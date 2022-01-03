The Hamden Journal

What time is the NFL game tonight? TV schedule, channel for Browns vs. Steelers in Week 17

The Browns and Steelers face each other on “Monday Night Football” to try to keep their playoff chances alive. Both teams have seven wins heading into the matchup.

Both teams are coming off heartbreaking losses in Week 16. The Browns lost a close 24-22 game to the Packers on Christmas. The Steelers lost 36-10 to the top AFC team, the Chiefs. Both of their opponents clinched their playoff spot due to these wins.

The Steelers won this rivalry’s first matchup of the year, winning 15-10 on Oct. 31.

In order for the Steelers to make the playoffs, they need to win their final two games against the Browns and the Ravens, and they need the current leader of the AFC North, the Bengals, to lose their next two games to the Chiefs and the Browns. 

Monday night’s game is potentially Ben Roethlisberger’s final start at Pittsburgh as retirement rumors continue to circulate around the 39-year-old quarterback. Roethlisberger has a 25-3-1 record over the Browns.

Here’s all you need to know to watch the Browns take on the Steelers on “Monday Night Football” tonight.

What time is the NFL game tonight?

  • Date: Monday, Jan. 3
  • Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

“Monday Night Football” will kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET. Every Monday night game in 2021 is scheduled to start at that time.

What channel is ‘Monday Night Football’ on tonight?

  • TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN2
  • Live stream: Watch ESPN, ESPN App, fuboTV

“Monday Night Football” will be broadcast on ESPN in Week 16. Steve Levy (play-by-play), Brian Griese (analyst), Louis Riddick (analyst) and Lisa Salters (sideline reporter) will comprise the broadcast team.

Additionally, ESPN2 will broadcast the game on Peyton and Eli Manning’s “Manningcast.” This will be the last regular season Manningcast.

Streamers will be able to watch the game via Watch ESPN, the ESPN app or by using fuboTV, which comes with a seven-day free trial.

NFL live stream for ‘Monday Night Football’

Because “Monday Night Football” is aired on ESPN, it will be available to stream live on all of the team’s digital platforms (ESPN.com, ESPN App, etc.). This will be the easiest way for viewers with cable or satellite to view the game.

Cord-cutters also have plenty of options with which they can stream “Monday Night Football” during the 2021 NFL season.

Streaming option Cable subscription needed? Free? Cost Free trial?
ESPN.com/ESPN App Yes Yes
NFL App No Yes
Yahoo! Sports App No Yes
fuboTV No No $60/month Yes
DirecTV Stream No No $55/month Yes
Hulu Plus Live TV No No $55/month Yes
Sling TV No No $35/month No
YouTube TV No No $65/month Yes

Browns schedule 2021

Week Date Opponent Kickoff time TV
1 Sept. 12 at Chiefs 4:25 p.m. ET CBS
2 Sept. 19 vs. Texans 1 p.m. ET CBS
3 Sept. 26 vs. Bears 1 p.m. ET Fox
4 Oct. 3 at Vikings 1 p.m. ET CBS
5 Oct. 10 at Chargers 4:05 p.m. ET CBS
6 Oct. 17 vs. Cardinals 4:05 p.m. ET Fox
7 Oct. 21 vs. Broncos 8:20 p.m. ET Fox, NFL Network, Amazon Prime Video
8 Oct. 31 vs. Steelers 1 p.m. ET CBS
9 Nov. 7 at Bengals 1 p.m. ET CBS
10 Nov. 14 at Patriots 1 p.m. ET CBS
11 Nov. 21 vs. Lions 1 p.m. ET Fox
12 Nov. 28 at Ravens 8:20 p.m. ET NBC
13 Dec. 5 BYE —————— ——
14 Dec. 12 vs. Ravens 1 p.m. ET CBS
15 Dec. 20 vs. Raiders 5 p.m. ET NFL Network
16 Dec. 25 at Packers 4:30 p.m. ET Fox, NFL Network, Amazon Prime Video
17 Jan. 3 at Steelers 8:15 p.m. ET ESPN
18 Jan. 9 vs. Bengals 1 p.m. ET CBS

Steelers schedule 2021

Week Date Opponent Kickoff time TV
1 Sept. 12 at Bills 1 p.m. ET CBS
2 Sept. 19 vs. Raiders 1 p.m. ET CBS
3 Sept. 26 vs. Bengals 1 p.m. ET CBS
4 Oct. 3 at Packers 4:25 p.m. ET CBS
5 Oct. 10 vs. Broncos 1 p.m. ET Fox
6 Oct. 17 vs. Seahawks 8:20 p.m. ET NBC
7 Oct. 24 BYE ————— ——
8 Oct. 31 at Browns 1 p.m. ET CBS
9 Nov. 8 vs. Bears 8:15 p.m. ET ESPN
10 Nov. 14 vs. Lions 1 p.m. ET Fox
11 Nov. 21 at Chargers 8:20 p.m. ET NBC
12 Nov. 28 at Benga 1 p.m. ET CBS
13 Dec. 5 vs. Ravens 4:25 p.m. ET CBS
14 Dec. 9 at Vikings 8:20 p.m. ET Fox, NFL Network, Amazon Prime Video
15 Dec. 19 vs. Titans 1 p.m. ET CBS
16 Dec. 26 at Chiefs 4:25 p.m. ET CBS
17 Jan. 3 vs. Browns 8:15 p.m. ET ESPN
18 Jan. 9 at Ravens 1 p.m. ET CBS

Monday Night Football schedule 2021

There will be 17 “Monday Night Football” games in 2021 even though there is no doubleheader. That’s because the season has extended to 17 games over 18 weeks. There will be no “Monday Night Football” during Week 18; all games will be played on Sunday.

Week Date Matchup
Week 1 Sept. 13 Las Vegas Raiders vs. Baltimore Ravens
Week 2 Sept. 20 Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions
Week 3 Sept. 27 Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles
Week 4 Oct. 4 Los Angeles Chargers vs. Las Vegas Raiders
Week 5 Oct. 11 Baltimore Ravens vs. Indianapolis Colts
Week 6 Oct. 18 Tennessee Titans vs. Buffalo Bills
Week 7 Oct. 25 Seattle Seahawks vs. New Orleans Saints
Week 8 Nov. 1 Kansas City Chiefs vs. New York Giants
Week 9 Nov. 8 Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Chicago Bears
Week 10 Nov. 15 San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams
Week 11 Nov. 22 Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New York Giants
Week 12 Nov. 29 Washington Football Team vs. Seattle Seahawks
Week 13 Dec. 6 Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots
Week 14 Dec. 13 Arizona Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Rams
Week 15 Dec. 20 Chicago Bears vs. Minnesota Vikings
Week 16 Dec. 27 New Orleans Saints vs. Miami Dolphins
Week 17 Jan. 3 Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns

