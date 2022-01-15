What time are NFL playoff games today? TV schedule, channels for Saturday’s wild-card doubleheader

When the first round of NFL playoff action gets underway on Saturday, the day’s AFC matchups could be among the biggest of wildcard weekend.
In one game, there are two franchises — Las Vegas and Cincinnati — who are both desperately searching for their first playoff win in over a decade. Both teams finished the year 10-7, though got there very differently and with different storylines at play throughout the season.
BENDER: Power ranking each NFL QB in the postseason for 2022
The other matchup features the Bills and Patriots facing off against each other for the third time this season. The AFC East rivals played in two very different games both times out, with the Patriots running the ball at will in the first meeting and the Bills coming back and winning the second meeting handily.
Given what’s at stake for all four teams taking the field Saturday and the history and rivalries at play, the first day of wildcard action could be one of the best.
Sporting News has you covered with all the information you need to watch NFL playoff action throughout Saturday.
MORE: Watch NFL playoff games live with fuboTV (free trial)
What time are the NFL playoff games today?
Raiders vs. Bengals
- Date: Jan. 15, 2022
- Location: Paul Brown Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio
- Start time: 4:30 p.m. ET
The first day of NFL action begins with a historic matchup. Las Vegas is back in the playoffs for the first time since 2016 and just the second time since 2002 when they won the Super Bowl. Cincinnati, meanwhile, is back in the postseason for the first time since 2015 and hasn’t won a playoff game since 1991 when they were beat by the Raiders in the divisional round.
Under interim coach Rich Bisaccia, the Raiders went 7-5 and won their final four games to make the playoffs. They were a fairly middle of the road team this year, ranking 18th in scoring offense, 11th in total offense, 26th in scoring defense and 14th in total defense.
Cincinnati, meanwhile, improved drastically, going 10-7 this year after a 4-11-1 campaign last season. Much of that has to do with the connection between Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase, as the team ranked seventh in scoring offense and 13th in total offense.
MORE: Bart Scott’s interesting advice for Josh Allen ahead of playoff matchup
Patriots vs. Bills
- Date: Jan. 15, 2022
- Location: Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, NY
- Start time: p.m.
The primetime showdown of Day 1 of wildcard weekend should be a good one. The Bills and Patriots have faced off twice this season, playing very different games each time. The first game, New England won 14-10 in Bufalo after running for 222 yards and throwing the ball just three times.
After the game, Buffalo’s defensive stars in Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde were asked if they were embarrassed by the team’s run defense that night, while Sean McDermott downplayed the credit Bill Belichick deserved in that win.
The second go-round went the Bills’ way, as they beat New England 33-21 at Gillette Stadium in a game where they had 428 total yards of offense as Josh Allen threw for 314 yards and three touchdowns while Mac Jones was picked off twice.
What channel are NFL games on?
Raiders vs. Bengals
The first game of Saturday’s wild-card doubleheader will air on NBC.
Mike Tirico will handle play-by-play duties while Drew Brees joins him in the booth as an analyst, with Kathryn Tappen reporting from the sideline.
Patriots vs. Bills
The third meeting between the Patriots and Bills will air nationally on CBS
Ian Eagle will serve as the play-by-play voice as Charles Davis joins him as an analyst while Evan Washburn will be reporting from the sidelines.
IYER: Top candidates to replace David Culley in Houston
NFL live streams for playoffs
Each of the game will have live streams produced by their network’s streaming service that fans will be able to have access to, like Paramount Plus, Fox Sports Go and Peacock.
There are also several independent streaming options that will grant viewers access to all three games. Here’s a look at several options for streaming the NFL playoffs:
|Streaming option
|Cable subscription needed?
|Free?
|Cost
|Free trial?
|Fox Sports Live
|Yes
|Yes
|–
|–
|Paramount Plus
|No
|No
|$4.99/month
|Yes
|Amazon Prime Video
|No
|No
|$8.99/month
|No
|NBC Sports
|Yes
|Yes
|–
|–
|ESPN.com/ESPN App
|Yes
|Yes
|–
|–
|NFL App
|Yes
|Yes
|–
|–
|Yahoo! Sports App
|No
|Yes
|–
|–
|fuboTV
|No
|No
|$64.99/month
|Yes
|AT&T TV Now
|No
|No
|$69.99/month
|Yes
|Hulu Plus Live TV
|No
|No
|$64.99/month
|Yes
|Sling TV
|No
|No
|$35/month
|No
|YouTube TV
|No
|No
|$64.99/month
|Yes
NFL playoff schedule 2022
Wild-card round
Saturday, Jan. 15
|Matchup
|Start time
|TV channel
|Live stream
|Raiders vs. Bengals
|4:35 p.m. ET
|NBC
|Peacock, fuboTV
|Patriots vs. Bills
|8:15 p.m. ET
|CBS
|Paramount+, fuboTV
Sunday, Jan. 16
|Matchup
|Start time
|TV channel
|Live stream
|Eagles vs. Buccaneers
|1:05 p.m. ET
|Fox
|fuboTV
|49ers vs. Cowboys
|4:40 p.m. ET
|CBS, Nickelodeon
|Paramount+, Amazon Prime, fuboTV
|Steelers vs. Chiefs
|8:15 p.m. ET
|NBC
|Peacock, fuboTV
Monday, Jan. 17
|Matchup
|Start time
|TV channel
|Live stream
|Cardinals vs. Rams
|8:15 p.m. ET
|ESPN
|ESPN App, fuboTV
Divisional round
Saturday, Jan. 22
|Matchup
|Start time
|TV channel
|Live stream
|AFC Divisional Round
|TBA
|TBA
|fuboTV
|NFC Divisional Round
|TBA
|TBA
|fuboTV
Sunday, Jan. 23
|Matchup
|Start time
|TV channel
|Live stream
|AFC Divisional Round
|TBA
|TBA
|fuboTV
|NFC Divisional Round
|TBA
|TBA
|fuboTV
Conference championships
Sunday, Jan. 30
|Matchup
|Start time
|TV channel
|Live stream
|AFC Championship Game
|3:05 p.m. ET
|CBS
|Paramount+, fuboTV
|NFC Championship Game
|6:40 p.m. ET
|Fox
|Fox Sports app, fuboTV
Super Bowl 56
Sunday, Feb. 13
|Matchup
|Start time
|TV channel
|Live stream
|Super Bowl 56
|6:30 p.m. ET
|NBC
|NBC Sports app, fuboTV