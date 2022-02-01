What’s next for Tom Brady? Former Buccaneers QB focusing on business ventures, family in retirement

Tom Brady’s time in the NFL came to an end on Tuesday morning, as he announced his retirement in an Instagram post.

The 44-year-old had been mulling his future since the Buccaneers lost to the Rams in the divisional round of the 2022 NFL playoffs. He had said that his decision was “still going through the process” during a podcast appearance on Monday night but announced his decision to retire less than a day later.

Brady retires as the NFL’s all-time leader in passing yards (84,520) and passing touchdowns (624). He is also a seven-time Super Bowl winner, has five Super Bowl MVPs and three regular-season MVP awards as well.

But now, Brady will move on to the next chapter of his life. What will that be? He provided the fans with some answers in his retirement post.

What companies does Tom Brady own?

One of Brady’s major plans is to focus on running the three companies that he has co-founded: Autograph, BRADY and TB12 Sports.

“The future is exciting,” Brady wrote in his retirement post. “I’m fortunate to have cofounded incredible companies. . .that I am excited to continue to help build and grow.”

Below is a description of each of Brady’s companies.

Autograph

Autograph is a company that Brady helped launch to take advantage of the recent surge in popularity of NFTs. An NFT — or “non-fungible token” — is a form of unique, digital asset that can be bought and sold online using the blockchain. NFTs are often created to trade digital art and collectibles, which is the goal of Autograph, per their official website.

Autograph brings together the most iconic brands and legendary names in sports, entertainment and culture to create unique digital collections and experiences.

So, at its heart, Autograph is an online collectibles company. And it’s no surprise that Brady is involved in this business given his love of the game of football along with his affinity for cryptocurrency, which is tied directly to NFTs.

BRADY

BRADY is an apparel company that Brady founded along with Jens Grede and Dao-Yi Chow. The company makes athletic apparel and describes itself as “the first technical apparel brand to apply two decades of pro sports level innovation and engineering to create a system of clothing that performs across every activity.”

Brady is featured as not only an owner of BRADY, but he also models some of the apparel for the company’s website.

TB12 Sports

TB12 Sports is a lifestyle and wellness company that is the best-known of Brady’s business ventures. The company sells everything from nutritional supplements to apparel to sessions with a “body coach.” The goal of the company is to create a “smarter, more holistic approach to health and wellness,” as detailed by their official website.

Tom’s functional strength & conditioning principles, innovative recovery practices, and commitment to preventing and addressing injuries are the basis for everything TB12 does.

Brady’s practice focuses on “The TB12 Method,” which preaches nutrition, hydration, movement, mental fitness and pliability to create a healthier lifestyle. Brady has written a book about that method and claims that it helped him play longer and stay fit at the NFL level.

Of course, those businesses won’t be the only part of Brady’s retirement. And he acknowledged that he doesn’t yet know exactly what he will be doing with those companies just yet as he eases into retirement.

“Exactly what my days will look like will be a work in progress,” Brady wrote. “As I said earlier, I am going to take it day by day.”

What else may Tom Brady do in retirement?

So, what else is Tom Brady planning to do? He wrote about giving back to people in his Instagram post.

“I know for sure I want to spend a lot of time giving to others and trying to enrich other people’s lives, just as so many have done for me,” Brady wrote.

He also mentioned his family, as he often has during the last couple of weeks.

“Our family is my greatest achievement,” Brady wrote in his retirement post. “I always came off the field and home to the most loving and supportive wife who has done EVERYTHING for our family to allow me to focus on my career. Her selflessness allowed me to reach new heights professionally, and I am beyond words what you mean to me and our family.”

So, it stands to reason that he will spend more time with his wife, Gisele Bundchen, and his three children — Jack, Benny and Vivian — in retirement.

Additionally, Brady and Bundchen have quite a lot of money to their names. Combined, they have a net worth of $650 million, per Celebrity Net Worth so they could consider buying an ownership stake in a pro sports team, much like Peyton Manning and Patrick Mahomes have done in recent years.

Either way, Brady will find plenty to do. He has enough on his plate to keep him busy even though he won’t be playing in the NFL anymore.