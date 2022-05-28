What you need to know before race

The Indianapolis 500 returns on Sunday, May 29 on NBC, with the green flag scheduled to wave at 12:45 p.m. Eastern. Before the race starts, here are the betting odds of each racer to win this year’s Indy 500, with odds courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook.
Indy 500 betting odds
Scott Dixon +400
Alex Palou +450
Pato O’Ward +900
Marcus Ericsson +1200
Rinus VeeKay +1200
Josef Newgarden +1200
Takuma Sato +1400
Tony Kanaan +1600
Jimmie Johnson +1600
Will Power +1700
Simon Pagenaud +2000
Ed Carpenter +2000
Scott McLaughlin +2000
Helio Castroneves +2200
Colton herta +2200
Romain Grosjean +2800
Felix Rosenqvist +2800
Alexander Rossi +3000
Conor Daly +4000
Graham Rahal +5000
Marco Andretti +5000
David Malukas +7500
J.R. Hildebrand +7500
Sage Karam +7500
Juan Pablo Montoya +8000
Callum Illot +12500
Christian Lundgaard +15000
Kyle Kirkwood +15000
Jack Harvey +15000
Santino Ferrucci +15000
Devlin DeFrancesco +25000
Stefan Wilson +50000
Dalton Kellett +50000
2022 Indy 500 starting grid
Row 1- Scott Dixon, Alex Palou, Rinus VeeKay
Row 2- Ed Carpenter, Marcus Ericsson, Tony Kanaan
Row 3- Pato O’Ward, Felix Rosenqvist, Romain Grosjean
Row 4- Takuma Sato, Will Power, Jimmie Johnson
Row 5- David Malukas, Josef Newgarden, Santino Ferruci
Row 6- Simon Pagenaud, J.R. Hildebrand, Conor Daly
Row 7- Callum Ilott, Alexander Rossi, Graham Rahal
Row 8- Sage Karam, Marco Andretti, Devlin DeFrancesco
Row 9- Colton Herta, Scott McLaughlin, Helio Castroneves
Row 10- Kyle Kirkwood, Dalton Kellett, Juan Pablo Montoya
Row 11- Christian Lundgaard, Jack Harvey, Stefan Wilson
Scott Dixon came away with pole position, which has produced more winners than any other grid spot in the race’s previous 105 runnings. 21 of the 105 winners started from the pole position. He’s the odds-on favorite for a reason.
Helio Castrovance who became the fourth four-time winner of the Indy 500 with his victory last year, has history in his sights on Sunday. He would set the record for the most wins at the Indy 500 if he can pull off his fifth victory. Castrovance finds himself with long odds at +2200, and he will have to work out of the 9th row after qualifying. Racers starting beyond the 23rd spot have only produced four total winners in the history of the race, so his chances are slim.
A familiar name to racing fans, NASCAR legend Jimmie Johnson will make his IndyCar debut at 46-years-old on Sunday. While IndyCar will be new to him, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway is not — Johnson has four wins in the Brickyard 400. Johnson starts on the outside of Row 4 after kissing the wall in his qualification. Johnson is one of the most legendary racers to ever take the track — and I’m not one to count him out in his newest venture.