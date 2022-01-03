The Browns and Steelers face each other on “Monday Night Football” to try to keep their playoff chances alive. Both teams have seven wins heading into the matchup.

Both teams are coming off heartbreaking losses in Week 16. The Browns lost a close 24-22 game to the Packers on Christmas. The Steelers lost 36-10 to the top AFC team, the Chiefs. Both of their opponents clinched their playoff spot due to these wins.

The Steelers won this rivalry’s first matchup of the year, winning 15-10 on Oct. 31.

In order for the Steelers to make the playoffs, they need to win their final two games against the Browns and the Ravens, and they need the current leader of the AFC North, the Bengals, to lose their next two games to the Chiefs and the Browns.

Monday night’s game is potentially Ben Roethlisberger’s final start at Pittsburgh as retirement rumors continue to circulate around the 39-year-old quarterback. Roethlisberger has a 25-3-1 record over the Browns.

Here’s all you need to know to watch the Browns take on the Steelers on “Monday Night Football” tonight.

What time is the NFL game tonight?

Date: Monday, Jan. 3

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

“Monday Night Football” will kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET. Every Monday night game in 2021 is scheduled to start at that time.

What channel is ‘Monday Night Football’ on tonight?

TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN2

Live stream: Watch ESPN, ESPN App, fuboTV

“Monday Night Football” will be broadcast on ESPN in Week 16. Steve Levy (play-by-play), Brian Griese (analyst), Louis Riddick (analyst) and Lisa Salters (sideline reporter) will comprise the broadcast team.

Additionally, ESPN2 will broadcast the game on Peyton and Eli Manning’s “Manningcast.” This will be the last regular season Manningcast.

Streamers will be able to watch the game via Watch ESPN, the ESPN app or by using fuboTV, which comes with a seven-day free trial.

Because “Monday Night Football” is aired on ESPN, it will be available to stream live on all of the team’s digital platforms (ESPN.com, ESPN App, etc.). This will be the easiest way for viewers with cable or satellite to view the game.

Cord-cutters also have plenty of options with which they can stream “Monday Night Football” during the 2021 NFL season.

Streaming option Cable subscription needed? Free? Cost Free trial? ESPN.com/ESPN App Yes Yes – – NFL App No Yes – – Yahoo! Sports App No Yes – – fuboTV No No $60/month Yes DirecTV Stream No No $55/month Yes Hulu Plus Live TV No No $55/month Yes Sling TV No No $35/month No YouTube TV No No $65/month Yes

Browns schedule 2021

Week Date Opponent Kickoff time TV 1 Sept. 12 at Chiefs 4:25 p.m. ET CBS 2 Sept. 19 vs. Texans 1 p.m. ET CBS 3 Sept. 26 vs. Bears 1 p.m. ET Fox 4 Oct. 3 at Vikings 1 p.m. ET CBS 5 Oct. 10 at Chargers 4:05 p.m. ET CBS 6 Oct. 17 vs. Cardinals 4:05 p.m. ET Fox 7 Oct. 21 vs. Broncos 8:20 p.m. ET Fox, NFL Network, Amazon Prime Video 8 Oct. 31 vs. Steelers 1 p.m. ET CBS 9 Nov. 7 at Bengals 1 p.m. ET CBS 10 Nov. 14 at Patriots 1 p.m. ET CBS 11 Nov. 21 vs. Lions 1 p.m. ET Fox 12 Nov. 28 at Ravens 8:20 p.m. ET NBC 13 Dec. 5 BYE —————— —— 14 Dec. 12 vs. Ravens 1 p.m. ET CBS 15 Dec. 20 vs. Raiders 5 p.m. ET NFL Network 16 Dec. 25 at Packers 4:30 p.m. ET Fox, NFL Network, Amazon Prime Video 17 Jan. 3 at Steelers 8:15 p.m. ET ESPN 18 Jan. 9 vs. Bengals 1 p.m. ET CBS

Steelers schedule 2021

Week Date Opponent Kickoff time TV 1 Sept. 12 at Bills 1 p.m. ET CBS 2 Sept. 19 vs. Raiders 1 p.m. ET CBS 3 Sept. 26 vs. Bengals 1 p.m. ET CBS 4 Oct. 3 at Packers 4:25 p.m. ET CBS 5 Oct. 10 vs. Broncos 1 p.m. ET Fox 6 Oct. 17 vs. Seahawks 8:20 p.m. ET NBC 7 Oct. 24 BYE ————— —— 8 Oct. 31 at Browns 1 p.m. ET CBS 9 Nov. 8 vs. Bears 8:15 p.m. ET ESPN 10 Nov. 14 vs. Lions 1 p.m. ET Fox 11 Nov. 21 at Chargers 8:20 p.m. ET NBC 12 Nov. 28 at Benga 1 p.m. ET CBS 13 Dec. 5 vs. Ravens 4:25 p.m. ET CBS 14 Dec. 9 at Vikings 8:20 p.m. ET Fox, NFL Network, Amazon Prime Video 15 Dec. 19 vs. Titans 1 p.m. ET CBS 16 Dec. 26 at Chiefs 4:25 p.m. ET CBS 17 Jan. 3 vs. Browns 8:15 p.m. ET ESPN 18 Jan. 9 at Ravens 1 p.m. ET CBS

Monday Night Football schedule 2021

There will be 17 “Monday Night Football” games in 2021 even though there is no doubleheader. That’s because the season has extended to 17 games over 18 weeks. There will be no “Monday Night Football” during Week 18; all games will be played on Sunday.