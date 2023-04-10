What should the Jets do in NFL Draft 2023?

It’s NFL Draft season, which means watching and waiting to see whom the Jets will select at a pivotal moment for the franchise.

The backdrop for the Jets’ draft is the seemingly endless process of finalizing a trade for quarterback Aaron Rodgers. It’s not yet known which 2023 picks — if any — the Jets might send the Packers to complete the Rodgers trade.

Let’s say they retain the No. 13 overall selection: What would you like to see the Jets do with the pick? Much of the chatter has revolved around bolstering offensive line, specifically an offensive tackle, for Rodgers. In his early April Jets mock draft, beat writer Brian Costello had Gang Green pivoting to a defensive tackle: Pitt’s Calijah Kancey.

The Jets also have a pair of second-round picks (for now). Chime in below about what you think the Jets should do in this draft.