The matchup for Super Bowl 56 isn’t exactly what many expected before the season began, but the event should still start at the same time it does every year. The NFL has made 6:30 p.m. ET the standard starting time for the Super Bowl, and that will not change in 2022.

The Rams and Bengals will kick off at 6:30 p.m. ET in an intriguing matchup.

Matthew Stafford will look to win his first Super Bowl in his first season with the Rams, a team that went all-in to add pieces and spur a championship run. Von Miller, Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey are the team’s defensive stars while Stafford, Cooper Kupp and Odell Beckham Jr. will test the Bengals’ defense.

Meanwhile, Cincinnati has rode Joe Burrow’s red-hot finish to their first Super Bowl appearance in 33 years. They have never won a Super Bowl and are hoping that Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd can find a way to move the ball and keep pace with the Rams.

You won’t want to miss a minute of the 2022 Super Bowl action, so here’s everything you need to know to watch the game on Sunday, Feb. 13.

What time does the Super Bowl start 2022?

Date : Sunday, Feb. 13

: Sunday, Feb. 13 Time: 6:30 p.m. ET, 3:30 p.m. PT

Super Bowl 56 will start at 6:30 p.m. (3:30 p.m. PT) in 2022. The game will be played on Feb. 13, the latest date on which a Super Bowl has occurred. This is because of the NFL’s decision to extend the regular season to 17 games over 18 weeks.

There will be plenty of Super Bowl coverage throughout the day on cable channels, including NBC. NFL Network will also have plenty of coverage leading up to – and after – the event.’

What channel is the Super Bowl on today?

TV channel (national) : NBC

: NBC TV channel (Cincinnati) : WLWT (5)

: WLWT (5) TV channel (Los Angeles) : KNBC (4)

: KNBC (4) TV channel (Canada): CTV, TSN1/4, RDS

The 2022 Super Bowl will be broadcast on NBC. The network was actually supposed to host the Super Bowl last year, but they swapped years with CBS to broadcast the Super Bowl at the beginning of the Winter Olympics. NBC is hoping that increased viewership will serve as a reminder of the Olympics Games.

This will mark the 20th Super Bowl broadcast for NBC. Only CBS has aired the game more times (21).

NBC’s top broadcast team of Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth will call the game from Los Angeles. This may be the last time this duo calls a game together, as Michaels, a 77-year-old free agent, is widely expected to jump ship and join Amazon’s “Thursday Night Football” package ahead of the 2022 regular season.

Michaels and Collinsworth will be joined by sideline reporters Michele Tafoya and Kathryn Tappen during the broadcast as well as rules analyst Terry McAulay. Mike Tirico, Maria Taylor, Jac Collinsworth, Tony Dungy, Drew Brees, Rodney Harrison and Chris Simms will be a part of the network’s pre- and post-game coverage as well.

Super Bowl live stream

There are plenty of ways that viewers will be able to stream the Super Bowl. The easiest for those with cable subscriptions will be to use either the NFL app or Yahoo Sports app, as the league will be broadcasting the games free on those platforms if you enter a cable subscription.

NBC’s streaming app, Peacock, will also carry the Super Bowl. Other streaming services like fuboTV, which comes with a free trial, will make the game available. So too will Sling, Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV and DirecTV Stream.

For fans watching in Canada, Super Bowl 56 can be streamed live with DAZN.