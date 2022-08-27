What Kevin Durant return to Nets means

Follow all the basketball buzz in Brooklyn Sign up for Inside the Nets by Brian Lewis, exclusively on Sports+.

Somehow, despite all the melodrama and hysteria, the Nets have managed to hold onto both Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. Now they head into training camp with the best roster of general manager Sean Marks’ tenure, the most loaded since the Jason Kidd era two decades ago.

But that alone won’t get the Nets to the Finals like those Kidd teams, and it certainly won’t guarantee the franchise’s first NBA title.

If the disappointing past year — which crescendoed this summer with Durant’s trade request and attempt to get general manager Sean Marks and coach Steve Nash fired — has taught them anything, it’s that talent isn’t enough.

“On paper, we definitely have some of the best talent in the league, but as we’ve seen in the past, it takes more than that,” Nets center Nic Claxton warned this week. “So we’ve just got to come together and just all work towards the same goal, which is winning the championship.”

Kevin Durant making and then withdrawing a trade request sends the Nets awkwardly into training camp next month. Charles Wenzelberg/New York Post

The Nets haven’t come close to the championship that seemed a fait accompli when they landed Durant and Irving in 2019. And at the end of June, it seemed as if Durant and Irving were both gone, along with the Nets’ chance to win a title. Holding firm — and holding on to both stars — has given them that chance back.

Claxton knows full well there is still work and team-building to be done to cash in on that chance, starting with training camp next month.

“We just have to be able to shut out the outside noise,” Claxton told The Post hours after Durant rescinded his trade request. “Since I’ve been here, it’s always been something. But we just have to be able to shut that out and just focus on everybody that’s inside the building and focus on getting better, building on and off the court. … We’ve just got to come together and come together as a unit.”

Frankly, it’s been a while since the Nets have seemed a cohesive unit. They’ve more closely resembled a collection of independent contractors.

Granted, the Nets nearly overcame that in 2020-21 via the sheer offensive firepower of their Big 3. But they suffered a heartbreaking Game 7 overtime loss to the eventual champion Bucks in the Eastern Conference semifinals after Irving and James Harden got hurt and Durant’s toe was on the line on a potential winning 3-pointer in regulation.

Sean Marks and Steve Nash could smile at a WNBA playoff game at Barclays Center after Nets brass brokered a truce with Durant. USA TODAY Sports

Then Irving’s refusal to adhere to New York City’s COVID-19 vaccine mandates led to Harden’s trade request and undercut last season. The result was a disjointed campaign, ending in a humbling first-round sweep at the hands of the Celtics.

After Durant threatened to burn the whole thing down by requesting a trade, team owner Joe Tsai held firm, and Durant’s resolve wavered. He capitulated following a Monday night meeting in Los Angeles with Tsai, Marks and Nash. The Nets announced Tuesday that Durant had rescinded his trade request.

Claxton had been on vacation horseback riding in the Dominican Republic when he first heard about Durant’s trade request, and he was just leaving a morning workout when he found out the four-time scoring champ was coming back.

“I got the news (Tuesday) like everybody else, and I’m excited,” Claxton told The Post. “It’s exciting knowing he’s coming back on board with us. I feel like we’re going to have a really, really good group. So, we’ve just got to get everybody together and lock in.”

Nic the OG

Nic Claxton, known for his defense and ability to guard multiple positions, is atop the Nets’ depth chart at center. Corey Sipkin

With Ben Simmons, Joe Harris and Seth Curry expected to be recovered from surgeries, and the addition of T.J. Warren and Royce O’Neale, the Nets will have their deepest roster of Durant’s tenure.

And Claxton, now entering his fourth season, is finally in line to be the first-choice center.

After not getting a single start as a rookie, the 23-year-old got the nod once in his sophomore campaign and 19 times last season. Now, with veterans Andre Drummond, Blake Griffin and LaMarcus Aldridge gone and second-year pro Day’Ron Sharpe the only other center on the roster, Claxton’s versatile, switchable defense stamps him as a front-runner for the starting center job. It’s a responsibility he insists he’s prepared for.

“I’m an OG now,” said Claxton, suddenly one of the longest-tenured Nets. “So I feel like there’s a lot more that’s going to be put on my shoulders. … I’m ready for the challenge. I’m ready for everything that’s going to come with it.

“Honestly it doesn’t [change my approach]. I mean, I still got to show up every day. I know probably a lot more will be asked of me, so I’ve just got to be ready,”

Second-year pro Day’Ron Sharpe is the only center other than Claxton on the Nets roster, though Ben Simmons also could see time at the 5. NBAE via Getty Images

After Claxton struggled through a nightmare 1-for-11 shooting night from the free-throw line in the Nets’ season-ending Game 4 loss to the Celtics, improving at the stripe has been priority No. 1 this summer. Claxton focused on his free-throw shooting this offseason with Nets assistant Ryan Forehan-Kelly and Texas-based trainer Tim Martin

“Just my overall game — of course, free throws,” Claxton said. “Working on my shot, getting stronger, and then just continuing to build off these last few years.”

That Game 4 meltdown aside, Claxton improved his free-throw shooting from 48.4 percent in 2020-21 to 58.1 percent last season, including 60.9 as a starter.

Simmons playing some center in a smallball Death Lineup like the one Durant used to lead in Golden State has been discussed.

Still, even if Nash does experiment with that, Claxton seems assured of surpassing his previous career high in minutes (20.7) on a roster in desperate need of his defense — helping the Nets try to become the legitimate contender he’s convinced they can be.

Competition for Claxton?

Markieff Morris (right) is on the Nets’ radar as they consider signing a veteran big man to an open roster spot. Paul J. Bereswill

The Nets still have a league-high six open roster spots: all three Exhibit 10s, a two-way deal and two standard deals.

The Post has reported Marks is looking to add a veteran backup big man, and there is mutual interest with Markieff Morris. The 32-year-old Morris was limited to 17 games with the Heat last season after getting injured in an altercation with Nuggets star Nikola Jokic.

The Nets also reportedly are eyeing Tristan Thompson, according to HoopsHype. Thompson alongside Irving and Harris in Cleveland, and is represented by Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul, who also reps Simmons.