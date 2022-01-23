What time are NFL playoff games today? TV schedule, channels for Sunday’s divisional doubleheader

Get ready to see some high-scoring offenses go to work on Sunday.
A spot still remains in both the AFC and NFC championship games, and both winners from Saturday’s games will find out who they play by the time Sunday is over.
Sunday’s doubleheader starts off with Matthew Stafford and the Rams hoping to keep their Super Bowl hopes alive, but needing to get past Tom Brady and the Buccaneers in a rematch of a Week 3 clash. On the AFC side, the two teams that played one another in the 2021 AFC Championship Game will once again face off with Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs hosting Josh Allen and the Bills. All four teams that will be in action finished the regular season ranked as top-seven scoring offenses and top-10 offenses in total yardage.
Sporting News has you covered with all the information you need to watch Sunday’s doubleheader of divisional round action, including the TV channels and start times of each of the games.
What time are the NFL playoff games today?
Game 1
- Date: Jan. 23, 2022
- Matchup: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Los Angeles Rams
- Location: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Fla.
- Start time: 3 p.m. ET
Game 2
- Date: Jan. 23, 2022
- Matchup: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills
- Location: Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri
- Start time: 6:30 p.m. ET
When the season began, the Week 3 showdown between the Rams and Buccaneers felt like it would be an NFC Championship Game preview. Instead, fans will watch these teams fight in the divisional round. That game, which went to Los Angeles 34-24, saw Matthew Stafford throw four touchdowns, while an aggressive Rams’ pass-rush sacked Brady three times. The two squads each ranked within the top five in passing offense this season, and should deliver some fireworks in the afternoon matchup.
The Bills and Chiefs are looking to settle the rubber match. The two AFC powers met twice in the 2021 calendar year, with the Chiefs winning the AFC Championship 38-24 behind three touchdowns from Mahomes and the Bills winning the regular-season battle 38-20 with Allen scoring four total touchdowns. Both teams featured dynamic offenses in 2021, with the Chiefs leading the AFC in total yards (6,746) and the Bills leading in total points (483), but Buffalo posted the far better defensive campaign, leading the NFL in fewest points allowed (289) and fewest yards (4,637).
How to watch NFL playoff games
Buccaneers vs. Rams
The first game of the Sunday’s doubleheader will be on NBC.
Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth will be in the booth, while Michele Tafoya will be reporting from the sideline.
Chiefs vs. Bills
CBS will be handling the primetime game on Sunday, airing the matchup between the Chiefs and Bills.
The main crew at CBS of Jim Nantz and Tony Romo will be in the both, and Tracy Wolfson will report from the sideline.
NFL live streams for playoffs
Each of the game will have live streams produced by their network’s streaming service that fans will be able to have access to, like Paramount Plus and Peacock.
There are also several independent streaming options that will grant viewers access to all three games. Here’s a look at several options for streaming the NFL playoffs:
|Streaming option
|Cable subscription needed?
|Free?
|Cost
|Free trial?
|Fox Sports Live
|Yes
|Yes
|–
|–
|Paramount Plus
|No
|No
|$4.99/month
|Yes
|Amazon Prime Video
|No
|No
|$8.99/month
|No
|NBC Sports
|Yes
|Yes
|–
|–
|ESPN.com/ESPN App
|Yes
|Yes
|–
|–
|NFL App
|Yes
|Yes
|–
|–
|Yahoo! Sports App
|No
|Yes
|–
|–
|fuboTV
|No
|No
|$64.99/month
|Yes
|AT&T TV Now
|No
|No
|$69.99/month
|Yes
|Hulu Plus Live TV
|No
|No
|$64.99/month
|Yes
|Sling TV
|No
|No
|$35/month
|Yes
|YouTube TV
|No
|No
|$64.99/month
|Yes
NFL playoff schedule 2022
Wild-card round
Saturday, Jan. 15
|Matchup
|Start time
|TV channel
|Live stream
|Bengals 26, Raiders 19
|4:35 p.m. ET
|NBC
|Peacock, fuboTV
|Bills 47, Patriots 17
|8:15 p.m. ET
|CBS
|Paramount+, fuboTV
Sunday, Jan. 16
|Matchup
|Start time
|TV channel
|Live stream
|Buccaneers 31, Eagles 15
|1:05 p.m. ET
|Fox
|fuboTV
|49ers 23, Cowboys 17
|4:40 p.m. ET
|CBS, Nickelodeon
|Paramount+, Amazon Prime, fuboTV
|Chiefs 42, Steelers 21
|8:15 p.m. ET
|NBC
|Peacock, fuboTV
Monday, Jan. 17
|Matchup
|Start time
|TV channel
|Live stream
|Rams 34, Cardinals 11
|8:15 p.m. ET
|ESPN
|ESPN App, fuboTV
Divisional round
Saturday, Jan. 22
|Matchup
|Start time
|TV channel
|Live stream
|Bengals 19, Titans 16
|4:35 p.m. ET
|CBS
|Paramount+, fuboTV
|49ers 13, Packers 10
|8:15 p.m. ET
|Fox
|fuboTV
Sunday, Jan. 23
|Matchup
|Start time
|TV channel
|Live stream
|Rams vs. Buccaneers
|3:05 p.m. ET
|NBC
|Peacock, fuboTV
|Bills vs. Chiefs
|6:40 p.m. ET
|CBS
|Paramount+, fuboTV
Conference championships
Sunday, Jan. 30
|Matchup
|Start time
|TV channel
|Live stream
|AFC championship game
|3:05 p.m. ET
|CBS
|Paramount+, fuboTV
|NFC championship game
|6:40 p.m. ET
|Fox
|Fox Sports app, fuboTV
Super Bowl 56
Sunday, Feb. 13
|Matchup
|Start time
|TV channel
|Live stream
|Super Bowl 56
|6:30 p.m. ET
|NBC
|NBC Sports app, fuboTV