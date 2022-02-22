What NBA team can get LeBron James and Bronny James in 2024?

Sign up here to get Beyond the Back Page delivered to your inbox each weekday morning.

Family reunions don’t generally get planned more than two years ahead of time, but LeBron James made sure to send out his “save the date” cards to all 30 NBA teams over All-Star weekend.

If the four-time MVP and four-time league champion truly is serious about his plan to team up with his son Bronny once the young James is draft-eligible in 2024 — and there is no reason to think he’s bluffing — the question becomes what the value of having a late-career LeBron will be for an NBA team to expend a draft pick on a player who may or may not be a legitimate pro prospect at that point in his development.

That would set up a potentially fascinating Game of Thrones scenario for the King and his royal family until that scenario plays out.