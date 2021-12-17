What should the Rangers do with a scratched Filip Chytil?

(Photo by Mike McGregor/Getty Images for Cantor Fitzgerald)

The top of the Eastern Conference continues to be as bunched up as ever with five teams tied or within a point of each other. The Rangers are a point from the top and tied leading the Metropolitan Division. All while dealing with a few key injuries, a trip to the West Coast and a healthy scratch the other night for Filip Chytil that left room for lots of discussion.

This was one of the main topics on the latest “Up In The Blue Seats” podcast with Ron Duguay and Mollie Walker. The Post’s Larry Brooks addressed the Chytil decision and we chat with MSG Network analyst Joe Micheletti about some of the biggest Rangers storylines this season and his time calling games alongside Sam Rosen.

Up In The Blue Seats Podcast with Ron, Mollie & Jake:

INJURIES: Sammy Blais had successful surgery, but he will not come back this season. The Blueshirts will play it safe with both Artemi Panarin and Igor Shesterkin.

Rangers showed they can compete with likes of the Avalanche, but they need more pieces. Who might they add to the fold to boost their chances of becoming a Stanley Cup contender?

Coach Gallant says it's performance-based. Ron believes that the Rangers should move him to the wing and it would help his game. This is not the first time that Gallant has sent a message like this.

Larry Brooks Interview:

The Post’s Hall of Fame hockey columnist

CHYTIL: Also believes the wing could benefit him. Wants to see more of a compete level from him. Doubt this will be a long-term thing.

Would being sent down to the minors help him?

Would being sent down to the minors help him? OLYMPICS: Should the NHL pull out of the Olympics in China because of COVID-19?

Joe Micheletti Interview:

MSG Network Rangers analyst, former NHL defenseman

MOLLIE/RON: Encounters with Mollie in media room. Playing against Ron.

Encounters with Mollie in media room. Playing against Ron. GRETZKY: What was playing alongside a rookie Wayne Gretzky like?

What was playing alongside a rookie Wayne Gretzky like? HERB BROOKS: How much did Coach Brooks help his career?

How much did Coach Brooks help his career? SAM ROSEN: What’s it like working alongside Sam Rosen?

What’s it like working alongside Sam Rosen? RANGERS STORYLINES: What has made this Rangers team so interesting?

