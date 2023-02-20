What would Kevin Durant gossip about Nets to NBA stars?

It is possible, and maybe probable, that it is impossible to “win” a trade in which you lose Kevin Durant. But in dealing the all-world forward to the Suns, the Nets chose a path that could lead to better days.

Maybe Mikal Bridges grows into the star the Nets believe he might become. Maybe the picks and prospects they have acquired develop, and the team grows into a consistent winner.

But maybe the most telling sign about whether the Nets acted properly at the trade deadline will concern whether they lure another star like Durant back to Brooklyn.

Those stars were on display Sunday night at the All-Star Game in Utah, the same festivities at which Durant and Irving plotted their union in 2019. Back then, cameras caught the two stars (then with the Warriors and Celtics, respectively) palling it up, leading to speculation that was well-founded: Durant later acknowledged they “solidified” their plans to join forces the following season.

At Vivint Arena, those types of talks surely were happening behind the scenes — and maybe front and center, too: LeBron James called Kyrie Irving “the wizard, aka young god” upon drafting him to his All-Star squad. Irving will be a free agent after this season. James can be free in 2024, as can a couple of Clippers (Kawhi Leonard and Paul George) and Boston’s Jaylen Brown. Perhaps some of those standouts were plotting link-ups, or maybe they discussed which teams they respect and which organizations they will never play for. Stars always want to know where they will be treated well.





LeBron James (left) engages in some sanctioned tampering by drafting impending free agent Kyrie Irving to his All-Star squad and paying him public compliments. Getty Images

Which leads to this critical question: How does Durant feel about the Nets?

On Thursday, Durant choked up in his first public comments as a member of the Suns. He said he built a “family” in Brooklyn and believed, before Irving forced his way out a few days prior, the organization was establishing the kind of culture he wanted to be a part of. He bemoaned all the time missed — his own from injury, Irving’s from a cornucopia of issues — and sounded genuinely sad the SuperNets only worked in theory.

Durant might have taken an oblique shot at Irving — “That [trade request] was tough for me to stomach” — but he slung no arrows at the Nets, an organization from which he twice asked to be traded. It would have been difficult for Durant to rip a team that just gave him exactly what he wanted.

ESPN has reported Nets GM Sean Marks did not place Durant on the trade block. There were no intentional media leaks preceding a trade that would have signaled the Nets wanted it known Durant could be had for the right price. There was no bidding war because, it seems, the Nets wanted to make Durant happy one more time.

Durant can win immediately with the Suns, who have a championship roster and a good friend in Devin Booker. No more of Durant’s prime would be wasted. Marks and Nets owner Joe Tsai did not dangle one of the greatest scorers in NBA history, but simply extended an offer to Durant’s chosen landing spot: If the Suns wanted him, it would take four first-round picks plus a first-round pick swap, Bridges, Cam Johnson and Jae Crowder (who was flipped for a couple of second-round picks).





Kevin Durant’s new Suns running mate Devin Booker drives past 2024 free agents Paul George and Kawhi Leonard of the Clippers. USA TODAY Sports

“In the case of Kevin and myself and Joe and [Durant business partner] Rich [Kleiman], it’s a partnership,” Marks said after the Feb. 9 trade was completed. “We’ve sat here ever since the summertime thinking: What does this look like for us over the course of the next week, next month? What does the landscape look like? How is this team being built and everything else?

“This gives Kevin an opportunity to go in and continue on that quest for a championship in Phoenix as their window opens up.”

The Nets surely were devastated the superteam era never took off, but they did not hold it against Durant. They did not try to maximize him but to appease him, likely hoping that if any star asked him about Brooklyn, he would only bring up the good memories from a tumultuous, three-and-a-half year relationship.

If nothing else, the Nets strove to nail the breakup.

“Everybody there, we tried our hardest every day regardless of what was going on in the media, what was going on with our teammates,” Durant told Phoenix media on Thursday. “Everybody who was in that gym, we grinded. I love those guys. I get emotional talking about it.”





Was Nets GM Sean Marks playing the long game in routing Kevin Durant to his preferred destination? Charles Wenzelberg / New York Post

By all accounts, the Nets valued (and value) their relationship with Durant far more than with Irving, whose vaccine stance helped derail last season and whose trade demand prompted Durant’s own this month. Irving, who ended up going to Dallas with Markieff Morris for Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, an unprotected 2029 first-rounder and two second-round picks, may have been maximized.

The Nets talked with LeBron’s Lakers — which seems to have been Irving’s preferred trade destination, which Irving had hinted about weeks prior — and picked the Mavericks’ trade return over Irving’s joy. So, no stars who truly take Irving’s insight to heart will wind up in Brooklyn (or Cleveland. Or Boston. Irving’s baggage outweighs the Nets’)

Durant was at the league’s annual midseason party, but not playing because of his knee injury. If another star approached him about the Nets, what would Durant have said? Would Durant convey that, when things did not work out, Marks ensured Durant would land at his chosen locale?

In maybe the biggest trade in their history, the Nets received plenty of picks, an intriguing, high-upside wing in Bridges and, they hope, one positive review in superstar circles.

Daniel Jones throws a curveball

During what is the most significant offseason of his life, Daniel Jones is making a trade.

The 25-year-old quarterback with an expiring contract will be trying to cash in with a new agency. The former CAA client is switching to Athletes First in the middle of negotiations with the Giants, The Post confirmed, which signals … something.





Daniel Jones hired a new agency as he negotiates a new contract with the Giants. Getty Images

Anything beyond the change of agency, at this point, is speculative. Does Jones not like the way negotiations have begun? Did he and CAA have a difference of opinion on the structure of an ideal contract, with one desiring longer term and the other wanting a higher annual pay-out? We will find out, but the beginning of a lucrative offseason has begun oddly.

One way or another, the Giants figure to bring back Jones, who in his fourth season blossomed into a dual threat and lifted an otherwise lacking offense. Jones earned at least the $32.4 million franchise tag, but both sides would prefer something more substantial. The Giants hope for greater salary-cap savings and Jones for more guaranteed cash.

From CAA to Athletes First, Jones is not going from a startup to a behemoth: They are both monster agencies with plenty of influence and experience in negotiating.

If nothing else, this shift signals Jones is taking the contract talks seriously. He wants something, and he wants his agency to get it for him.

Little defense for this





The Knicks’ Julius Randle “guards” eventual MVP Jayson Tatum (55 points) during a lackluster 2023 NBA All-Star Game. Getty Images

In what must have been an homage to the first four months of the season, the NBA All-Star transactions were much more fun than the game itself.

At Sunday’s All-Star Game, Team Giannis did not feature Giannis Antetokounmpo, who sat due to an injured wrist. Team LeBron only had LeBron James for one half, the legend sitting out the rest because of a right hand contusion. The draft before the game had its moments — LeBron sure looked as if he was trying to tamper with Irving in selecting him; Antetokounmpo twice drafted Ja Morant; and Memphis’ Jaren Jackson Jr. was essentially the unfortunate last pick — but the game itself was a dud.

There rarely is defense, but there usually is a fourth quarter in which both teams decide they want to win. By that point, though, Sunday night’s game was already decided — Team Giannis won — and the players were chucking up shots from half court. It never reached a point in which they cared, which makes it difficult for fans to care, too.

Until the league finds a way to incentivize the players, the NBA All-Star Game will lag behind MLB’s and the NHL’s versions. Though everything beats the Pro Bowl.