What pitches does Yankees’ Carlos Rodon throw?

As Carlos Rodon was being introduced as a Yankee on Thursday morning, he noted one of the reasons he ended up in The Bronx.

“I always enjoy pitching at Yankee Stadium,’’ Rodon said. “It seems like I have good numbers here.”

He does, but the numbers that count are six years and $162 million.

Rodon hasn’t pitched at the Stadium much, but he indeed has had success there. In four career starts, he’s 3-0 with a 2.16 ERA, 24 strikeouts and 11 walks in 25 innings. Opposing hitters have a .479 OPS against Rodon at Yankee Stadium, the lowest number of any park in which he has pitched more than once.

Because of the short porch in right field that helps lefty hitters, the Yankees typically have valued having lefty starters, from Whitey Ford to Ron Guidry to Andy Pettitte to CC Sabathia. They project to have a pair of southpaws in Rodon and Nestor Cortes in the rotation next season, along with right-handers Gerrit Cole, Luis Severino and Frankie Montas.

Rodon’s arsenal and background are unique. The 30-year-old, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2014 draft, was designated for assignment by the White Sox two years ago before riding a dominating fastball-slider combination to become one of the best pitchers in the game.

He threw either a fastball or slider 92.3 percent of the time last season for the Giants, per Baseball Savant, an unusual repertoire for a starting pitcher (most starters need at least one other pitch to go to on a somewhat regular basis).

Rodon mixed in a curveball for the first time with the White Sox in 2021, and threw it 5.7 percent of his pitches last season with the Giants while he all but abandoned his changeup, going from 12.4 percent in 2021 to 2.0 percent last year.

By comparison, Gerrit Cole threw his fastball and slider a combined 74.5 percent of the time last season, using as many as five different pitches (fastball, slider, curveball, changeup, cutter) over the course of a game.

“I know I throw the fastball well and the slider is my out pitch,’’ Rodon said. “I rely on those heavily.”

via Baseball Savant

The philosophy, Rodon said, is to “try not to complicate things.”

“Keep it simple, stupid,” he said. “If it gets outs, it gets outs. If it gets swings and misses, it gets swings and misses. Why change? If I’m getting hit around, it’s back to the drawing board. The fastball-slider [combination] has worked pretty well.”

Yankees pitching coach Matt Blake called it a “true power arsenal” — Rodon averaged 95.5 mph on his fastball and 85.4 mph on his slider last season — manager Aaron Boone said he was anticipating Rodon to throw “heaters up in the zone and wipeout sliders to righties and lefties.”

Blake pointed to a “streamlined delivery, where he gets behind the fastball for true carry to the top of the zone” as one of the keys to why Rodon has been so successful the past two years.

But Blake also indicated the Yankees would look to improve Rodon’s changeup and curveball, especially with Rodon now in his 30s.

“We’ll get feedback from the league on the change and the curveball,’’ Blake said. “Just like Cole is not gonna throw 100 [mph] the rest of his career, Carlos isn’t gonna be at 97 the rest of his career. It’s about being aware of these things on the horizon and being ready to pivot.”

Captains log

The Yankees churned through captains during the early part of their history, beginning with Clark Griffith in 1903 when they were called the Highlanders. They had captains in nearly every season from then until 1925, including Babe Ruth’s brief time as captain during the 1922 season.

After 1925, a decade went by before Lou Gehrig was tapped as the next captain in 1935, and he held the title until he was forced to retire due to ALS in 1939. At the time, legendary manager Joe McCarthy said there wouldn’t be another Yankees captain.

And there wasn’t — until George Steinbrenner named Thurman Munson team captain in 1976.

That Steinbrenner would reverse course should come as no surprise. Prior to leading the group that purchased the Yankees in 1973, Steinbrenner’s background was in college football, a sport in which having a captain is almost a given.

When told McCarthy had said there wouldn’t be another Yankees captain after Gehrig, Steinbrenner said, “If McCarthy had known Munson, he’d have felt differently.”

Munson, who died in a plane crash in 1979, was the first of six captains named by Steinbrenner, followed by Graig Nettles, Willie Randolph, Ron Guidry, Don Mattingly and Derek Jeter.

The rallying cry to make Judge the team’s 16th captain began in earnest this past season, when teammates such as Cortes and Anthony Rizzo added to the chorus. And once Hal Steinbrenner went to a ninth year on Judge’s contract, he added the captaincy to make sure Judge returned to The Bronx.

Late 30s/40 club

Not long before Judge agreed to his new deal with the Yankees, he was seen speaking to Tom Brady at a Buccaneers game in Tampa.

If the Yankees are fortunate, Judge will have similar success as Brady had into his late 30s — and perhaps into his 40s. Judge will be 39 when his contract ends.

“I know some athletes playing into their 40s and what they’re doing, and I feel I could play until then,’’ Judge said. “For me, I want to be on top of my game for my whole career. I don’t want to be a liability at the end of my career [with the team saying], ‘How do we move him around and kind of hide him?’ I want to continue to make an impact, and I thought nine years was the right amount of time.”

Judge didn’t rule out potentially adding “a couple more years down the road.”

But the Yankees have seen Giancarlo Stanton, with a similar build to Judge, have difficulty staying healthy in his 30s. Judge is less than three years younger than Stanton.

The Yankees are hardly alone this offseason in making big bets on long-term contracts that will take players through their 30s. Carlos Correa agreed to a 12-year, $315 million contract with the Mets, Trea Turner went to Philadelphia on an 11-year, $300 million deal and Xander Bogaerts went to San Diego on an 11-year, $280 million contract. Correa and Turner will be 40 when their contracts end; Bogaerts will turn 41 in the final days of his deal.

Justin Verlander, who is still at the top of his game at age 40 and just signed a two-year, $86.66 million contract with the Mets, believes a combination of better training techniques and more information is key to helping players stay elite for longer.

Perhaps some of the teams that have made these enormous investments can afford a few mediocre — or worse — seasons at the back end of the deals, given the amount of money that is apparently available. But players get rewarded for past performance more than future potential, and the track record for this type of long-term deal is not good.

“I believe in my ability and what I’m capable of,’’ Judge said.