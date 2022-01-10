What’s next for former super-middleweight champion Caleb Plant?

After losing his IBF super-middleweight title, Caleb Plant is looking to return to action in a big way. “Sweathands” has his eyes on WBC middleweight champion Jermall Charlo.

Plant, who appears to be extremely confident, has decided to call out Charlo on social media. The two have been engaging in a war of words on Twitter recently, and Plant decided to not beat around the bush when it comes to his intentions.

“You’ve been indirect @FutureOfBoxing so I’ll be straight forward. We can figure it out by the end of the year. UR EZ WORK.”

Plant made his pro debut in 2014. He beat Jose Uzcategui in 2019 to become IBF super-middleweight champion and defended the title three times. All were against mandatories, and Plant wanted to prove he can fight the elite. He would face Canelo Alvarez in November, losing via TKO. As a result of Plant losing, Canelo became the undisputed super-middleweight champion in just 11 months.

MORE: Canelo “much more likely” to fight Charlo

Charlo made his pro debut in 2008. A former IBF junior-middleweight champion, Charlo won the interim WBC middleweight title in 2018. Promoted to the full-time champion, he has defended the belt five times. His last fight was in June, beating Juan Macias Montiel via unanimous decision.

Another option for Plant could be David Benavidez, the former WBC super-middleweight champion. Benavidez and Plant have called one another out for years, even attempting to get a match booked. The 25-year-old, who has been stripped of the super-middleweight title because of drug suspensions and weight issues, last fought in November, beating Kyrone Davis via TKO.

There are other names interested in fighting Charlo. Demetrius Andrade, the WBO Middleweight Champion, has requested to face Charlo for some time. Canelo is also looking into fighting Charlo, but he also has an interest in competing for the cruiserweight and light-heavyweight titles.

Both Plant and Charlo are signed with Premier Boxing Champions.