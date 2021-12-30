What TV channel is USA Network? How to watch Premier League games in United States

NBC Sports has carried the United States broadcast rights for the English Premier League since first acquiring the package in 2016, and with a new deal announced recently, the media giant will continue to be the U.S. home for the Premier League fans through at least 2028.

However, there will be a significant change beginning in 2022, as NBC continues to integrate its Peacock streaming service alongside the coverage offered on its English- and Spanish-language linear TV channels.

As we head into the new year that will mean a new permanent channel destination for the Premier League on cable and satellite packages.

Which TV channel carries Premier League games in USA?

In the past, the Premier League games broadcast on TV have been split between NBC and its sports-specific station NBC Sports Network, popularly known as NBCSN, with the latter carrying the majority of games and other programming. That will no longer be the case beginning on Jan. 1, 2022.

NBC has decided to discontinue NBCSN, leaving its cable sports programming — including Premier League matches and coverage — to be broadcast on USA Network.

The permanent move happens on New Year’s Day with a Premier League tripleheader that kicks off the 2022 sports calendar on USA Network. That three-match slate begins with Arsenal hosting defending champion Manchester City.

Telemundo and Universo will continue carrying select Premier League matches in Spanish.

Here’s the complete list of NBC outlets carrying Premier League matches in the United States in 2022:

TV channels: NBC, USA Network

NBC, USA Network Spanish-language TV: Telemundo, Universo

Telemundo, Universo Streaming: Peacock, NBCSports.com (authenticated cable, satellite & telco subscribers)

How to watch USA Network

USA Network can be found on most cable and satellite packages, including:

AT&T U-verse HD: Channel 1125

Channel 1125 Charter Spectrum HD: Channel 760

Channel 760 Comcast XFINITY TV HD: Channel 823

Channel 823 Cox Communication HD: Channel 1028

Channel 1028 DirecTV HD: Channel 242

Channel 242 DISH Network HD: Channel 105

Channel 105 Time Warner Cable HD: Channel 55, 101

Channel 55, 101 Verizon FiOS: Channel 550

Channel listings may vary by market, and could be updated by the provider to a different channel at any time.

USA Network is also available via most streaming services, including:

fuboTV

Youtube TV

Sling TV (Blue package)

Hulu + Live TV

DirecTV Stream

New users of fuboTV can sign up for a free 7-day trial . Previous subscribers to fuboTV will be able to stream matches as usual that air on USA Network, NBC network, Telemundo and Universo.

What happened to NBCSN?

NBC Sports chairman Pete Bevacqua first announced the shutdown of NBCSN to employees in a memo on January 22, 2021, and then formally made it public later in the year.

NBC has been tight-lipped on the exact reason why NBCSN is being shut down, only calling it “part of a larger transition” in the internal memo.

It’s widely speculated that the shutdown of NBCSN is part of the company’s desire to push more sports content to its Peacock streaming service, hoping to entice fans to pay for a monthly subscription.

The network was first launched in 1995 as the Outdoor Life Network (OLN), carrying mainly outdoor sports, and then was rebranded to Versus (2006) with the acquisition of other sports properties, before ultimately becoming NBCSN in 2012.

Which sports are on USA Network?

In addition to the Premier League, NBC will shift coverage of all its other sports to USA Network:

NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series races

INDYCAR

Olympic Games (incl. 2022 Winter Olympics)

Olympics sports

Golf (The Open, AIG Women’s Open,

College sports (Atlantic 10 basketball)

Horse racing

Cycling (Tour de France)

Motor Sports (IMSA, Monter Jam, Supercross)

During this past summer’s Tokyo Olympics, USA Network was used for live coverage of track and field, beach volleyball, indoor volleyball and softball.

USA Network already serves as home of WWE wrestling with Monday Night Raw and WWE NXT on Tuesdays.