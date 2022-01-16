What time are NFL playoff games today? TV schedule, channels for Sunday’s wild-card tripleheader

Couldn’t get enough NFL action on Saturday? Good news. There’s even more games on Sunday.

Saturday saw the first two games of the AFC side of the NFL playoff bracket take place, and on Sunday, two of the NFC matchups will take place, followed by the final game of the AFC wild-card round.

The day begins with the Eagles taking on the Buccaneers before proceeding to the 49ers’ matchup against the Cowboys. Sunday will end with Ben Roethlisberger and the Steelers taking on Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in the usual primetime slot.

Sporting News has you covered with all the information you need to watch NFL playoff action throughout Sunday.

What time are the NFL playoff games today?

Game 1

Date: Jan. 16, 2022

Jan. 16, 2022 Matchup: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Philadelphia Eagles Location: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Fla.

Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Fla. Start time: 1 p.m.

Game 2

Date: Jan. 16, 2022

Jan. 16, 2022 Matchup: Dallas Cowboys vs. San Francisco 49ers

Dallas Cowboys vs. San Francisco 49ers Location: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas Start time: 4:30 p.m.

Game 3

Date: Jan. 16, 2022

Jan. 16, 2022 Matchup: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Location: Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Mo.

Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Mo. Start time: 8:15 p.m.

The full day of NFL action begins with the Buccaneers taking on the Eagles. This will be a revenge game for Tom Brady, as the last time he faced Philadelphia, the Eagles won Super Bowl 52. It will be a battle of two opposing styles of offense, as Tampa Bay led the NFL in passing yards, while the Eagles were the league-leader in rushing yards.

The mid-afternoon game will feature a storied playoff rivalry beetween the Cowboys and the 49ers. Dallas has maintained the No. 1 scoring and yardage offense in the NFL, but it will face one of the league’s best defenses, with San Francisco ranking No. 3 in fewest yards allowed and No. 10 in fewest points allowed.

Occupying the final time slot of the day will be a Week 16 rematch between the Chiefs and the Steelers. Kansas City handled Pittsburgh last time in a 36-10 defeat. Few teams have gotten at opposing quarterbacks the most, leading the NFL with 55 sacks due in large part to T.J. Watt’s record-tying 22.5 sacks this season. But the Chiefs are tied for the third-fewest sacks allowed at just 28.

What channel are NFL games on?

Buccaneers vs. Eagles

The first game of Sunday’s wild-card slate will be on Fox.

Joe Buck and Troy Aikman will be calling the game from the booth, with Erin Andrews reporting from the sideline.

Cowboys vs. 49ers

The Cowboys and 49ers will be covered by both CBS and Nickelodeon.

On the CBS broadcast, Jim Nantz and Tony Romo will be in the booth and Tracy Wolfson will be reporting from the sidelines. Noah Eagle, Nate Burleson and Gabrielle Nevaeh Green will be on the Nickelodeon broadcast, with Dylan Gilmer on the sideline.

Chiefs vs. Steelers

The Chiefs-Steelers game will occupy the “Sunday Night Football” slot this weekend.

Like most “Sunday Night Football” broadcasts, Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth will be calling the play-by-play and providing color commentary, respectively, with Michele Tafoya reporting from the sidelines.

NFL live streams for playoffs

Each of the game will have live streams produced by their network’s streaming service that fans will be able to have access to, like Paramount Plus, Fox Sports Go and Peacock.

There are also several independent streaming options that will grant viewers access to all three games. Here’s a look at several options for streaming the NFL playoffs:

Streaming option Cable subscription needed? Free? Cost Free trial? Fox Sports Live Yes Yes – – Paramount Plus No No $4.99/month Yes Amazon Prime Video No No $8.99/month No NBC Sports Yes Yes – – ESPN.com/ESPN App Yes Yes – – NFL App Yes Yes – – Yahoo! Sports App No Yes – – fuboTV No No $64.99/month Yes AT&T TV Now No No $69.99/month Yes Hulu Plus Live TV No No $64.99/month Yes Sling TV No No $35/month Yes YouTube TV No No $64.99/month Yes

NFL playoff schedule 2022

Wild-card round

Saturday, Jan. 15

Matchup Start time TV channel Live stream Bengals 26, Raiders 19 4:35 p.m. ET NBC Peacock, fuboTV Bills 47, Patriots 17 8:15 p.m. ET CBS Paramount+, fuboTV

Sunday, Jan. 16

Matchup Start time TV channel Live stream Eagles vs. Buccaneers 1:05 p.m. ET Fox fuboTV 49ers vs. Cowboys 4:40 p.m. ET CBS, Nickelodeon Paramount+, Amazon Prime, fuboTV Steelers vs. Chiefs 8:15 p.m. ET NBC Peacock, fuboTV

Monday, Jan. 17

Matchup Start time TV channel Live stream Cardinals vs. Rams 8:15 p.m. ET ESPN ESPN App, fuboTV

Divisional round

Saturday, Jan. 22

Matchup Start time TV channel Live stream AFC divisional round TBA TBA fuboTV NFC divisional round TBA TBA fuboTV

Sunday, Jan. 23

Matchup Start time TV channel Live stream AFC divisional round TBA TBA fuboTV NFC divisional round TBA TBA fuboTV

Conference championships

Sunday, Jan. 30

Matchup Start time TV channel Live stream AFC championship game 3:05 p.m. ET CBS Paramount+, fuboTV NFC championship game 6:40 p.m. ET Fox Fox Sports app, fuboTV

Super Bowl 56

Sunday, Feb. 13