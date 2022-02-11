What’s next for Jozy Altidore? Striker says goodbye to Toronto, reportedly set to join Revolution

Ahead of a reported move to a new MLS team, Jozy Altidore has waved goodbye to Toronto FC in a post on social media.

ESPN’s Mark Stein and Jeff Carlisle reported a week ago that Toronto FC will buy out Altidore’s contract, and the 32-year-old has agreed to terms on a three-year contract with the New England Revolution.

While nothing has been reported, and Carlisle’s report cautioned that Altidore has not yet signed any contract, Altidore made the first move, with his social media post confirming a departure from Toronto.

MORE: Arsenal captures USMNT GK Matt Turner

“Thank you Toronto and all the fans for a wonderful 7 years,” Altidore wrote in the caption of his Instagram post. “To all the staff and my teammates throughout this time, THANK YOU!! Toronto will always be home. Thank you MLSE [Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment] and [owners] Larry & Judy Tanenbaum for all of your support over the years. See you soon and all the very best in the future.”

Altidore spent six seasons at BMO Field, moving to MLS after a failed stint with then-Premier League side Sunderland. He would go on to make 173 appearances for Toronto FC, scoring 79 goals and assisting 26 more across all competitions. While Altidore was once the head striker for the USMNT, his international career sputtered after moving to MLS, and he has not made an international appearance since the 1-0 loss to Mexico in the 2019 Gold Cup final.

Altidore’s relationship with Toronto FC has deteriorated over the past two seasons, making just 28 league appearances for the club over that span. Most notably, he was banished to individual training by manager Chris Armas last summer after a spat between the two. Club management picked Altidore, and when Armas was fired on July 4, Altidore was welcomed back.

MORE: USMNT falls in FIFA rankings

Since, there have been reported negotiations between the two over a new contract, but length was reportedly the issue.

MLS rules state that clubs are allowed one contract buyout per offseason that does not count against the salary cap. Toronto will recover salary cap space originally allocated to Altidore, whose remaining contract had two years left, but the club will be obligated to cover the remainder of his $3.6 million guaranteed salary for 2022 minus the compensation on any new deal with another club.

According to Carlisle’s report, Sporting KC also was in discussions with Altidore for a contract, but ultimately he chose to stay on the East Coast with New England.

While his time in Toronto ends with a thud, Altidore’s MLS career has seen some soaring highs, with the zenith being the 2017 playoffs. Altidore shook off an ankle injury to score an extra-time winner against Columbus in the second leg of the Eastern Conference final, and then scored against Seattle in the title match to win the MLS Cup.