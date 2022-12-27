What you need to know before Jan. 1 launch

Commercial content 21+.



Finally, after more than a year of missed deadlines and messy legislation, Ohio sports betting is set to launch early Sunday morning when the clock strikes midnight on Jan. 1, 2023.

That’s when the first bettors in Ohio will be able to place wagers at more than two dozen sportsbooks – including BetMGM, bet365, Caesars, and FanDuel – joining those from 32 other states (and Washington, D.C.) with the right to legally gamble in their own state and kicking off a New Year’s party unlike any the state has ever seen.

There’s been plenty of confusion leading up to Sunday’s highly anticipated launch regarding which sportsbooks will open their doors, what bettors can gamble on, and even the launch date itself. So, with legalized betting a mere days away for Ohioans, here’s a brief overview of everything you need to know before placing your first wager in the Buckeye State:



When is sports betting legal in Ohio?

After weeks of coordination and preparation, sportsbooks in Ohio will be accepting their first wagers as soon as the calendar flips to 2023.

In fact, bookmakers at the BetMGM Sportsbook & Lounge at MGM Northfield Park – about a half hour south of Cleveland – are already planning to accommodate the first-ever sports bettor in the state, who will promptly place a wager of their choice at 12:01 a.m. on New Year’s Day.

There was briefly some speculation that the state’s gaming commission would consider pushing up the deadline by one day to allow bettors to wager on Ohio State’s semifinal matchup with Georgia in the College Football Playoff on Dec. 31. Alas, those rumors have been squashed by the Ohio Casino Control Commission, which has consistently reaffirmed the launch date of Jan. 1.

Where can I bet in Ohio?

Starting on Jan. 1, bettors will be able to place wagers at any of the state’s 12 licensed retail sportsbooks and 16 mobile sportsbooks – a list that includes BetMGM, bet365, Caesars, and FanDuel, among others.

The BetMGM at Northfield Park is one of a handful of physical locations planning to write betting slips when the clock strikes midnight, joining the Hollywood Casino in Columbus and Toledo (Barstool Sportsbook) and the Hard Rock Casino in Cincinnati (Hard Rock Sportsbook) – where former Cincinnati Reds star and noted gambler Pete Rose is expected to place the first-ever bet at the shop.

Speaking of the Reds, BetMGM plans to debut its brand-new sportsbook at Great American Ball Park with a launch party at 11 a.m. One longtime season-ticket holder will be the first to wager at the ballpark.

Eventually, bettors will also be able to place smaller wagers at more than 1,000 kiosks located across the state in grocery stores, bars, restaurants, and other public locations. Some of those could be available by Jan. 1, but many won’t be licensed and operational until later in the year.

Here’s a full list of sportsbooks planning to launch on Jan. 1, courtesy of PlayOhio:

Online sportsbooks Retail sportsbooks Barstool Sportsbook Belterra Park (FanDuel) Betfred Sports FC Cincinnati at Taft’s Ale House (Superbook) betJACK Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati (Hard Rock Digital) BetMGM Hollywood Casino Columbus (Barstool Sportsbook) Betr Hollywood Casino Toledo (Barstool Sportsbook) BetRivers Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway (Barstool Sportsbook) Betway Hollywood Gaming at Mahoning Valley (Barstool Sportsbook) bet365 JACK Cleveland Casino (betJACK) Caesars JACK Thistledown Racino (betJACK) DraftKings Northfield Park (BetMGM) FanDuel Scioto Downs (Caesars) Gamewise/MVGBet The Cincinnati Reds at the Machine Room (BetMGM) PointsBet Hard Rock Digital SuperBook Tipico

What can I bet on in Ohio?

Just about everything. Unlike some states that prohibit wagering on in-state colleges – a list that notably includes New York and New Jersey – Ohio will allow bettors to wager on collegiate teams in any state in addition to the scores of professional teams to bet on.

There are also no limits on prop bets or other restrictions that exist in some neighboring states. The only notable restrictions are commonplace in legal betting circles: no betting on high school sports, and all bettors must be at least 21 years old to legally gamble in Ohio.

What should I bet when Ohio sports betting launches?

That’s up to you. It’s often a good idea to bet what you know – whether that’s Big Ten football or the AFC North or the NBA’s Central Division or the NHL’s Metropolitan Division.

If you don’t know where to start but can’t wait to get in on the action, it can’t hurt to start small and start local, where there are plenty of options to choose from. While the Browns are already eliminated from the playoffs, the Bengals own the fifth-shortest odds (+750) to win the Super Bowl behind star quarterback Joe Burrow, who is dealing at +600 to win MVP at BetMGM.

You won’t be able to bet on Ohio State’s playoff contest on Dec. 31, but if the Buckeyes can get past top-seeded Georgia, they’ll likely be favored to win the national championship a week later. The Cavaliers are 20/1 to win the NBA title, which feels like a decent price with the way that star guard Donovan Mitchell is playing in his first year in Cleveland.

And if none of that strikes your fancy, you could always take a 25/1 shot on the Guardians, who own MLB’s longest active title drought (74 seasons) but are coming off their first AL Central title in four seasons. Maybe, in the first-ever year of legal betting in Ohio, Cleveland can reward its hometown fans in their hearts and their wallets.