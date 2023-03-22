What’s Zach Wilson’s future after Aaron Rodgers’ arrival?

Get the insider’s view on Gang Green Sign up for Inside the Jets by Brian Costello, a weekly Sports+ exclusive.

All of the focus around the Jets right now is on when Aaron Rodgers will arrive as the Jets quarterback.

But there is another quarterback in their orbit whose future is almost as fascinating: Zach Wilson.

What becomes of the 2021 No. 2 overall pick?

Wilson was supposed to be the franchise quarterback the Jets had been searching for until he flamed out in his second season.

Wilson’s failure is the reason the Jets are trying to trade for Rodgers, but the Jets are not completely giving up on Wilson.





Robert Saleh may have benched Zach Wilson last season, but he also made it clear the team was not ready to give up on the 2021 No. 2 overall draft pick. Charles Wenzelberg/New York Post

All you had to do was listen to Jets coach Robert Saleh before the final game of the season. It was more than just coach-speak.

He was committing to keeping Wilson on the roster.

“Zach has got all the talent in the world, and we have all the confidence in the world in him,” Saleh said. “It’s just like I’ve said from this ‘reset,’ we’re going to grind with him, we are.

“And through hell or high water, we’re going to figure out how to get him to where we know he can be.”

It’s tough to say “hell or high water” and then dump him.

“Again, we’re not wavering,” Saleh said. “We believe in the young man, and the biggest thing for Zach, it’s not his talent. We want to make sure that we reconnect with Zach and … regain his confidence in himself and us, and us in him, just all of us. Just to make sure that he’s back on track, get his footwork down right, get his mechanics right, get his mind right.

“So, it’s not a talent thing for Zach, I don’t believe that. I just think, like I said, when it’s a reset, we’re going to work our tails off to help him. We’re committed to him.”





In nine games last season, Wilson completed less than 55 percent of his passes and threw seven interceptions vs. six touchdowns. Bill Kostroun for the NY Post

All of this pointed to Wilson remaining with the team. But there still was speculation he would be traded.

Let’s look at some of the most pressing questions around Wilson:

Why is Wilson still on the roster?

I’m not sure I believe all of what Saleh was spewing at the end of the season.

They know Wilson looked terrible last season, but the Jets did not have many options. Who would trade for Wilson after his dismal 2022 season? No one could view him as a potential starter, and teams don’t generally trade for backup quarterbacks, especially one you’re not even sure would be reliable.

Cutting Wilson would result in a $20 million dead-money charge on the salary cap. He would count $11 million more on the cap if he was not on the team than if he was on it. It is the same deal in 2024.

Is Wilson going to be Rodgers’ primary backup this year?





Mike White’s decision to sign a free-agent deal with the Dolphins likely means Wilson will serve as Aaron Rodgers’ backup, once the Packers legend arrives in New York. Bill Kostroun for the NY Post

It appears this is going to be the case. The Jets have not added any veteran backup quarterbacks, and they let Mike White go to the Dolphins in free agency for a reasonable contract.

You’d think if the Jets had reservations about Wilson being the No. 2, they would have tried to convince White to return.

It seems more likely they will add a developmental quarterback in the draft or an undrafted free agent and roll with Wilson behind Rodgers.

It feels risky, but remember that a year ago, the Jets thought Wilson was going to be the answer. Having him now as the backup quarterback should not feel like that much of a reach.

Will he benefit from playing behind Rodgers?

I’m sure the Jets will push the Rodgers-as-mentor narrative all spring and summer once Rodgers gets here. Color me skeptical.

Yes, Wilson idolized Rodgers, and that should make this a little easier than if he were getting pushed aside for Derek Carr or Jimmy Garoppolo.





Though Wilson has made it clear he is a fan of Rodgers, it’s unclear if the four-time MVP would be interested in mentoring the Jets’ third-year QB. Getty Images

But I don’t see Rodgers being the mentoring type.

The Jets have led the league in quarterback mentors in my time around the Jets. I’ve really only seen one guy who truly embraced that role, and it was Josh McCown with Sam Darnold. McCown was thinking about getting into coaching. I don’t see Rodgers putting on a headset when he is done playing.

What could benefit Wilson is if Rodgers does not come to OTAs or the trade standoff continues through the spring. Wilson will get all the first-team reps.

You should also expect to see a lot of Wilson in the preseason games. Rodgers won’t be playing in those. All of those reps should help Wilson as he gets to know Nathaniel Hackett’s offense.

Do the Jets believe he can be the starter again in two years?

I’ve heard people say the Jets think Wilson can return to the starting job in two years. This is assuming Rodgers plays for two years with the Jets. He could retire after 2023.

It is hard to predict how this will go, but I don’t see Wilson ever being the unquestioned quarterback of this team again.





Having already lost his job to Mike White and now expected to sit for another season, Wilson’s long-term future with the Jets doesn’t look promising. Charles Wenzelberg/New York Post

If things go badly with Rodgers this year, Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas could get fired. Then you have a new regime that has nothing invested in Wilson taking over and likely wants its own guy.

If it goes well with Rodgers this year, but he retires, do the Jets draft a quarterback? Maybe Wilson competes for the job.

Wilson’s contract runs through 2024. It seems highly unlikely the Jets will exercise his fifth-year option for 2025. That decision must be made by May 2024. That means Wilson would be a free agent in 2025. The idea that he would be ready to take over then is flawed.

Again, it is hard to know how all of this will unfold, but it feels unlikely Wilson ever will be the No. 1 quarterback on the Jets again.

13 ways to pick





Joe Douglas will try to make the most out of the Jets’ lowest first-round pick since 2016. Bill Kostroun for the NY Post

The NFL Draft is a little more than a month away. The Jets hold the No. 13 overall pick, the lowest their first pick has been since 2016, when they chose Darron Lee No. 20 overall.

So, what can the Jets expect at 13? Taking a look at recent history, expect a big man.

Here are the past five No. 13 picks:

2022: DT Jordan Davis, Eagles

2021: OT Rashawn Slater, Chargers

2020: OT Tristan Wirfs, Bucs

2019: DT Christian Wilkins, Dolphins

2018: DT Daron Payne, Commanders

Notice a trend? They are all large men. Davis (340 pounds), Slater (315), Wirfs (320), Wilkins (310) and Payne (320) all fill out their uniforms.





Defensive tackle Jordan Davis became the latest lineman to be drafted at No. 13 when he was selected by the Eagles at the spot in 2022. Getty Images

The Jets could continue that trend by taking an offensive tackle, a position they have been connected to in many of the early mock drafts.

In terms of the biggest hits at this position, don’t freak out if the Jets draft a tight end. Hall of Famers Tony Gonzalez and Kellen Winslow each went No. 13 overall. Franco Harris is another Hall of Famer taken at the spot.

The Jets have done well at 13 — taking John Abraham in 2000 and Sheldon Richardson in 2013. Some recent stars taken at No. 13 are Aaron Donald, Laremy Tunsil and Brandon Graham.

There is one unlucky No. 13 for the Jets: The Dolphins took A.J. Duhe with the 13th pick in the 1977 draft.

Stat’s so





Rodgers and Allen Lazard hooked up for 19 touchdowns in five seasons together with the Packers. Getty Images

The Jets signed Allen Lazard, one of Rodgers’ favorite wide receivers. The two have connected for 19 touchdown passes. Only six other players have caught more touchdowns from Rodgers. Here is the top 10:

1. Davante Adams: 68 TDs

2. Jordy Nelson: 65 TDs

3. Randall Cobb: 45 TDs

4. James Jones: 41 TDs

5. Greg Jennings: 38 TDs

6. Donald Driver: 22 TDs

T-7. Jermichael Finley: 19 TDs

T-7. Allen Lazard: 19 TDs

T-9. Robert Tonyan: 17 TDs

T-9. Aaron Jones: 17 TDs

Source: Pro Football Reference