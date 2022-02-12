The Hamden Journal

When and where is Super Bowl 2023? Date, location, odds for Super Bowl 57 next year

Super Bowl 56 has arrived, and that means we’ll soon be putting a bow on the 2021 NFL season and 2022 NFL playoffs. That will restore hope to 31 of the NFL’s 32 teams that maybe this year can be their year.

Super Bowl 57 is still a ways away, but many will still begin looking forward to the event — especially if they believe that their team has a chance to win.

As the Bengals proved in 2022, any NFL team can exceed expectations and make a run. That’s the beauty of a parity-driven league. So, while the fans of some downtrodden franchises may have little faith that there’s a Super Bowl run in the cards, there is always hope — especially if you find a strong quarterback.

As such, every team in the NFL should be looking forward to next year’s Super Bowl. There is still plenty of time to reshape rosters and make the necessary additions needed to make a title run.

Here’s everything you need to know about the 2023 Super Bowl, as the NFL’s 32 teams get ready to battle for another league championship.

When is Super Bowl 2023?

  • Date: Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023
  • Kickoff time: 6:30 p.m. (unofficial)
  • TV channel: Fox
  • Live stream: fuboTV | DAZN (in Canada)

It will be Fox’s turn to broadcast the Super Bowl in 2023. This will be the first year of the NFL’s new, 11-year media contract which will determine who broadcasts the Super Bowl. Fox, CBS and NBC will each get three Super Bowls during that span with ABC getting the rights to the remaining two.

Fox’s top broadcast team will be on the call for this game. Joe Buck and Troy Aikman have comprised that duo for quite a long time, but that could change during the 2022 offseason, as Aikman is a rumored target of Amazon Prime for its “Thursday Night Football” package. So, we’ll see if Buck has a new broadcast partner or if Fox retains Aikman.

Super Bowl 57 will be played on the second Sunday in February for the second consecutive season. Since 2003, it had been held on the first Sunday in February, but the NFL’s pivot to a 17-game schedule necessitated a change.

Before 2003, all but one Super Bowl had taken place in January.

Where is Super Bowl 2023?

  • City: Glendale, Arizona
  • Stadium: State Farm Stadium

State Farm Stadium, the home of the Cardinals, is set to host the Super Bowl in 2023. It will mark the third time that the arena will host a Super Bowl since it opened in 2006.

The first Super Bowl State Farm Stadium hosted came in 2008 and saw the Giants upset the undefeated Patriots in Super Bowl 42. The second, in 2015, saw the Patriots beat the Seahawks after Malcolm Butler logged a goal-line interception in the final minute of the game.

The arena can fit up to 78,600 spectators, including standing room. It’s an indoor stadium that uses natural grass as its playing surface. The stadium cost $455 million when it was built in 2006.

Super Bowl 2023 odds

Super Bowl 57 is a long way away, but bettors will want to get some early wagers in to try to capitalize on value before free agency and the 2022 NFL Draft roll around.

Currently, the Chiefs and Bills are the co-favorites to hoist the Lombardi Trophy in 2023. That said, the Bengals were 150-1 longshots to win the Super Bowl before the 2021 NFL season. They made it to the Super Bowl, so don’t count the teams lower on the totem pole out completely.

Here’s a look at the initial odds, per FanDuel Sportsbook, which will change frequently throughout the 2022 NFL offseason to account for notable roster moves and injuries across the league.

Team Odds
Kansas City Chiefs +700
Buffalo Bills +700
Los Angeles Rams +1200
Dallas Cowboys +1200
San Francisco 49ers +1500
Green Bay Packers +1500
Cincinnati Bengals +1900
Baltimore Ravens +1900
Denver Broncos +2200
Cleveland Browns +2200
Tampa Bay Buccaneers +2200
Los Angeles Chargers +2400
Tennessee Titans +2400
Arizona Cardinals +2400
Indianapolis Colts +2400
New England Patriots +2800
New Orleans Saints +3000
Philadelphia Eagles +3300
Minnesota Vikings +3300
Washington Commanders +3300
Seattle Seahawks +3300
Carolina Panthers +3600
Miami Dolphins +3600
Las Vegas Raiders +6000
Atlanta Falcons +6000
Pittsburgh Steelers +7000
Chicago Bears +7500
Detroit Lions +10000
New York Giants +10000
Jacksonville Jaguars +12000
New York Jets +15000
Houston Texans +18000

Future Super Bowl locations, host sites

The NFL has the locations of the next three Super Bowls set. There was originally some intrigue surrounding the 2024 Super Bowl, as New Orleans was supposed to host it but saw its duties pushed back a year.

The NFL announced that Las Vegas and the Raiders will host Super Bowl 58 at Allegiant Stadium, which opened in 2020. It will be the first Super Bowl held in Las Vegas.

Below are the sites the NFL has picked as future Super Bowl locations.

Year Super Bowl host site
2023 Glendale, State Farm Stadium, Super Bowl 57
2024 Las Vegas, Allegiant Stadium, Super Bowl 58
2025 New Orleans, Mercedes-Benz Superdome, Super Bowl 59

Super Bowl halftime show 2023

The Super Bowl halftime show for 2023 has not yet been announced. Typically, the NFL waits until the Fall to announce its halftime performers. The 2021 performer, The Weeknd, was announced in November of 2020 while the five artists performing in the 2022 show were revealed in September of 2021.

As such, it will be a long wait before we know who will perform at Super Bowl 57.

Super Bowl national anthem singer 2023

The national anthem singer for the Super Bowl is usually announced between two weeks and a month before the actual event. So, you’ll need to wait about a calendar year to know that — unless the NFL changes its procedure with the singer.

Super Bowl 2023 tickets

It’s impossible to know exactly how much Super Bowl 57 tickets will cost, but it won’t be cheap. The cheapest tickets for Super Bowl 56 cost about $6,600, so it’s safe to assume that the prices will be similar.

A few years ago, Sporting News looked into how the Average Joe can afford to attend the Super Bowl. The easy answer, we found: It depends. 

Super Bowl winners by year

Date Super Bowl Winner Points Loser Points MVP Stadium City State
Feb. 7, 2021 LV (55) Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31 Kansas City Chiefs 9 Tom Brady Raymond James Stadium Tampa Bay Florida
Feb. 2, 2020 LIV (54) Kansas City Chiefs 31 San Francisco 49ers 20 Patrick Mahomes Hard Rock Stadium Miami Gardens Florida
Feb 3, 2019 LIII (53) New England Patriots 13 Los Angeles Rams 3 Julian Edelman Mercedez-Benz Stadium Atlanta Georgia
Feb 4, 2018 LII (52) Philadelphia Eagles 41 New England Patriots 33 Nick Foles U.S. Bank Stadium Minneapolis Minnesota
Feb 5, 2017 LI (51) New England Patriots 34 Atlanta Falcons 28 Tom Brady NRG Stadium Houston Texas
Feb 7, 2016 50 Denver Broncos 24 Carolina Panthers 10 Von Miller Levi’s Stadium Santa Clara California
Feb 1, 2015 XLIX (49) New England Patriots 28 Seattle Seahawks 24 Tom Brady University of Phoenix Stadium Glendale Arizona
Feb 2, 2014 XLVIII (48) Seattle Seahawks 43 Denver Broncos 8 Malcolm Smith MetLife Stadium East Rutherford New Jersey
Feb 3, 2013 XLVII (47) Baltimore Ravens 34 San Francisco 49ers 31 Joe Flacco Mercedes-Benz Superdome New Orleans Louisiana
Feb 5, 2012 XLVI (46) New York Giants 21 New England Patriots 17 Eli Manning Lucas Oil Stadium Indianapolis Indiana
Feb 6, 2011 XLV (45) Green Bay Packers 31 Pittsburgh Steelers 25 Aaron Rodgers Cowboys Stadium Arlington Texas
Feb 7, 2010 XLIV (44) New Orleans Saints 31 Indianapolis Colts 17 Drew Brees Sun Life Stadium Miami Gardens Florida
Feb 1, 2009 XLIII (43) Pittsburgh Steelers 27 Arizona Cardinals 23 Santonio Holmes Raymond James Stadium Tampa Florida
Feb 3, 2008 XLII (42) New York Giants 17 New England Patriots 14 Eli Manning University of Phoenix Stadium Glendale Arizona
Feb 4, 2007 XLI (41) Indianapolis Colts 29 Chicago Bears 17 Peyton Manning Dolphin Stadium Miami Gardens Florida
Feb 5, 2006 XL (40) Pittsburgh Steelers 21 Seattle Seahawks 10 Hines Ward Ford Field Detroit Michigan
Feb 6, 2005 XXXIX (39) New England Patriots 24 Philadelphia Eagles 21 Deion Branch Alltel Stadium Jacksonville Florida
Feb 1, 2004 XXXVIII (38) New England Patriots 32 Carolina Panthers 29 Tom Brady Reliant Stadium Houston Texas
Jan 26, 2003 XXXVII (37) Tampa Bay Buccaneers 48 Oakland Raiders 21 Dexter Jackson Qualcomm Stadium San Diego California
Feb 3, 2002 XXXVI (36) New England Patriots 20 St. Louis Rams 17 Tom Brady Louisiana Superdome New Orleans Louisiana
Jan 28, 2001 XXXV (35) Baltimore Ravens 34 New York Giants 7 Ray Lewis Raymond James Stadium Tampa Florida
Jan 30, 2000 XXXIV (34) St. Louis Rams 23 Tennessee Titans 16 Kurt Warner Georgia Dome Atlanta Georgia
Jan 31, 1999 XXXIII (33) Denver Broncos 34 Atlanta Falcons 19 John Elway Pro Player Stadium Miami Gardens Florida
Jan 25, 1998 XXXII (32) Denver Broncos 31 Green Bay Packers 24 Terrell Davis Qualcomm Stadium San Diego California
Jan 26, 1997 XXXI (31) Green Bay Packers 35 New England Patriots 21 Desmond Howard Louisiana Superdome New Orleans Louisiana
Jan 28, 1996 XXX (30) Dallas Cowboys 27 Pittsburgh Steelers 17 Larry Brown Sun Devil Stadium Tempe Arizona
Jan 29, 1995 XXIX (29) San Francisco 49ers 49 San Diego Chargers 26 Steve Young Joe Robbie Stadium Miami Gardens Florida
Jan 30, 1994 XXVIII (28) Dallas Cowboys 30 Buffalo Bills 13 Emmitt Smith Georgia Dome Atlanta Georgia
Jan 31, 1993 XXVII (27) Dallas Cowboys 52 Buffalo Bills 17 Troy Aikman Rose Bowl Pasadena California
Jan 26, 1992 XXVI (26) Washington Redskins 37 Buffalo Bills 24 Mark Rypien Metrodome Minneapolis Minnesota
Jan 27, 1991 XXV (25) New York Giants 20 Buffalo Bills 19 Ottis Anderson Tampa Stadium Tampa Florida
Jan 28, 1990 XXIV (24) San Francisco 49ers 55 Denver Broncos 10 Joe Montana Louisiana Superdome New Orleans Louisiana
Jan 22, 1989 XXIII (23) San Francisco 49ers 20 Cincinnati Bengals 16 Jerry Rice Joe Robbie Stadium Miami Gardens Florida
Jan 31, 1988 XXII (22) Washington Redskins 42 Denver Broncos 10 Doug Williams Jack Murphy Stadium San Diego California
Jan 25, 1987 XXI (21) New York Giants 39 Denver Broncos 20 Phil Simms Rose Bowl Pasadena California
Jan 26, 1986 XX (20) Chicago Bears 46 New England Patriots 10 Richard Dent Louisiana Superdome New Orleans Louisiana
Jan 20, 1985 XIX (19) San Francisco 49ers 38 Miami Dolphins 16 Joe Montana Stanford Stadium Palo Alto California
Jan 22, 1984 XVIII (18) Los Angeles Raiders 38 Washington Redskins 9 Marcus Allen Tampa Stadium Tampa Florida
Jan 30, 1983 XVII (17) Washington Redskins 27 Miami Dolphins 17 John Riggins Rose Bowl Pasadena California
Jan 24, 1982 XVI (16) San Francisco 49ers 26 Cincinnati Bengals 21 Joe Montana Pontiac Silverdome Pontiac Michigan
Jan 25, 1981 XV (15) Oakland Raiders 27 Philadelphia Eagles 10 Jim Plunkett Louisiana Superdome New Orleans Louisiana
Jan 20, 1980 XIV (14) Pittsburgh Steelers 31 Los Angeles Rams 19 Terry Bradshaw Rose Bowl Pasadena California
Jan 21, 1979 XIII (13) Pittsburgh Steelers 35 Dallas Cowboys 31 Terry Bradshaw Orange Bowl Miami Florida
Jan 15, 1978 XII (12) Dallas Cowboys 27 Denver Broncos 10 Harvey Martin, Randy White Superdome New Orleans Louisiana
Jan 9, 1977 XI (11) Oakland Raiders 32 Minnesota Vikings 14 Fred Biletnikoff Rose Bowl Pasadena California
Jan 18, 1976 X (10) Pittsburgh Steelers 21 Dallas Cowboys 17 Lynn Swann Orange Bowl Miami Florida
Jan 12, 1975 IX (9) Pittsburgh Steelers 16 Minnesota Vikings 6 Franco Harris Tulane Stadium New Orleans Louisiana
Jan 13, 1974 VIII (8) Miami Dolphins 24 Minnesota Vikings 7 Larry Csonka Rice Stadium Houston Texas
Jan 14, 1973 VII (7) Miami Dolphins 14 Washington Redskins 7 Jake Scott Memorial Coliseum Los Angeles California
Jan 16, 1972 VI (6) Dallas Cowboys 24 Miami Dolphins 3 Roger Staubach Tulane Stadium New Orleans Louisiana
Jan 17, 1971 V (5) Baltimore Colts 16 Dallas Cowboys 13 Chuck Howley Orange Bowl Miami Florida
Jan 11, 1970 IV (4) Kansas City Chiefs 23 Minnesota Vikings 7 Len Dawson Tulane Stadium New Orleans Louisiana
Jan 12, 1969 III (3) New York Jets 16 Baltimore Colts 7 Joe Namath Orange Bowl Miami Florida
Jan 14, 1968 II (2) Green Bay Packers 33 Oakland Raiders 14 Bart Starr Orange Bowl Miami Florida
Jan 15, 1967 I (1) Green Bay Packers 35 Kansas City Chiefs 10 Bart Starr Memorial Coliseum Los Angeles California

