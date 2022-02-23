What the Giants’ lack of franchise-tag candidates says about the roster overhaul to come



The NFL’s game of franchise tag is one the Giants won’t be playing this offseason.

Joe founded The Hamden Journal with an aim to bring relevant and unaltered news to the general public with a specific view point for each story catered by the team. He is a proficient journalist who holds a reputable portfolio with proficiency in content analysis and research. With ample knowledge about the business industry, Joe also contributes his knowledge for the business section of the website.