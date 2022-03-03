The Hamden Journal

What’s next in NFL TV free agency

What’s next in NFL TV free agency

Andrew Marchand and John Ourand break down Troy Aikman’s move from Fox to ESPN for a record-setting five-year, $90-plus million deal.

They look at Joe Buck, Fox and ESPN’s decisions. What the next moves could mean for Al Michaels and Amazon. Plus, Amazon’s interest in Kirk Herbstreit and their willingness to approach $100 million for Sean McVay.

They also go into MLB’s pending deals with Apple and NBC when games resume. Plus, Sunday Ticket, Turner/US Soccer and a proper sendoff for Post MLB columnist Ken Davidoff.

Joe founded The Hamden Journal with an aim to bring relevant and unaltered news to the general public with a specific view point for each story catered by the team. He is a proficient journalist who holds a reputable portfolio with proficiency in content analysis and research. With ample knowledge about the business industry, Joe also contributes his knowledge for the business section of the website.