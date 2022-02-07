What’s sinking the Nets is clear, and it isn’t James Harden

Sign up here to get Beyond the Back Page delivered to your inbox each weekday morning.

Steve Nash, of course, sees no reason to trade James Harden. The Nets head coach wants his Big Three together as long as possible, which means longer than the 10 games they have shared a court in about a season and a half.

Nash tried speaking for the team and the player in a message directed possibly to fans and probably to the 76ers when he announced Sunday that the Nets are not dealing Harden, who Nash said “wants to be here.”

Publicly, Harden has said the same. Privately, there is a significant reason Harden still could force his way out, either this week or this offseason.