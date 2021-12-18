What time is the NFL game today? TV schedule, channel for Saturday’s Week 15 game

If you felt like three days of NFL football a week wasn’t enough, then you are going to absolutely love Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season.

With bye weeks over and a 16-game slate back again, the NFL is beginning its annual, late-year Saturday football games. The league no longer has to compete with the college football regular season, so it will take this opportunity to broadcast a couple of solid games to wider audiences and lighten the load of the Sunday slate.

There is only one Saturday game after the NFL’s wave of postponements due to COVID-19, but it features two AFC teams fighting for playoff position.

The Patriots (9-4) will head to Indianapolis for a meeting with the Colts (7-6). The Patriots ended Week 14 as the No. 1 seed in the AFC, but they will need to keep pace with the Chiefs down the stretch to keep it. As for Indy, they need a win as they look to emerge as one of the top Wild Card contenders, or as a potential challenger to the Titans for the AFC South title. Browns vs. Raiders, orginally scheduled to kick off Saturday afternoon, will be played Monday instead.

Here’s what you need to know about Week 15’s Saturday NFL game, including a full schedule, TV channels and more for the two Week 15 battles.

What NFL games are on today?

Below is the full schedule for the NFL Saturday slate in Week 15.

Game Time TV channel Patriots at Colts 8:15 p.m. ET NFL Network, fuboTV

What time is Saturday NFL game on?

Here’s how to watch each of the Saturday NFL game in Week 15.

Patriots vs. Colts

Kickoff : 8:15 p.m. ET

: 8:15 p.m. ET TV channel (national) : NFL Network

: NFL Network Live stream: fuboTV

The Patriots will look to earn their 10th win in Week 15 as they try to separate themselves from the pack in the AFC and take a bigger lead on the Bills in the AFC race. They are traveling to Indianapolis to take on the Colts, who will test the Patriots’ below-average run defense with Jonathan Taylor, the NFL’s leading rusher.

The Colts (7-6) are fighting for a playoff spot so their running game and defense will come ready to play in this one. Whether they can win will depend on how much they can get out of Carson Wentz in a tough matchup. Both teams are coming off bye weeks so they will be fresh and well-rested.

Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen will serve as the play-by-play announcer and color commentator in this game. Pam Oliver and Kristina Pink will be on the broadcast as well, and each will be a sideline reporter.

NFL live stream for Saturday NFL games

Streamers will be able to view both of the Saturday football for free with a cable subscription by using either the NFL App or the Yahoo! Sports App. You must enter cable/satellite subscription credentials to access it.

Meanwhile, cord-cutters will have plenty of options to watch each game. They are as follows.

Streaming option Cable subscription needed? Free? Cost Free trial? NFL App No Yes – – Yahoo! Sports App No Yes – – DirecTV Stream No No $69.99/month No fuboTV No No $60/month Yes Hulu Plus Live TV No No $55/month Yes Sling TV No No $35/month No YouTube TV No No $65/month Yes

NFL schedule Week 15

Thursday, Dec. 16

Game Time National TV Chiefs 34, Chargers 28 (OT) 8:20 p.m. FOX

Saturday, Dec. 18

Game Time National TV Patriots vs. Colts 8:15 p.m. NFL Network

Sunday, Dec. 19

Game Time National TV Panthers vs. Bills 1 p.m. FOX Cardinals vs. Lions 1 p.m. FOX Texans vs. Jaguars 1 p.m. CBS Jets vs. Dolphins 1 p.m. CBS Cowboys vs. Giants 1 p.m. FOX Titans vs. Steelers 1 p.m. CBS Bengals vs. Broncos 4:05 p.m. CBS Falcons vs. 49ers 4:05 p.m. CBS Packers vs. Ravens 4:25 p.m. FOX Saints vs. Buccaneers 8:20 p.m. NBC

Monday, Dec. 20

Game Time National TV Raiders vs. Browns 5 p.m. NFL Network Vikings vs. Bears 8:15 p.m. ESPN

Tuesday, Dec. 21