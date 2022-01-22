What time are NFL playoff games today? TV schedule, channels for Saturday’s divisional doubleheader

And then there were eight.

The first round of the NFL playoffs has come to a close, with all the division champions winning their first-round matchups except the Cowboys to set up the divisional round of the playoffs.

The next wave of NFL action starts on Saturday, with both the No. 1 seeds returning to action after receiving first-round byes. The Titans will be the first team to kick off, when they face the Bengals in a matchup that will pit the return of star running back Derrick Henry against the dynamic passing offense of Joe Burrow and Cincinnati. The primetime showdown will see Aaron Rodgers and the Packers returning to the field to face off against the 49ers in a rematch of the 2020 NFC Championship Game.

Sporting News has you covered with all the information you need to know to watch Saturday’s doubleheader, including channel, start time and matchup information.

What time are the NFL playoff games today?

Game 1

Matchup: Tennessee Titans vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Tennessee Titans vs. Cincinnati Bengals Location: Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tenn.

Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tenn. Start time: 4:30 p.m. ET

Game 2

Matchup: Green Bay Packers vs. San Francisco 49ers

Green Bay Packers vs. San Francisco 49ers Location: Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wisc.

Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wisc. Start time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Henry is back for the first time since his Week 8 broken foot injury, and it comes at just the right time for the Titans. Tennessee hosts the Bengals in its first playoff game this season after getting the first-round bye. Despite missing Henry for more than half the season, the Titans still finished the season as the fifth-leading rushing team in the league. They will have to contend with a high powered Bengals offense that has seen Burrow and his variety of weapons, including presumptive Offensive Rookie of the Year Ja’Marr Chase, torch opposing defenses over the past several games.

Rodgers and the Packers have struggled to get past the 49ers in the playoffs. Since taking over under center in Green Bay, Rodgers is 0-3 against San Francisco in the playoffs, with the last meeting having come in the 2020 NFC Championship Game that sent the 49ers to the Super Bowl. But this Packers’ team is clicking on all cylinders, with Rodgers playing at an MVP level. Over Rodgers’ final seven games of the season, he completed 72 percent of his passes for 1,929 yards with 20 touchdowns and no interceptions.

How to watch NFL playoff games

Titans vs. Bengals

CBS opens up the divisional round of the playoffs with the broadcast of the Titans vs. Bengals matchup.

The broadcast booth will feature Ian Eagles and Charles Davis up in the booth, with Evan Washburn reporting from the sideline.

Packers vs. 49ers

The primetime showdown between the two legacy franchises will be covered by Fox.

Joe Buck and Troy Aikman will be in the broadcast booth for the game. Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi will be reporting from the sideline.

NFL live streams for playoffs

Each of the game will have live streams produced by their network’s streaming service that fans will be able to have access to, like Paramount Plus and Peacock.

There are also several independent streaming options that will grant viewers access to all three games. Here’s a look at several options for streaming the NFL playoffs:

Streaming option Cable subscription needed? Free? Cost Free trial? Fox Sports Live Yes Yes – – Paramount Plus No No $4.99/month Yes Amazon Prime Video No No $8.99/month No NBC Sports Yes Yes – – ESPN.com/ESPN App Yes Yes – – NFL App Yes Yes – – Yahoo! Sports App No Yes – – fuboTV No No $64.99/month Yes AT&T TV Now No No $69.99/month Yes Hulu Plus Live TV No No $64.99/month Yes Sling TV No No $35/month No YouTube TV No No $64.99/month Yes

NFL playoff schedule 2022

Wild-card round

Saturday, Jan. 15

Matchup Start time TV channel Live stream Bengals 26, Raiders 19 4:35 p.m. ET NBC Peacock, fuboTV Bills 47, Patriots 17 8:15 p.m. ET CBS Paramount+, fuboTV

Sunday, Jan. 16

Matchup Start time TV channel Live stream Buccaneers 31, Eagles 15 1:05 p.m. ET Fox fuboTV 49ers 23, Cowboys 17 4:40 p.m. ET CBS, Nickelodeon Paramount+, Amazon Prime, fuboTV Chiefs 42, Steelers 21 8:15 p.m. ET NBC Peacock, fuboTV

Monday, Jan. 17

Matchup Start time TV channel Live stream Rams 34, Cardinals 11 8:15 p.m. ET ESPN ESPN App, fuboTV

Divisional round

Saturday, Jan. 22

Matchup Start time TV channel Live stream Bengals vs. Titans 4:35 p.m. ET CBS Paramount+, fuboTV 49ers vs. Packers 8:15 p.m. ET Fox fuboTV

Sunday, Jan. 23

Matchup Start time TV channel Live stream Rams vs. Buccaneers 3:05 p.m. ET NBC Peacock, fuboTV Bills vs. Chiefs 6:40 p.m. ET CBS Paramount+, fuboTV

Conference championships

Sunday, Jan. 30

Matchup Start time TV channel Live stream AFC championship game 3:05 p.m. ET CBS Paramount+, fuboTV NFC championship game 6:40 p.m. ET Fox Fox Sports app, fuboTV

Super Bowl 56

Sunday, Feb. 13