What we’ve learned about Yankees’ pitching, hitting so far

Ten games into the season, the Yankees arrived at their first off day Monday sitting squarely at .500.

The positive feelings that came out of a 4-3 homestand against the Red Sox and Blue Jays were tempered over the weekend when the Yankees dropped two of three to the Orioles.

“We’re 10 games into [it], we got 162,” Aaron Judge said Sunday as the Yankees packed their bags for Detroit. “We just gotta respond.”

While the Yankees wait for their offense to become the version they believe it can be — and hope they get more of the same from their pitching staff — here’s a look at what they have shown in the small sample size entering Tuesday’s series-opener against the Tigers:

Arms leading the way

Entering Monday, the Yankees owned the fourth-best ERA in MLB at 2.53. That included a 3.00 ERA (fifth in MLB) from their starters, two full turns through the rotation, and a 2.08 ERA (second in MLB) from their bullpen that has had to carry a heavy load early, both in innings and high-pressure situations.

No Yankees starter has allowed more than three earned runs in a game, even if they have not been able to provide much length — though Gerrit Cole should be close to a normal workload when he gets the ball to begin the series. Despite Cole not pitching like a shutdown ace just yet, the Yankees have to be encouraged with what they have seen from Luis Severino and Nestor Cortes Jr.

Luis Severino Corey Sipkin

With the rotation averaging less than five innings per start, the bullpen has been called on early and often, and for the most part, come through.

“They’re nasty,” Josh Donaldson said.

While the bullpen was charged with the loss in two of the three games against the Orioles, they often have had to walk a tightrope with little to no room for error because of the Yankees’ offense. As of Monday, an MLB-high 20 of the Yankees’ 45 relief appearances have come in high-leverage situations, according to Baseball Reference.

Clay Holmes, Michael King and Chad Green have been especially sharp early on.

Bats still waiting

The Yankees hoped that Saturday’s 5-2 win over the Orioles could serve as a springboard for their offense, but they followed it up by getting shut out on Sunday.

Especially damning in the series was how quiet the Yankees were against the Orioles’ bullpen. Not including Saturday’s late breakout, the Yankees mustered just two base runners across 9 ¹/₃ innings against Baltimore relievers.

DJ LeMahieu and Aaron Hicks have looked productive and healthy with each showing promising signs for bounce-back seasons.

But Joey Gallo has been a glaring black hole in the lineup, with only four singles in 29 at-bats, and the Yankees overall have averaged only three runs per game while hitting just .190 (15-for-79) with runners in scoring position — a big weakness last season.

Joey Gallo Robert Sabo

“I’m going to bet on the track record of a few other guys that are gonna have the kind of seasons we’re used to, provided health,” manager Aaron Boone said.

In the field and on the base paths

Two other areas the Yankees wanted to improve on this season were their defense and baserunning.

The defense has been solid early on — FanGraphs rates the Yankees with three defensive runs saved (10th in MLB) while Baseball Savant has them zero outs above average (19th). They like what they have with their defensive-minded catching tandem of Kyle Higashioka and Jose Trevino. LeMahieu has stood out at third base while Anthony Rizzo has been impressive at first base, with his footwork saving his infielders at least a few throwing errors.

The baserunning, meanwhile, has been a little iffy. In the Orioles series alone, Rizzo ran into a ground ball going from second to third, Hicks was caught stealing third by a pitcher, and Rizzo and Isiah Kiner-Falefa were thrown out at home.