What to know about the WAGs

Joe Burrow and Matthew Stafford’s quarterback matchup won’t be the only highlight of Super Bowl 2022 in Los Angeles.

Stafford’s wife Kelly and Burrow’s girlfriend, Olivia Holzmacher, will be under a spotlight of their own at the big game Sunday, when the Rams host the Bengals at SoFi Stadium.

While the WAGs won’t be throwing passes, they’ll be crowd staples at Super Bowl 56.

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and wife Kelly (left); Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and girlfriend Olivia Holzmacher Instagram

Throughout the 2021-22 season, they never missed the mark when it came to game-day fashion. Kelly sported Rams blue and yellow outfits, while Holzmacher rocked the Bengals orange.

Kelly turned heads at last month’s NFC Championship Game with one of her best looks, blue leather pants with a matching No. 9 bodysuit. She completed the outfit with a Rams bomber jacket and blue and white Nike sneakers.

After the Rams punched their ticket to the Super Bowl, Stafford credited his wife, with whom he shares four daughters, for his success.

Kelly Stafford with her and Matthew Stafford’s four daughters ahead of the NFC Championship game Instagram/Kelly Stafford

Matthew and Kelly Stafford celebrate the Rams’ NFC Championship win in Jan. 2022 Getty Images

“I couldn’t have done it without her. She’s an unbelievable part of my life,” the quarterback said in a postgame press conference. “She’s been through a lot with me, and we’ve leaned on each other at separate times to help ourselves get whatever we’re having to get through.”

Holzmacher, meanwhile, looked to be the epitome of winter chic last month, when the Bengals beat the Raiders in the Wild Card round of the playoffs. For the game, in which Cincinnati topped Las Vegas, 26-19, Holzmacher rocked a long orange coat over a Bengals sweatshirt and dark pants at Paul Brown Stadium.

Holzmacher has a much quieter social media and public presence, compared to Kelly, who hosts a popular podcast, “The Morning After with Kelly Stafford,” which launched last September.

Olivia Holzmacher (left) attends a Bengals playoff game in Jan. 2022 Instagram/Olivia Holzmacher

Kelly’s candidness about her home life, including her brain tumor diagnosis, has attracted a massive fanbase and Instagram following of 339,000 fans and counting.

In 2019, Kelly underwent a successful 12-hour surgery, which “Good Morning America” described as an acoustic neuroma in her cranial nerves.

In an interview released Wednesday, Kelly told GMA that she “wouldn’t be here today” without her husband, who was by her side throughout the ordeal and long recovery.

Kelly and Matthew Stafford in the fall of 2021 Instagram/Kelly Stafford

Following her surgery, Kelly said she had to relearn how to walk and was forced to “say goodbye” to the couple’s young daughters before taking time away to recover. Last April, she celebrated a clean two-year scan.

Although Kelly has become one of the most popular WAGs of the NFL, she has been at the center of some controversies as well. In November, she addressed the now-viral “pretzelgate” incident, in which she got into a spat with a fan during a Rams-49ers game.

Regardless, NFL fans have become enamored with Kelly’s extraordinary life, while finding the mom of four to be refreshingly relatable.

While Kelly and Holzmacher may lead different lives, one thing they do have in common is the steadfast support they provide to their partners.

Holzmacher and Burrow in January 2019 Instagram/Olivia Holzmacher

The WAGs have showed up and showed out in Burrow and Stafford’s milestone moments, even before the quarterbacks made their NFL debuts.

Holzmacher, an Ohio State alum, has been by Burrow’s side throughout his Ohio State and LSU tenures. They have been linked since 2017, before Burrow transferred to LSU.

In December 2019, Holzmacher celebrated Burrow winning the Heisman Trophy. The celebrations would continue in January 2020, when Burrow and the LSU Tigers defeated Clemson in the national championship game.

Quarterback Joe Burrow during the AFC Championship game in Jan. 2022 Getty Images

Holzmacher celebrated the AFC Championship with Burrow in Jan. 2022 Instagram/Olivia Holzmacher

Holzmacher has praised Burrow in posts on Instagram through the years, including when he was drafted first overall by the Bengals in 2020.

Fast forward to last month, and Holzmacher watched Burrow and the Bengals punch their ticket to the AFC Championship game in January. She also celebrated with the 25-year-old quarterback after Cincinnati clinched a Super Bowl berth.

As for Kelly, who spent 12 years supporting her husband in Detroit, she has been thriving out west since the Lions dealt the quarterback to the Rams for Jared Goff in a blockbuster trade last year.

The Staffords during the college days at Georgia Instagram/Kelly Stafford

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford during the NFC Championship game in Jan. 2022 Los Angeles Times via Getty Imag

But her days of cheering on Stafford stretch back to college when she was a cheerleader at the University of Georgia, where Stafford was the quarterback. He chose to forgo his senior season and was drafted first overall by the Lions in 2009.

Come Sunday, expect Kelly and Holzmacher to make some noise when their favorite quarterbacks take the field.