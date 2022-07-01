What Mets are getting out of their pricey pitching machine

Delivering insights on all things Amazin’s Sign up for Inside the Mets by Mike Puma, exclusively on Sports+

The Mets’ expensive new toy is assembled and operational, providing hitters with another tool in their constant quest for an edge.

During the team’s West Coast trip in early June, a high-tech pitching machine arrived at Citi Field that allows hitters to program in a specific pitcher. The machine responds by mimicking that pitcher’s delivery and spin rate.

“I have gotten to use it, and it’s nice,” Brandon Nimmo said. “The funny thing is you find out how much information you get from [pitchers in] real life that you don’t get from video, but it’s nice to be able to get into a routine and a rhythm with whatever the windup might be, whatever the stretch might be.

“It is extremely helpful to see what the spin might look like on their breaking balls, fastballs, all of that. I wouldn’t say it’s exactly like going out there and hitting off of a big league pitcher, but it’s pretty darn close and it’s a tool that we definitely have used and will continue to use and work into our routines.”