When and where is Super Bowl 2023? Date, location, odds for Super Bowl 57 next year

Super Bowl 56 has arrived, and that means we’ll soon be putting a bow on the 2021 NFL season and 2022 NFL playoffs. That will restore hope to 31 of the NFL’s 32 teams that maybe this year can be their year.

Super Bowl 57 is still a ways away, but many will still begin looking forward to the event — especially if they believe that their team has a chance to win.

As the Bengals proved in 2022, any NFL team can exceed expectations and make a run. That’s the beauty of a parity-driven league. So, while the fans of some downtrodden franchises may have little faith that there’s a Super Bowl run in the cards, there is always hope — especially if you find a strong quarterback.

As such, every team in the NFL should be looking forward to next year’s Super Bowl. There is still plenty of time to reshape rosters and make the necessary additions needed to make a title run.

Here’s everything you need to know about the 2023 Super Bowl, as the NFL’s 32 teams get ready to battle for another league championship.

When is Super Bowl 2023?

Date: Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023

Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023 Kickoff time: 6:30 p.m. (unofficial)

6:30 p.m. (unofficial) TV channel: Fox

Fox Live stream: fuboTV | DAZN (in Canada)

It will be Fox’s turn to broadcast the Super Bowl in 2023. This will be the first year of the NFL’s new, 11-year media contract which will determine who broadcasts the Super Bowl. Fox, CBS and NBC will each get three Super Bowls during that span with ABC getting the rights to the remaining two.

Fox’s top broadcast team will be on the call for this game. Joe Buck and Troy Aikman have comprised that duo for quite a long time, but that could change during the 2022 offseason, as Aikman is a rumored target of Amazon Prime for its “Thursday Night Football” package. So, we’ll see if Buck has a new broadcast partner or if Fox retains Aikman.

Super Bowl 57 will be played on the second Sunday in February for the second consecutive season. Since 2003, it had been held on the first Sunday in February, but the NFL’s pivot to a 17-game schedule necessitated a change.

Before 2003, all but one Super Bowl had taken place in January.

Where is Super Bowl 2023?

City: Glendale, Arizona

Glendale, Arizona Stadium: State Farm Stadium

State Farm Stadium, the home of the Cardinals, is set to host the Super Bowl in 2023. It will mark the third time that the arena will host a Super Bowl since it opened in 2006.

The first Super Bowl State Farm Stadium hosted came in 2008 and saw the Giants upset the undefeated Patriots in Super Bowl 42. The second, in 2015, saw the Patriots beat the Seahawks after Malcolm Butler logged a goal-line interception in the final minute of the game.

The arena can fit up to 78,600 spectators, including standing room. It’s an indoor stadium that uses natural grass as its playing surface. The stadium cost $455 million when it was built in 2006.

Super Bowl 2023 odds

Super Bowl 57 is a long way away, but bettors will want to get some early wagers in to try to capitalize on value before free agency and the 2022 NFL Draft roll around.

Currently, the Chiefs and Bills are the co-favorites to hoist the Lombardi Trophy in 2023. That said, the Bengals were 150-1 longshots to win the Super Bowl before the 2021 NFL season. They made it to the Super Bowl, so don’t count the teams lower on the totem pole out completely.

Here’s a look at the initial odds, per FanDuel Sportsbook, which will change frequently throughout the 2022 NFL offseason to account for notable roster moves and injuries across the league.

Team Odds Kansas City Chiefs +700 Buffalo Bills +700 Los Angeles Rams +1200 Dallas Cowboys +1200 San Francisco 49ers +1500 Green Bay Packers +1500 Cincinnati Bengals +1900 Baltimore Ravens +1900 Denver Broncos +2200 Cleveland Browns +2200 Tampa Bay Buccaneers +2200 Los Angeles Chargers +2400 Tennessee Titans +2400 Arizona Cardinals +2400 Indianapolis Colts +2400 New England Patriots +2800 New Orleans Saints +3000 Philadelphia Eagles +3300 Minnesota Vikings +3300 Washington Commanders +3300 Seattle Seahawks +3300 Carolina Panthers +3600 Miami Dolphins +3600 Las Vegas Raiders +6000 Atlanta Falcons +6000 Pittsburgh Steelers +7000 Chicago Bears +7500 Detroit Lions +10000 New York Giants +10000 Jacksonville Jaguars +12000 New York Jets +15000 Houston Texans +18000

Future Super Bowl locations, host sites

The NFL has the locations of the next three Super Bowls set. There was originally some intrigue surrounding the 2024 Super Bowl, as New Orleans was supposed to host it but saw its duties pushed back a year.

The NFL announced that Las Vegas and the Raiders will host Super Bowl 58 at Allegiant Stadium, which opened in 2020. It will be the first Super Bowl held in Las Vegas.

Below are the sites the NFL has picked as future Super Bowl locations.

Year Super Bowl host site 2023 Glendale, State Farm Stadium, Super Bowl 57 2024 Las Vegas, Allegiant Stadium, Super Bowl 58 2025 New Orleans, Mercedes-Benz Superdome, Super Bowl 59

Super Bowl halftime show 2023

The Super Bowl halftime show for 2023 has not yet been announced. Typically, the NFL waits until the Fall to announce its halftime performers. The 2021 performer, The Weeknd, was announced in November of 2020 while the five artists performing in the 2022 show were revealed in September of 2021.

As such, it will be a long wait before we know who will perform at Super Bowl 57.

Super Bowl national anthem singer 2023

The national anthem singer for the Super Bowl is usually announced between two weeks and a month before the actual event. So, you’ll need to wait about a calendar year to know that — unless the NFL changes its procedure with the singer.

Super Bowl 2023 tickets

It’s impossible to know exactly how much Super Bowl 57 tickets will cost, but it won’t be cheap. The cheapest tickets for Super Bowl 56 cost about $6,600, so it’s safe to assume that the prices will be similar.

A few years ago, Sporting News looked into how the Average Joe can afford to attend the Super Bowl. The easy answer, we found: It depends.

Super Bowl winners by year