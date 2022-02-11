What Yankees’ Jasson Dominguez is working on at minicamp

Sign up here to get Inside the Yankees delivered to your inbox each Friday morning.

TAMPA — As MLB owners took part in their quarterly meetings in Orlando, Fla., with a new collective bargaining agreement proposal expected to come Saturday, there was baseball being played about 70 miles away at the Yankees Player Development Complex.

Minor leaguers not on the 40-man roster were allowed to take part in a minicamp, and some of the organization’s top prospects were there, including outfielder Jasson Dominguez and shortstop Trey Sweeney, the Yankees’ 2021 first-round pick.

Though all appeared normal on the field, Sweeney acknowledged players are aware of what’s happening in the rest of the sport as MLB and the Players Association engage in a battle over a new CBA and a lockout stretches well into its third month.