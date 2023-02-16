What’s behind Josh Hart’s hot-shooting Knicks start

What’s happening on and off the Garden court Sign up for Inside the Knicks, a weekly exclusive on Sports+.

In his first three games as a Knick, Josh Hart hit as many 3-pointers (nine) as he did in his final 15 games as a Trail Blazer. In the second game, he equaled his single-game season high (six) in 3-point attempts.

Clearly, his role with his new team is different from the one he had with his previous club. Though Hart was averaging a career-low in 3-point attempts per game with Portland this season, Tom Thibodeau was bullish Hart hadn’t developed a mental block when it came to his inconsistent 3-point shot.

That seems obvious now.

“The biggest thing was it was tough at times [in Portland] because I wasn’t as involved in the offense in a way,” Hart told Sports+. “So there were times I didn’t touch the ball for four or five minutes. And then I get a shot, [with] six seconds [left on the shot clock]. If I was a JJ Redick, Kyle Korver, it would be cool. But I’m not just a catch-and-shoot guy. I’m more of a rhythm shooter, rhythm shot-maker.

“For me, it was tough to not be involved or not touch the ball for three, four, five-minute stretches at a time, and then an open shot, and I feel I have no rhythm at all.”





Involved in the Knicks’ offense in ways he wasn’t with the Trail Blazers, Josh Hart has rediscovered his confidence to shoot freely from behind the 3-point line. NBAE via Getty Images

Before the trade, Hart was shooting a career-low 30.3 percent from distance and attempting only 2.2 shots from downtown, surprising numbers for a player who was a career 34.7 percent 3-point shooter on 4.2 attempts per game. He made just eight 3-pointers in all of January on 25.8 percent shooting. But so far as a Knick, Hart has shown no hesitation from beyond the arc. He has taken 14 attempts in three games and hit nine of them, including shooting 3-of-5 from deep Wednesday night in a 122-101 win over the Hawks. Thibodeau made it clear to Hart upon his arrival that he wants him to let it go whenever the shot is there.

“I’m confident with it,” Hart said. “I’m going to shoot it when I’m open and I’m going to play. Being involved in ball screens, handoffs, it’s kind of [liberating]. When you have the ball like that, you’re involved and you’re in rhythm, then those catch-and-shoot opportunities feel a little bit better.”

Hart said the green light Thibbodeau has given him is the first time in an NBA career that has spanned six different coaches and four different teams that he has had that kind of freedom. The Knicks’ coach made sure to correct him.

“Ultra green,” Thibodeau joked.

“When you look at his career, he’s been roughly about 35 [percent],” Thibodeau said. “Even this year, he started around that number, and then he had a month where he didn’t make them. But I think he reads the game really well. If he’s open, he shoots; if he’s guarded, he drives it. Or moves it. Or drives past guys. He’s confident. I think he’s great at finishing. He’s not afraid to shoot — he knows how important that is.”





Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau’s belief in Hart’s ability to make the right basketball plays includes trusting the team’s new addition to shoot when he is open. Charles Wenzelberg/NY Post

For Hart, the most important aspect with his new team early on has been the comfort level. He’s obviously close with star point guard Jalen Brunson, his former Villanova teammate, and now he has a coach who is supremely confident in his abilities and doing things to get the most out of him.

“It’s not something that I had before, and I’m not mad about it,” Hart said. “I wasn’t frustrated about it. It was just the style that we had in Portland. So now I come here and he’s giving me the ability to make plays, to do ball screens, get dribble handoffs and just have the ultimate green light. So it gives me that confidence so now those catch-and-shoot shots are more in rhythm.”

A Reddish re-evaluation

In principle, the Knicks traded a first-round pick along with Kevin Knox II for Cam Reddish 13 months ago. The trade became a colossal flop when Thibodeau hardly played the former lottery pick before he was included in last week’s Josh Hart deal. But had the Knicks not traded for Reddish and kept the pick — which now belongs to the Spurs, after the Hawks packaged it in the Dejounte Murray trade — it may not have ever conveyed.





Stuck to the bench throughout most of his Knicks tenure, Cam Reddish is off to a promising start offensively with the Trail Blazers. NBAE via Getty Images

The pick originally belonged to the Hornets, and the Knicks acquired it on draft night in 2021. It had top-18 protections last year, has top-16 protections this year and top-14 protections each of the next two years. It becomes two second-round selections, one each in 2026 and 2027, if it doesn’t convey before 2026. Considering the sorry state of the 16-43 Hornets, that feels like a likely scenario. The Knicks also landed the Nets’ 2025 second-round pick — which looks better after this month’s Nets implosion — in the Reddish deal.

This doesn’t make the Reddish trade good in hindsight — it was a bad deal, trading for a player Thibodeau clearly didn’t want — but it is worth noting the major asset the Knicks did send the Hawks isn’t as valuable as advertised.

Reddish has gotten off to a nice start with the Trail Blazers, starting three games and averaging 11.3 points. The Trail Blazers have lost two of those games and have been outscored by nine points with Reddish on the floor. The Knicks will face their former player on March 14 during a four-game West Coast trip.

Slow to act on Quickley trade

The Knicks’ inability to land Donovan Mitchell, their successful pursuit of Jalen Brunson and the Reddish trade are the moves that have been analyzed, re-analyzed and analyzed again throughout this season. One Leon Rose decision, though, doesn’t get talked about enough.

Not trading Immanuel Quickley.





Immanuel Quickley has emerged as the Knicks’ third-most reliable player since being mentioned in early-season trade rumors. Getty Images

There was a lot of chatter and a myriad of reports that the Knicks were looking to move the third-year guard for draft capital, and he was available as recently as December. But the Knicks wisely never acted, in part because of how well Quickley has played at both ends of the floor, and now it feels likely he will receive a significant contract extension this summer or at least be offered one.

Quickley has been overlooked for much of the season, mostly because of how well Brunson and All-Star Julius Randle have performed. But he’s been the third-most consistent Knick, posting career highs with 12.6 points and 4.0 rebounds per game and a 43.7 field goal percentage. Lately, the team’s sixth man has been hot from 3-point range, shooting 37.9 percent from distance in January and 40.5 percent in February. He’s reached double figures in scoring in 26 of his past 29 games, and his 107.5 defensive rating is the next-best of regular rotation players, behind only recently demoted guard Miles McBride.

Sometimes, the best moves are the ones that aren’t made.