minnesota Vikings
|7
|Len Dawson
|Tulane Stadium
|New Orleans
|Louisiana
|Jan 12, 1969
|III (3)
|New York Jets
|16
|Baltimore Colts
|7
|Joe Namath
|Orange Bowl
|Miami
|Florida
|Jan 14, 1968
|II (2)
|Green Bay Packers
|33
|Oakland Raiders
|14
|Bart Starr
|Orange Bowl
|Miami
|Florida
|Jan 15, 1967
|I (1)
|Green Bay Packers
|35
|Kansas City Chiefs
|10
|Bart Starr
|Memorial Coliseum
|Los Angeles
|California