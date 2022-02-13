What veteran broadcaster makes with NBC, could fetch in potential deal with Amazon

Al Michaels is set to call Super Bowl 56 with NBC. It well may be his last game on regular broadcast television as his contract is set to expire.

Michaels, 77, seems to want to keep working. However, NBC may not be willing to pay him what he is due and they could lose the bidding war for his services as a result.

Here’s what to know about Michaels’ salary, contract value and net worth as he gets set to enter free agency and sign what could be a record-breaking deal.

Al Michaels’ salary

Michaels currently makes $6 million per year from his contract with NBC. He has been with NBC since 2006 after he was acquired from ESPN in exchange for the rights to Walt Disney cartoon character “Oswald the Lucky Rabbit” and has served as the primary “Sunday Night Football” play-by-play man ever since.

Super Bowl 56 will be Michaels’ fifth with NBC and 11th overall. It also is likely to be his final one with the network, as his contract is set to expire following the 2022 Super Bowl, and he could soon get a hefty raise.

Al Michaels Amazon rumors, potential contract

Michaels is set to be a free agent after the season and it doesn’t seem like NBC will retain him. They have Mike Tirico waiting in the wings, so they may replace Michaels with him.

Why would NBC do this? Because Michaels is already receiving overtures from major networks and could price himself out of NBC’s range. Both Amazon and ESPN have expressed an interest in Michaels with the streaming service looking more likely to land him.

How much could Amazon pay for Michaels? According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Michaels’ contract could be comparable to the average annual value of the 10-year, $180 million contract Tony Romo signed with CBS in March of 2020.

“Michaels will not receive that length, of course,” Marchand writes, “but he could ask to surpass Romo’s near $1 million per game.”

If that’s true, then Michaels could be in line to make somewhere in the neighborhood of $15 million or $16 million. That would more than double his current salary and would also go a long way toward increasing his overall net worth.

As such, it would probably be tough for Michaels to turn down that kind of deal.

Al Michaels’ net worth

Michaels’ net worth is $30 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. That makes him worth $10 million more than his long-time broadcast partner, Cris Collinsworth, despite the fact that Collinsworth played eight seasons in the NFL.