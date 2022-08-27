What Max Scherzer already has learned about Jacob deGrom’s game

Throughout his career, and long before he joined forces with Jacob deGrom in Queens, Max Scherzer already had been teammates with numerous pitchers who had Cy Young awards already highlighting their resumés or were on track to win them.

There were Randy Johnson and Brandon Webb during his rookie season with the Diamondbacks. And then, Justin Verlander, David Price and Rick Porcello with the Tigers. And don’t forget Clayton Kershaw — and potentially others soon — in the second half of last season with the Dodgers.

Scherzer also earned the prestigious award twice (of three times overall in his career) with the Nationals in a rotation that featured multi-time All-Star hurlers Stephen Strasburg, Gio Gonzalez and Patrick Corbin.

The 37-year-old righty has tried to watch and learn as much as possible about deGrom since his co-ace returned from the injured list on Aug. 2 to make five starts, including a six-inning stint Thursday in a 3-1 win over the Rockies at Citi Field.

Jacob deGrom talks with Max Scherzer during a recent Mets game. AP

As with his previous teammates, Scherzer enjoys picking the brains of his fellow pitchers and sharing his knowledge with them. That’s especially true of someone as accomplished as deGrom, who won back-to-back Cy Young awards in 2018 and 2019.

“When he’s out there he can absolutely dominate anybody. The fastball just jumps out of his hand, and yet he has such precision with his slider, as well,” Scherzer said Friday before the Mets’ 7-6 win over the Rockies, the opponent he will face Sunday in the series finale. “It’s definitely been fun watching and talking to him.

“That’s why I’ve always enjoyed pitching [alongside] the best guys. I’ve been so lucky over the course of my career to be with a number of those guys on staffs in Arizona, Detroit, Washington, and with the Dodgers, I have gotten to play with some of the best pitchers in the game my whole career. My perspective is it is awesome when you get to pitch with the best. You get to watch and learn the little nuances of what makes somebody else tick.”

Scherzer, who inked a three-year deal with the Mets worth $130 million last winter, declined to discuss deGrom’s pending free agency, however. The 34-year-old deGrom has indicated multiple times — both in spring training and again last month — that he intends to exercise his opt-out and forgo the remaining two years and $63 million owed on the five-year $137.5 million extension he signed in 2019.

“I don’t need to comment on that publicly. What good is going to come out of it?” Scherzer said. “No reason to talk about it or even think about it right now. The only reason we’re here is to win and that’s what everyone is focused on.”

Indeed, the first-place Mets improved to 80-46 with their victory Thursday behind deGrom and a two-run homer from Pete Alonso, to nudge back to two games ahead of the Braves in the NL East. Scherzer also missed about seven weeks earlier this season with an oblique injury, but he has posted a 9-3 record with a 2.33 ERA over 18 starts.

Despite deGrom (3-1, 2.15) also being sidelined for the first four months this season with a shoulder injury, the Mets’ starting staff entered the outing Friday by Chris Bassitt (11-7, 3.27) with the second-best ERA in the National League (3.54), trailing only the MLB-leading Dodgers (2.68).